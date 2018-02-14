Search
How the Stethee AI-enabled stethoscope could help diagnose cardiac conditions Dr. Nayyar Hussain M.D., founder of M3DICINE, talks with TechRepublic's Teena Maddox about Stethee, his company's AI-enabled, wireless stethoscope that could help doctors diagnose cardiac conditions.

Length: 8:37 | Feb 14, 2018

