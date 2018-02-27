Search

Microsoft

Question

Gravatar
Locked

XP SP3 Installation

By dave ·
Does anyone know how to get SP3 to install?
I have tried most of the solutiions posted on differant sites including Microsoft but still cannot do it

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

7 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

We won't be able to offer much help

by Jacky Howe In reply to XP SP3 Installation

without a bit of background. CPU Chipset PC specs etc. Error messages that are shown. Event I from event log. You really haven't given us much to go on.

gravatar
Collapse -

Try wearing a dark blue simmet when installing ...

by OldER Mycroft In reply to XP SP3 Installation

It works wonders for some people, eh JH ? :^0

gravatar
Collapse -

Whats a simmet

by Jacky Howe In reply to Try wearing a dark blue s ...

I wear a dark blue singlet.

gravatar
Collapse -

Well it really depends on what you have downloaded

by OH Smeg In reply to XP SP3 Installation

If it is a ISO image you need to use your CD Recording Program to make this into a Usable CD and install from there. If it is a EXE all you need do is open Windows and click on the file and it will install.

If it starts to install but fails to finish and you get some message about Windows not being reliable then it has failed to install and you need to look at some possible fixes.

But you really need to tell us what is happening here if it is just that you have a ISO Image and don't know what to do with it there is no reason to confuse you more with things that may not be important to you.

Col

gravatar
Collapse -

Re: XP SP3 Installation

by Peconet Tietokoneet-217038187993258194678069903632 In reply to XP SP3 Installation

Save all of your files and applications to an external powered hdd.

1) Download Windows XP SP3:
http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?familyid=2fcde6ce-b5fb-4488-8c50-fe22559d164e&displaylang=en
Burn it to disk with this:
ISO Burner:
http://www.imgburn.com/

2). Re-install Windows XP and do all of the updates. (make sure that you have downloaded SP2).

3). Load on your SP3 disk that you burnt earlier and follow the on screen instructions.

4). Remove disk and re-boot.
Now you will have ALL of the updates. Well nearly.
Hope this helps you out.

Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.

gravatar
Collapse -

XP SP3 Installation

by imci In reply to XP SP3 Installation

The resolution is simple. If you run "Task manager" or "procexp" software - the latter being the better choice - you see all running processes. The processes of interest will be "update.exe" and it's child process "shmgrate.exe". You'll need right-click on shmgrate.exe and click on restart. This will restart crashed shmgrate.exe and cause the SP3 updater to complete the installation process.

gravatar
Collapse -

It's a pity Dave didn't come back

by Jacky Howe In reply to XP SP3 Installation

with a bit more information or to acknowledge that their were replies. Hope he's alright.

Back to Microsoft Forum
7 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums