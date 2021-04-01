5 essential remote collaboration tools for distributed teams

With more teams partially or fully remote, collaboration tools are an essential part of daily work for distributed teams. Try some of these to bring your teams closer together.

More than 20% of the workforce could work remotely three to five days a week as effectively as they could if working from an office, according to findings by McKinsey & Company. Their recent analysis of 2,000 tasks, 800 jobs, in nine countries indicates that this would translate to three to four times as many people working from home than before the pandemic. In 2021 and beyond, distributed teams will need tools like these five for digital adoption, collaboration, productivity, scheduling and meeting.

WalkMe for digital adoption Image: WalkMe WalkMe provides companies with a starting point to plan and implement digital collaboration options. This digital adoption platform can help your company plan its digital adoption strategy based on actual user data. By analyzing and isolating business-critical applications, companies can optimize digital experiences and create customizations across applications and business processes. WalkMe increases visibility and clarity for leaders and helps overcome unique business challenges. Key features: No coding required for non-technical users

Data import/export and synchronization

Access to conversion optimization tools

Process automation to simplify digital adoption

SOC 3 enterprise-level security WalkMe offers Basic and Custom plans, along with the option to schedule a demo. WalkMe

Slack for digital collaboration Image: Slack Slack is a digital team collaboration tool that makes it easy for teams to come together and collaborate in real time using channels that house all project-related team activities and communications. Everyone within a channel can access the same messages, allowing them to all stay on the same page. Teams can share ideas, make decisions and make progress with a common purpose and place. Key features: Stop, Stick, and Roll features

Slack Connect works with multiple organizations within a channel

Messaging to allow private chat with team members

Video conferencing for sharing information face-to-face and more efficiently

Historical data that is searchable Slack offers four pricing tiers, a free plan, a Standard plan at $6.67/user/month, Plus at $12.50/user/month, and Enterprise Grid for larger organizations. Plans can be paid month-to-month or annually and can be canceled at any time. Slack

Google Workspace for productivity Image: Google Previously know as GSuite, Google Workspace offers companies a web-based suite of business productivity and collaboration tools for companies of all sizes. It combines custom email for businesses and other collaboration tools like Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms and other apps. Key features: Custom and secure business email

Video meetings from 100 participants, up to 250+ participants with recordings

From 30 GB cloud storage per user up to unlimited storage

Security and management controls

Product support Google Workspace offers four plans, starting with Business Starter at $7.80/user/month, Business Standard at $15.60/user/month, Business Plus at $23.40/user/month and an Enterprise plan. Google

Calendly for scheduling Image: Calendly Calendly for teams is a web-based scheduling tool that makes it easy for everyone to set meeting times inside and outside their organization. Companies can display their entire company availability or each department's availability on one page. Invitees can schedule a time to meet, which can automatically be assigned to a team member with availability. Key features: Automated availability checks can be scheduled for up to six calendars

Automated distribution of meetings to your team based on availability and priority

Time zone detection that displays availability in each invitee's time zone

Insight on invitee engagement and tracking of campaign scheduling activity Calendly offers three pricing plans: a free Basic plan, a Premium plan at $8/user/month, and a Pro plan at $12/user/month. Plans can be paid for monthly or annually, and a free 14-day trial is available. Calendly