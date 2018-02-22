Search
Why building AR apps could have a big payoff for developers The augmented reality market is expected to reach $61.39 billion by 2023, a number that will only grow as more developer teams rush to pioneer the "Wild West of AR."

Why building AR apps could have a big payoff for developers

About
Why building AR apps could have a big payoff for developers
Length: 2:27 | Feb 22, 2018

The augmented reality market is expected to reach $61.39 billion by 2023, a number that will only grow as more developer teams rush to pioneer the "Wild West of AR."

Share
Contact

Related

Most Recent