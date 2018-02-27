XP SP3 Installation

We won't be able to offer much help
without a bit of background. CPU Chipset PC specs etc. Error messages that are shown. Event I from event log. You really haven't given us much to go on.
Well it really depends on what you have downloaded
If it is a ISO image you need to use your CD Recording Program to make this into a Usable CD and install from there. If it is a EXE all you need do is open Windows and click on the file and it will install.
If it starts to install but fails to finish and you get some message about Windows not being reliable then it has failed to install and you need to look at some possible fixes.
But you really need to tell us what is happening here if it is just that you have a ISO Image and don't know what to do with it there is no reason to confuse you more with things that may not be important to you.
Save all of your files and applications to an external powered hdd.
1) Download Windows XP SP3:
http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?familyid=2fcde6ce-b5fb-4488-8c50-fe22559d164e&displaylang=en
Burn it to disk with this:
ISO Burner:
http://www.imgburn.com/
2). Re-install Windows XP and do all of the updates. (make sure that you have downloaded SP2).
3). Load on your SP3 disk that you burnt earlier and follow the on screen instructions.
4). Remove disk and re-boot.
Now you will have ALL of the updates. Well nearly.
Hope this helps you out.
Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
The resolution is simple. If you run "Task manager" or "procexp" software - the latter being the better choice - you see all running processes. The processes of interest will be "update.exe" and it's child process "shmgrate.exe". You'll need right-click on shmgrate.exe and click on restart. This will restart crashed shmgrate.exe and cause the SP3 updater to complete the installation process.
It's a pity Dave didn't come back
with a bit more information or to acknowledge that their were replies. Hope he's alright.
I have tried most of the solutiions posted on differant sites including Microsoft but still cannot do it
