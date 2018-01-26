Try This
Hit ctrl alt del go to task manager new task then type in explorer.exe then hit ok see if it loads the desktop, if not see what happens when you load into safe mode hit f8 to lanuch this.
How are the symptoms now - compared to before ?...
In other words, did you have a non-populating Desktop before you 'got rid' of the virus?
Which anti-virus software did you use to scan for this virus? Which virus was it?
I would suggest that you have NOT yet got rid of whatever Malware you were infected with, and running XP OS Repair will not rid a system of a virus.
I would suggest some anti-virus software but I'd rather first know what you have previously used.
I'm assuming that you ran your anti-virus scan from Safe Mode.
It was populating desktop before at the anti-virus software is mcafee...I did run the scan on Safe Mode
So what was it that was removed?
And more importantly what else have you done here?
explorer
have you tried to run a new task and launch explorer.exe see if this helps or do you given see explorer in the tasks list ?
Yes I did
I eventually ran the repair all over again and I managed to log in vIa Safe Mode
XP repair
