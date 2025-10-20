From bottleneck to accelerator

For years, most conversations about AI infrastructure have centered on compute power. Enterprises chased more GPUs, faster processors, and bigger clusters. Yet as workloads evolve from real-time video analytics to multimodal sensor fusion, many organizations are discovering that storage, not compute power, is holding them back.

“We often hear from enterprises that their GPUs are starved for data,” says Jeff Harthorn, marketing analyst for AI data infrastructure at Solidigm. “When the data pipeline across interconnects, networking, and storage falls behind compute, performance and ROI both suffer.”

Cloud resources cannot solve the problem on their own. At the edge, deployments often run in telecom closets, factory cabinets, or roadside enclosures. Power and cooling are constrained. In these environments, storage is no longer a background detail; it is the factor that determines whether AI can run successfully.

The edge becomes the new data center

Recent research (ZEZADA CIO Survey 2025; Grand View Research Edge AI Report 2024; McKinsey Technology Trends Outlook 2025) shows manufacturing, telecom, and automotive leading in edge AI deployments, with healthcare and energy ramping quickly in regulated or remote environments. These sectors require real-time insights for tasks such as quality inspection, predictive maintenance, patient monitoring, and grid optimization. Running these workloads at the edge reduces latency, reduces dependence on the cloud, and strengthens system resilience.

However, edge environments operate under different constraints than traditional data centers. Physical space is often tight, power and cooling resources are limited, and equipment must withstand harsher conditions. These realities demand infrastructure specifically designed for the edge, not simply scaled-down versions of cloud systems.

“The edge is becoming a distributed extension of core infrastructure,” says Harthorn. “In the next few years, we will see hardened, modular racks in factories, substations, and even vehicles, all designed for limited power and rugged conditions.”

Solidigm’s SSDs are built for edge environments where space, power, and cooling are limited. They provide the scalability and reliability enterprises need to run demanding AI workloads consistently, without relying on hyperscale infrastructure. As a result, organizations are starting to view the edge not as a secondary site but as a true data center in its own right—one that is purpose-built for AI, with storage as the foundation that makes it possible.

Efficiency as the new competitive advantage

Efficiency has shifted from a sustainability goal to a matter of business survival. At the edge, power and space are finite resources. Cooling budgets are already stretched. Without new approaches to efficiency, many AI projects simply cannot scale.

Solidigm addresses this by aligning drives with workloads. High Capacity SSDs, such as the D5 Series, deliver maximum terabytes per watt and are ideal for read-heavy tasks like storing embeddings, checkpoints, or sensor logs. High Performance SSDs, such as the D7 Series, provide the endurance and consistency needed for write-intensive operations, including training scratch space or hot cache offload. Efficiency comes from choosing the right class of drive for each stage of the AI pipeline, rather than overengineering the system.

“Efficiency at the edge is not about being green, it is about survival. If storage is not aligned with workloads, projects stall. The right mix of high capacity and high performance SSDs makes AI practical where power and cooling are scarce,” says Harthorn.

The company is also advancing innovations such as the industry’s first cold-plate-cooled enterprise SSD (eSSD)—the Solidigm D7-PS1010. Using single-sided, direct-to-chip liquid cooling, these drives transfer heat directly into a cold plate, reducing or eliminating the need for fans while maintaining peak PCIe 5.0 performance. This breakthrough enables denser, quieter, and more thermally efficient nodes, especially valuable for edge or GPU-intensive environments where airflow and space are limited

Eliminating the storage bottleneck

GPUs often dominate the conversation, but their value depends on the storage systems that support them. When storage cannot keep up, GPUs sit idle, wasting both capital and opportunity. Solidigm SSDs are engineered to remove this bottleneck, keeping GPUs fully utilized and ensuring a stronger ROI. The impact of aligning storage with compute is visible in customer deployments around the world.

One example is Antillion, which builds miniature edge computers worn on a vest by field crews. Early models relied on 2.5-inch SATA SSDs, which limited capacity and throughput, leaving GPUs underutilized. The company replaced those disks with Solidigm’s E1.S NVMe SSDs from the D7 Series.

The change more than doubled the streaming bandwidth for high-resolution video and sensor feeds, reduced system build times by approximately 30%, and resulted in zero drive failures across hundreds of deployed units. Thanks to the compact E1.S form factor, Antillion’s Pace A2 tactical node can now carry large data sets without adding weight, proving that rugged edge devices no longer need to trade capacity for portability.

A similar story comes from Zhengrui Technology in Sichuan, which built an animal-husbandry analytics platform to process genomic data and environmental telemetry. The company needed to run models locally to reduce latency, but storage density and power were limiting factors.

With 24 Solidigm D5-P5336 high-capacity drives in a two-unit server, Zhengrui sustained 1 million random IOPS while cutting rack space and storage power by 79%. The efficiency gains enabled the funding of additional GPUs, which directly accelerated disease-prediction models at the edge.

Together, these cases highlight a larger truth: when storage performance is aligned with compute demands, GPUs remain fully utilized, workloads run faster, and enterprises unlock maximum value from their AI investments — whether deployed at the edge or in the cloud.

The real cost of storage

Most enterprises still evaluate storage based on upfront price. However, at AI scale, what truly matters are the long-term factors that determine the total cost of ownership: GPU ROI, operational costs, and lifecycle costs.

GPU ROI:

GPUs are expensive, and if they’re waiting on data, that investment isn’t paying off. Storage bottlenecks mean costly hardware sits underutilized while projects fall behind schedule.

Operational costs:

Power consumption, cooling needs, and physical space all add up month after month. High-capacity SSDs that run efficiently can meaningfully reduce these recurring expenses and create room for expansion.

Lifecycle costs:

Endurance and refresh cycles shape long-term sustainability. Choosing storage that matches your workload helps stretch refresh cycles and reduce replacement frequency.

Data transfer efficiency:

Every terabyte that stays local saves time and money. Optimized storage minimizes the amount of data that must traverse the network, lowering bandwidth costs and keeping GPUs fully utilized.

Harthorn notes that customers often discover storage optimization not only reduces GPU requirements but also cuts cloud transfer fees, fundamentally changing how they view infrastructure. “Upfront price tells only part of the story. The real economics show up in GPU ROI, power, and cooling, longer refresh cycles, and increasingly, data transfer costs. Storage becomes a multiplier of compute ROI, not just a line item,” he says.

By reframing storage in terms of total cost of ownership, enterprises gain a clearer picture of how infrastructure decisions compound over time. Solidigm’s approach is to deliver drives that maximize GPU utilization, reduce power and space requirements, and extend operational life. The result is storage that not only lowers costs but also acts as a strategic driver of AI performance and business growth.

Storage as the enabler of AI everywhere

AI is moving out of centralized clouds and into factories, hospitals, telecom networks, and vehicles. These environments require infrastructure that is reliable, efficient, and compact enough to thrive in areas where resources are scarce.

This is where storage becomes the enabler. By removing bottlenecks, improving efficiency, and reducing long-term costs, Solidigm enables enterprises to bring AI to places the cloud cannot always reach. And the work continues. Solidigm is focused on innovations that extend efficiency, density, and workload alignment, ensuring that AI infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of enterprises at the edge and in the cloud.

Solidigm’s vision is clear: storage is no longer a background cost but the backbone that makes AI practical and economical everywhere it runs.

To learn more about building infrastructure for AI everywhere, explore Solidigm’s AI resources or speak with experts about aligning storage with your edge strategy.