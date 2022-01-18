5 tools helping companies more effectively manage cybersecurity in 2022

As more companies focus on digital adoption goals in 2022, finding security tools to detect malicious activity is top-of-mind for executives.

Cybercrime is on the rise, with no signs of slowing down. Recent findings show a 358% increase in malware activity. Further, each day, the AV-TEST Institute registers over 450,000 new malicious programs and potentially unwanted applications, with new malware cropping up at an alarming rate. Some experts even believe cybercrime is the number one problem with mankind and that cyberattacks pose a bigger threat to humanity than nuclear weapons.

Types of security tools

Falling under a larger umbrella called cybercrime is malicious unauthorized programs or executable code such as adware, bots, ransomware, viruses, phishing, email or internet fraud, cyber-extortion, and others. Each is aimed at theft, disrupting, damaging or accessing systems, reputations, bank accounts and more.

With more companies making the necessary shift to a work-from-home employee model, it's no surprise that 33 percent of executives in the United States consider malware one of their three top cyber threat concerns moving forward.

Tools to effectively manage digital security

As cybercrime is set to cost the world 10.5 trillion dollars annually by 2025, IT executives and their teams will need to make policy changes, step up security training and use cybersecurity tools such as these to manage digital security in 2022 — and beyond.

Avast Image: Avast Avast offers all-in-one customizable business, managed service provider and reseller cloud security solutions focused on building a safer world for companies and their customers. Scalable from home office-based security to comprehensive complex endpoint solutions, Avast works smarter to keep businesses safe from cybercrime with advanced cybersecurity. Key features: Six layers of deep protection

Artificial intelligence, behavior-based machine learning, and cloud threat lab analysis

A system-centric approach examines endpoint processes to block malware algorithmically

A multi-functional, single lightweight agent reacts instantly to malware yet maintains system performance Contact Avast for pricing. Avast

Bitdefender Image: Bitdefender Bitdefender offers a threat prevention, detection and response platform that provides endpoint, network and cloud security to businesses and MSPs. With multiple security products, Bitdefender makes it possible for businesses and service providers of any size to secure all device endpoints and containers with comprehensive and unified security. Key features: Unified endpoint security and analytics–across endpoints and hybrid workloads

Technology and machine-learning attack prevention models to identify and stop more attacks

Built-in advanced threat intelligence threat research to work with law enforcement

Monitor and report risk levels across languages and users Contact Bitdefender for pricing. Bitdefender

Kaspersky Image: Kaspersky Kaspersky helps small and mid-sized businesses and enterprises safeguard their success with industry-leading protection against new and emerging cyber threats. Several cloud-based security solutions are available to protect endpoints from advanced threats depending on your business size and needs. Key features: Threat identification, mapping and contextual information

Evaluation of the most critical threats, using custom automated risk scores

Ability to create custom workflows and operational procedures with a no-code interface

Monitor and report risk levels across languages and users Contact Kaspersky for pricing. Kaspersky

Malwarebytes Image: Malwarebytes Malwarebytes focuses on helping small to large businesses and service providers destroy ransomware, spyware, adware, viruses and other malware. The solution provides tools and resources, such as endpoint and incident detection and response to secure endpoints and servers. Key features: Ransomware protection with 72-hour ransomware rollback

Unknown zero-day malware detection

Brute force protection against attacks on on-premises and remote employee information

Security compliance for prevention, detection, response and rapid and thorough remediation

Monitor and report risk levels across languages and users Malwarebytes offers scaled pricing tiers depending on the number of devices or servers. Malwarebytes

Vipre Image: Vipre Vipre provides simplified yet comprehensive business security solutions covering endpoints, email, network, data and user protection. Their unified suite of security technologies protects your business' foundation from internal and external risks and assaults. Key features: Endpoint security to reduce helpdesk visits, bandwidth misuse and lost productivity

Email security to block threats that trick employees into leaking sensitive information

Network security that prevents unauthorized access with behavioral analysis and threat simulations

User and data security to reduce human error and keep private information safe Vipre offers three pricing tiers, Core Defense at $96/user/year, Edge Defense at $96/user/year, and Complete Defense at $144/user/year. Vipre

Cybersecurity Insider Newsletter Strengthen your organization's IT security defenses by keeping abreast of the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see