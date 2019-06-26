TechRepublic Premium editorial calendar: IT policies, checklists, toolkits, and research for download

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

TechRepublic Premium content helps you solve your toughest IT issues and jumpstart your career or next project.

TechRepublic Premium, previously Tech Pro Research, offers a rich selection of content from tech experts, industry analysts, and real-world IT professionals. Within our library of exclusive content, you'll find original research reports, customizable policies and templates, ready-made lunch-and-learn presentations, ROI calculators, and eBooks containing the best content from TechRepublic, ZDNet, and CNET.

In the coming months, we'll be adding dozens of new policies, hiring kits, glossaries, checklists, ebooks and other tools to the TechRepublic Premium library. We'll use this article as a way to let you know about some of our most recently published content and what's on the horizon. So check back regularly.

Here's a sample of our recent content and what we'll be working on in the coming months:

May - June 2019 (published under the Tech Pro Research brand)

Enjoying this article? Download this article and thousands of whitepapers and ebooks from our Premium library. Enjoy expert IT analyst briefings and access to the top IT professionals, all in an ad-free experience. Join Premium Today

Hiring kit: Computer Forensic Analyst

Mobile device security policy

WWDC 2019: A guide for business pros

Quick glossary: Augmented Reality

16 must-read books on the impact of AI, robotics, and automation

Scheduled downtime policy

Prescriptive analytics research report 2019: Tech leaders open to emerging technology

Project prioritization tool: An automated workbook

Feature comparison: E-commerce services and software

3D printing: A comprehensive guide for business leaders

Internet and email usage policy

Network documentation checklist

Hardware decommissioning policy

Top five open source Linux server distributions

Digital transformation in manufacturing: A guide for business pros

Feature comparison: Time tracking software and systems

Putting Azure to work: Tips for IT pros

Systems downtime expense calculator

SQL injection attacks: What IT pros need to know

July 2019

Managing the Multicloud Research Report

Moonlighting Policy

Network and Systems Security Checklist

3D Printing Glossary

Chief Experience Officer Hiring Kit

Cryptographer Hiring Kit

Microsoft Inspire ebook

Perimeter Security Policy

Patch Management Policy

Artificial Intelligence ebook

Digital Transformation ebook

August 2019

Industry Cloud Research Report

CCPA Readiness ebook

VMWorld ebook

Security Analyst Hiring Kit

Hybrid Cloud Glossary

Hottest Tech Jobs ebook

Industrial IoT Security ebook

G Suite ebook

PC/Mac Migration Checklist

Third-party Identification Policy

Asset Control Policy

Salesforce Hiring Kit

September 2019

Tech Budgets 2020: A CXO's Guide

Director of Business Development Hiring Kit

Mergers and Acquisitions Checklist

Principal Software Engineer Hiring Kit

Vendor Contract Terminology Glossary

Mobile Employee ebook

Emerging Technologies ebook

Big Data ebook

Tech salary and job ebook

Collaboration Software ebook

Business Continuity Policy

Development Life Cycle Policy

Security Risk Assessment Checklist