Adobe Sued by US Government

    Length: 02:46 | July 3, 2024

    In this episode of News of The Week, the US government has filed a lawsuit against Adobe, accusing the software giant of deceptive subscription practices that make it difficult for users to cancel their subscriptions.

This video was originally published in June 2024.

