Collapse -
yahoo mail
by Ann777
I don't think you can do that....
However, you can and probably should change the password on your account. Go to options --> account information -->and update your password
I don't think you can do that....
However, you can and probably should change the password on your account. Go to options --> account information -->and update your password
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
yahoo mail
Thanks for any help you can give me....
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.