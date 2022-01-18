5 tools helping companies more effectively manage cybersecurity in 2022

As more companies focus on digital adoption goals in 2022, finding security tools to detect malicious activity is top-of-mind for executives.
Cybercrime is on the rise, with no signs of slowing down. Recent findings show a 358% increase in malware activity. Further, each day, the AV-TEST Institute registers over 450,000 new malicious programs and potentially unwanted applications, with new malware cropping up at an alarming rate. Some experts even believe cybercrime is the number one problem with mankind and that cyberattacks pose a bigger threat to humanity than nuclear weapons.
Types of security tools
Falling under a larger umbrella called cybercrime is malicious unauthorized programs or executable code such as adware, bots, ransomware, viruses, phishing, email or internet fraud, cyber-extortion, and others. Each is aimed at theft, disrupting, damaging or accessing systems, reputations, bank accounts and more.
With more companies making the necessary shift to a work-from-home employee model, it's no surprise that 33 percent of executives in the United States consider malware one of their three top cyber threat concerns moving forward.
Tools to effectively manage digital security
As cybercrime is set to cost the world 10.5 trillion dollars annually by 2025, IT executives and their teams will need to make policy changes, step up security training and use cybersecurity tools such as these to manage digital security in 2022 — and beyond.
Avast
Avast offers all-in-one customizable business, managed service provider and reseller cloud security solutions focused on building a safer world for companies and their customers. Scalable from home office-based security to comprehensive complex endpoint solutions, Avast works smarter to keep businesses safe from cybercrime with advanced cybersecurity.
Key features:
- Six layers of deep protection
- Artificial intelligence, behavior-based machine learning, and cloud threat lab analysis
- A system-centric approach examines endpoint processes to block malware algorithmically
- A multi-functional, single lightweight agent reacts instantly to malware yet maintains system performance
Contact Avast for pricing.Avast
Bitdefender
Bitdefender offers a threat prevention, detection and response platform that provides endpoint, network and cloud security to businesses and MSPs. With multiple security products, Bitdefender makes it possible for businesses and service providers of any size to secure all device endpoints and containers with comprehensive and unified security.
Key features:
- Unified endpoint security and analytics–across endpoints and hybrid workloads
- Technology and machine-learning attack prevention models to identify and stop more attacks
- Built-in advanced threat intelligence threat research to work with law enforcement
- Monitor and report risk levels across languages and users
Contact Bitdefender for pricing.Bitdefender
Kaspersky
Kaspersky helps small and mid-sized businesses and enterprises safeguard their success with industry-leading protection against new and emerging cyber threats. Several cloud-based security solutions are available to protect endpoints from advanced threats depending on your business size and needs.
Key features:
- Threat identification, mapping and contextual information
- Evaluation of the most critical threats, using custom automated risk scores
- Ability to create custom workflows and operational procedures with a no-code interface
- Monitor and report risk levels across languages and users
Contact Kaspersky for pricing.Kaspersky
Malwarebytes
Malwarebytes focuses on helping small to large businesses and service providers destroy ransomware, spyware, adware, viruses and other malware. The solution provides tools and resources, such as endpoint and incident detection and response to secure endpoints and servers.
Key features:
- Ransomware protection with 72-hour ransomware rollback
- Unknown zero-day malware detection
- Brute force protection against attacks on on-premises and remote employee information
- Security compliance for prevention, detection, response and rapid and thorough remediation
- Monitor and report risk levels across languages and users
Malwarebytes offers scaled pricing tiers depending on the number of devices or servers.Malwarebytes
Vipre
Vipre provides simplified yet comprehensive business security solutions covering endpoints, email, network, data and user protection. Their unified suite of security technologies protects your business' foundation from internal and external risks and assaults.
Key features:
- Endpoint security to reduce helpdesk visits, bandwidth misuse and lost productivity
- Email security to block threats that trick employees into leaking sensitive information
- Network security that prevents unauthorized access with behavioral analysis and threat simulations
- User and data security to reduce human error and keep private information safe
Vipre offers three pricing tiers, Core Defense at $96/user/year, Edge Defense at $96/user/year, and Complete Defense at $144/user/year.Vipre
Also see
- Ransomware attack: Why a small business paid the $150,000 ransom (TechRepublic)
- Expert: Intel sharing is key to preventing more infrastructure cyberattacks (TechRepublic)
- How to become a cybersecurity pro: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- NIST Cybersecurity Framework: A cheat sheet for professionals (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
- What are mobile VPN apps and why you should be using them (TechRepublic Premium)
- Cybersecurity and cyberwar: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)