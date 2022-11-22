With the 3-in-1 360° Self Videographer, your video conferences just got a lot better. Save big on this portable remote control video device.

Remote work has caused many changes in our day-to-day lives. But none are quite as dramatic as having to collaborate with your team via video conferencing. Naturally, this medium isn’t ideal for collaboration, but there are certain things you can do to invest in an improved experience.

And, better yet, right now we’re leaning into the season of gratitude by releasing a number of early Black Friday deals. If you’re looking for a better way to work remotely or build your social media channels, it’s time to grab the 3-in-1 360° Self Videographer with Bluetooth Speaker and Remote Control for 67% off.

This clever device features a built-in autofocus camera with artificial intelligence-enhanced face recognition to track your face and body to rotate steadily with your movement. So, if you need the freedom of movement to work on a presentation or film a training video, the Self Videographer has you covered.

The 360° motion detector lets you switch between portrait or landscape orientation while the built-in mic amplifies your voice to give videos a professional-sounding quality. You don’t need an extra mic to make it work.

The portable device packs up easily, so you can take it anywhere you go. And with the included remote control, you can control the camera from up to 30 feet away. There are no apps or batteries needed, you can recharge it with a USB cable and use it with Facebook, Zoom, live streaming and more.

We’re thankful for deals this holiday season, and we’re dropping prices throughout Nov. 23! While supplies last, you can get the 3-in-1 360° Self Videographer with Bluetooth Speaker and Remote Control for 67% off of $149 at just $49.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.