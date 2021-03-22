5 home office pods to add a little privacy to the remote workday

In the age of remote work and distance education, the home serves as a learning center and home office for many. These dedicated options carve out a set space for your workflow.

In the age of remote work and distance learning, the home pulls double-duty as an e-learning center and home office for many households. These five all-in-one home workstations add a little privacy to the workday ranging from luxurious backyard office pods to minimalist semi-open offerings.

Phone Booth

The Phone Booth from Room exists as an all-in-one office space and includes a desk, internal outlets, lighting, fans, and insulation to reduce external noise. Smart sensors activate LED lighting components and fans to automatically cue the lumens and ventilation when the pod is in use. The Phone Booth costs $4,000.

ÖÖD backyard office pod

This workspace from design firm ÖÖD is an all-in-one option for those looking to move the home office outside. The backyard office pod is customizable based on client preferences, as the company explains on its website, "the client specifies what the houses will be used for, which means that every house will have its own story told in cooperation with the customer."

Interior configurations shown on the ÖÖD website include multi desk workstations and other setups include ping-pong tables for those looking to add a little activity to the workday. The backyard workspace from ÖÖD pricing starts at $19,900.

Focus Room

Room also offers a larger private workspace called the Focus Room and pricing for the standard model starts at $14,995. The unit includes an adjustable desk to support sitting or standing, built-in power outlets, skylights, a whiteboard, an "accessory rail" for organization, and design materials capable of reducing external noise by 27 decibels, according to the manufacturer.

MojoDome

In February, MojoDesk launched the MojoDome which it described as "an electric sit-to-stand desk bundled with an adjustable privacy dome." The dome component consists of a series of individual panels and these can be retracted for a more open workspace or extended to function as a personal office pod. This adjustable component is situated on top of a standing desk. Unit pricing starts at $3,000, but the company is offering a $500 discount and free shipping until April 30.

Panasonic KOMORU

Last August, Panasonic released a partially enclosed home workstation called the KOMORU. The unit features two walls and a desk offering a "semi-private" room for work in a compact form; Panasonic said the unit takes up approximately one-square meter of space. For further personalization and organization, those so-inclined can attach accessories along the two perforated sheets making up the walls of the unit. The KOMORU is listed at 88,000 yen which is approximately $808.

