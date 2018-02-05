XP splash screen frozen @ startup
the laptop will not shut down with ctrl alt del I have to remove battery and unplug to shut down
this might not work or u already tried it BUT try putting in a WIN98 BOOT DISK in the floppy and the WIN98 CD then when the 3 options come up press the first one or the sec. one depending on what ver. the floppy is (do not press start windows 98 setup) then when it finshes doin its thing type in a:/scandisk then it will go into a surface scan (i hope) i think this might at least make u look like ur doin sumthin with the pc without erasing all his stuff (hope that works)
Thank You I restored from Q recovery disks
Your Answer Lyes In The Bios! Try Reconfiguring The Bios, For Any Bootup Problems.
Thank You I restored from Q recovery disks
Hi
Scandisk is a good option. I suspect file corruption or a failing hard drive. I would also run the hard drive manufacturer's hard drive diagnostics tool.
I hope this helps
Thank You I restored from Q recovery disks
Thank You!
