Not sure about how to fix this one except to remove the DSL settings, disconnect and then remove and reload the XP, get it up, then install the DSL.
I had no such problems with my DSL as I have a DSL router that maintains the connection and my XP machines just see it as the network DNS server and gateway accessed via a normal LAN connection.
If you cant see the dialup connections or create a dialup, check to see if the "remote access connection manager" is started. it controls the dialup properties.
This is under "services" if you didnt know.
Dwayne
XP network install
