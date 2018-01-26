Search

XP repair

By tmhlanga
after a virus infection, I scanned the laptop and ran XP OS repair but after the repair when I try to log into the machine as administrator it gets stuck, the screen is just blank, not populating desktop icons

Try This

by Wizard-09

Hit ctrl alt del go to task manager new task then type in explorer.exe then hit ok see if it loads the desktop, if not see what happens when you load into safe mode hit f8 to lanuch this.

How are the symptoms now - compared to before ?...

by OldER Mycroft

In other words, did you have a non-populating Desktop before you 'got rid' of the virus?

Which anti-virus software did you use to scan for this virus? Which virus was it?

I would suggest that you have NOT yet got rid of whatever Malware you were infected with, and running XP OS Repair will not rid a system of a virus.

I would suggest some anti-virus software but I'd rather first know what you have previously used.

I'm assuming that you ran your anti-virus scan from Safe Mode.

How are the symptoms now - compared to before ?...

by tmhlanga

It was populating desktop before at the anti-virus software is mcafee...I did run the scan on Safe Mode

So what was it that was removed?

by OH Smeg

And more importantly what else have you done here?

explorer

by Wizard-09

have you tried to run a new task and launch explorer.exe see if this helps or do you given see explorer in the tasks list ?

Yes I did

by tmhlanga

I eventually ran the repair all over again and I managed to log in vIa Safe Mode

