How the Stethee AI-enabled stethoscope could help diagnose cardiac conditionsDr. Nayyar Hussain M.D., founder of M3DICINE, talks with TechRepublic's Teena Maddox about Stethee, his company's AI-enabled, wireless stethoscope that could help doctors diagnose cardiac conditions.
How the Stethee AI-enabled stethoscope could help diagnose cardiac conditions
About
How the Stethee AI-enabled stethoscope could help diagnose cardiac conditions
Length: 8:37 |
Feb 14, 2018
Dr. Nayyar Hussain M.D., founder of M3DICINE, talks with TechRepublic's Teena Maddox about Stethee, his company's AI-enabled, wireless stethoscope that could help doctors diagnose cardiac conditions.