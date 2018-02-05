XP Pro Won't Share Internet Connection

Are you actually sharing the host's internet connection? Or just using its connectivity?
Do you have the network connections bridged? How are you connecting the 'other computers'? Through hub, switch, router?
You say DHCP is used for the ISP NIC? Are the other computers assigned good IP's and subnet to match the LAN NIC?
If you have tried using the Network Connection Wizard have you picked the correct connection to internet and lan; just try making sure all settings are correct without it.
http://www.practicallynetworked.com/sharing/xp_ics/
http://www.microsoft.com/windowsxp/using/networking/learnmore/ics.mspx
Once the nic that is attached to lan (other pcs) has the ip address make sure the others have the same range so they can see each other.
I am actually runniing a similar setup to what you are describing, if you have not done so already open network connections, locate your internet connection and right click and select properties, click on the advanced tab and check the box "Allow other network users to connect through this computer's internet connection"
The second box " Allow other network users to control or disable the shared internet connection" is optional.
Also make sure when you setup the network using the wizzard ensure that the other PCs are configured to connect to the internet through the host PC " This computer connects to the internet through a residential gateway or through any other computer on my network"
depending on the specs of the other PCs it may take a few minutes for the other PCs to connect to the Internet.
I'm sharing the connect to the ISP, and nothing is bridged. The correct cards are configured for the correct connections and the computers connect via a switch, but none of the other computers are being assigned IP's.
Have you checked the settings on the switch? To ensure that the sec. card for the home network is working try connecting another PC directly to that card. By bypassing the switch you will rule out that the switch is/isn't working.
I checked out DustyD's links, everything is configured correctly. Appears the problem is the clinet computers won't pull an IP address, that is why they can't connect to the Internet or see the other computers on the local network. What's the fix for this?
