xp/ office 2003

The problem comes from office 2003 upgrade. Probably it was an automatic upgrade of office 2003, and for take effect, the office need the installation kit. You have one solution. Let the office to make his work and you don't see more this problem.
Thank you
However, these are new installation of 2003 on new computers. the installation is done off the network and office installed to the c drive. no network share or gpo involved.
I believe you had Office 2000 earlier installed on clients. Then later on you (Enterprise Admin) seem to have implemented GPO for Software Deployment. Well, seemingly incomplete.
It seems that Office 2000 has not been removed from the clients. In case you have a sufficiently big network (or you prefer automation more), you have an option of modifying the GPO and the installations.
Open GPO-->Edit-->Computer Configuration-->Software Installation-->New package-->Direct it to the "Office 2000 msi"-->Open.
Choose Assigned.
Right click on the Office 2003 package-->Properties-->Upgrades Tab-->Add-->Choose the Office 2000 msi version(old version) + option - Uninstall the existing package, then install the upgrade package-->Ok-->Complete the process.
After this, you can refresh the modified GPO by typing 'gpupdate' at the cmd prompt. Now everytime the users logon to the boxes, the GPO will remove the Office 2000 version and install the Office 2003. Once you Verify that all systems are upgraded to the latest version, you can remove the Office 2000 package from the GPO by selecting the package --> Right Click-->All tasks-->Remove software --> Immediately uninstall the software from users and computers.
This way all your clients can be upgraded automatically with less attention on the process.
However, if you have a small network, it is advisable to Go to each machine and manually re-install Office 2003.
Hope this helps.
It sounds as if every time that a user tries to open a File the program is being reinstalled from the Server to the Local machine.
If Office was originally installed from a Network Share it sounds as if the installation is either incomplete or the Network Base that they where installed from has an incorrect setting that is forcing a reinstall every time a File is opened.
If they can change Files in lets say Word without the reinstall happening it isn't related to the individual files but if every time that a new Document is opened you get a reinstall going it is something related to the individual Documents that is making this happen.
Either way you have to look at how they where originally installed from the Network Share to prevent this from continuing and you also have to make sure that the application is actually installed on the new computers and that there just isn't a listing there with some of the necessary files and a partial install is required every time that a File is opened.
Depending on the License that you have it may be that the server is controlling just how many instances of Office can be open at once by the end users. Or it could be that when the original Install was done it was performed incorrectly and this is the result.
Col
it sounds to me like Windows Installer is running because it need to write to the registry to complete the install. but your users don't have rights to change the registry so it can't complete. (does this happen only the first time opening a file or everytime?) maybe all you need to do is log in as local admin and let it complete...if you could us a registry monitor to find the key giving problems you could maybe use a login script to hammer in a new registry snippet...
i don't know the exact answer here. i would call or email for help from microsoft. in my little network i would work around such a bug by temporarily granting admin or maybe just power user rights to the users so they can complete the install...the correct fix is probably a group policy change...
but i can't help you with what, sorry.
here are some articles that might help.
Windows Installer starts when you start an Office 2003 program for the first time after you install Project 2002
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/827727/en-us
List of error codes and error messages for Windows Installer processes in Office 2003 products and Office XP products
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/290158/en-us
How to understand the repair feature in Office 2003 and in Office XP
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/822238/en-us
Description of the differences between repair and reinstall in Office XP and 2003
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/298027/en-us
you already put on office sp1 to try to cure this, yes?
it could be that you just need to make the office source files available so it can complete...
xp/ office 2003
have changed th gpo to set "windows installer service" (i believe this the source of the problem) to manual, disabled or for non managed aps etc. but no option seems to work
how do i stop the double- double clicking?
thanks
