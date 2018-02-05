Search

XP splash screen frozen @ startup

I have a Q presario 2100 laptop that freezes @ the XP splash screen. It will not boot into safe mode. I am going to do a step by step and see if that will give me a clue. Any known issues that wil cause this. The client said nothing has changed. Itworked on Friday and it would not boot today.
XP splash screen frozen @ startup

the laptop will not shut down with ctrl alt del I have to remove battery and unplug to shut down

XP splash screen frozen @ startup

this might not work or u already tried it BUT try putting in a WIN98 BOOT DISK in the floppy and the WIN98 CD then when the 3 options come up press the first one or the sec. one depending on what ver. the floppy is (do not press start windows 98 setup) then when it finshes doin its thing type in a:/scandisk then it will go into a surface scan (i hope) i think this might at least make u look like ur doin sumthin with the pc without erasing all his stuff (hope that works)

XP splash screen frozen @ startup

Thank You I restored from Q recovery disks

XP splash screen frozen @ startup

Your Answer Lyes In The Bios! Try Reconfiguring The Bios, For Any Bootup Problems.

XP splash screen frozen @ startup

XP splash screen frozen @ startup

Hi

Scandisk is a good option. I suspect file corruption or a failing hard drive. I would also run the hard drive manufacturer's hard drive diagnostics tool.

I hope this helps

XP splash screen frozen @ startup

XP splash screen frozen @ startup

