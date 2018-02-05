XP Home DVD Player

What DVD software or CODEC were you using?
Also, what version?
Have you checked the DVD software manufactures web site for an update?
There are a number of free-ware DVD players and CODECs available for download.
I have not used any of them, so I don't know which if any work well.
SP2 has an incredible number of problems like this. There's no standard way of fixing it but only some guidelines and as TheChas said the solution is often a software update but there are others like:
- check if the firewall has not block your program (some needs the net when they start)
- see for some hardware updates (driver or firmware) I've seen a bunch of those.
- and for DVD check the codec.
i had this same problem, i did use one of the freebie dvd updates with the codecs but it only work ed for certain programs. i did break down and buy a dvd software program and nothing but joy since. it only cost me $20. i think the driver up date is the issue but even when you update if windows do not didgitaly sign the driver it seems to not work. i have never been able to bypass that part of the digitally signed driver security. had the same problem with the sound card and cd burner.
Most DVD are encoded for play in specific regions. To play a recognized DVD on Your Computer, you must set your DVD drive to play discs from that region by selecting geographic area from the list as shown as following procedure.
Follow This :
Open properties of ?My Computer?>tab?Hardware?>?Device Manager?>?double click DVD/CD ROM Drive?> ?DVD/CD ROM? Hardware>open its properties>tab ?DVD Region?>select your Country and follow instructed procedure>Click O.K.
If it is resolved please inform.
