Order a replacement OS install CD from HP. Make sure you can read the COA sticker on the machine - they will ask you for the codes.
With this drive fitted in another machine, scan it for errors. Or, get a live CD - the UBCD, or a Linux live CD for troubleshooting. (That is, download an ISO file and burn to CD.)
You may simply have to fix the MBR.
Use one of these CDs also to try and boot the problem machine - if it cannot boot, there is a hardware or BIOS problem. (Make sure booting from CD is enabled in BIOS.)
If I am reading your post correctly
This sounds as if AVG has deleted a Necessary Windows File.
For starters have you tried Safe Mode?
If you have not when you see the POST Screen press and Hold down the F8 Key till you get a White on Black Screen then using the arrow keys highlight Safe Mode and press Enter.
If that doesn't work you are going to need a Media Center Recovery Disc sorry but there is no way around that if necessary Files have been deleted.
However while you are waiting for a Recovery Disc from HP you can try the Ultimate Boot CD which may be useful to you. Download the ISO from here and if you are asked to pay for anything you have clicked on an Add not the Download which is free.
http://www.ultimatebootcd.com/download.html
Col
XP Media Centre refusing to boot up
It was working fine until the AVG virus checker said it had found something and removed it. He turned off the computer and restarted it and it scanned fine. So he carried on using the computer (without asking for help).
I've taken the SATA hard drive out and put it into an enclosure and it reads fine and all his files are there, so I've backed them up.
Unfortunately, the media CD isn't available as it's in another country where he lives sometimes, and I don't have one (only Home and Pro versions).
Can you recommend the best troubleshooting steps to find out what the problem is ?
Thanks for your help.
Regards,
Julia
