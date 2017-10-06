Search

By NATEJONES24 ·
I have a yahoo mail account. It seems to me that someone has been logging on with my account from another computer. Is there any way to check to see the times someone has logged on to my account?
Thanks for any help you can give me....

by Ann777 In reply to yahoo mail

I don't think you can do that....

However, you can and probably should change the password on your account. Go to options --> account information -->and update your password

by NATEJONES24 In reply to yahoo mail

by NATEJONES24 In reply to yahoo mail

