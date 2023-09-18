Streamline Your Business With the Top 5 Google Chrome Extensions
Length: 04:07 | September 18, 2023
Need to streamline your business? Look no further than these Google Chrome extensions: Google Translate, NewsGuard, Save to Google Drive, Perplexity and OneTab.
In this video, we explore 5 of the best Google Chrome extensions to help you work smarter, faster, and more efficiently. Discover extensions for task automation, productivity tracking, cloud storage and more to drive your business forward. Whether you’re a small business owner, remote team member or digital nomad, get the most out of your Chrome browser and experience the power of Google extensions.
This video was originally published in August 2023 on TechRepublic’s YouTube channel.
