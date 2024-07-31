Samsung Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 6: Upgrade or Skip?

Your email has been sent

Subscribe to the Innovation Insider Newsletter Catch up on the latest tech innovations that are changing the world, including IoT, 5G, the latest about phones, security, smart cities, AI, robotics, and more. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Email Address By signing up to receive our newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. ...

In this video, we objectively analyze the top 5 features and design changes in these latest models announced at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. Watch to find out if the Fold 6 and Flip 6 meet your needs and if they’re worth considering for your next smartphone upgrade.

For more information, check out the original article.

Check out more Samsung updates.

This video was originally published in July 2024.