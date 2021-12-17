5 tools to simplify executive and board member communications

Pandemic-driven remote work has impacted not only employees but executives and board members as well. The escalating challenges make effective communication and governance tools especially vital.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, management and boards have entered new territory that has amplified strengths and weaknesses within and between those teams. But while many companies recognized the crisis has changed the relationship between management and employees, some may not have realized it has also impacted the relationship between boards and management teams, making collaboration and communication paramount. Having a well-functioning board of directors that can support management teams operating in highly stressful conditions means boards need to step up their game to be ready to guide their organizations toward the next normal.
Readiness rests on having the right tools to address governance and to communicate in a timely and secure manner — and that readiness involves technologies such as these five to guide management teams to make rapid decisions that support employees, customers and stakeholders.
ContractZen
ContractZen is an advanced cloud-based secure governance software that easily simplifies many board responsibilities including, complex contract management, manages board meetings, entity management, e-signatures, and virtual data rooms (VDR). A meeting management module provides minutes and follow-up tasks that keep conversations going even after meetings.
Key features of ContractZen:
- Contract management with AI-powered search, dynamic filtering and automatic reminders
- 100% paperless board portal with built-in VDR
- eSignature services
- Legal entity management
- Metadata-driven document management
Intelligent document generation
Pricing: ContractZen offers three monthly board packages: Standard at $9.50/user/month (with a 30-day free trial); Package Deal, for up to 250 users at $1,800.00/month; and an Enterprise plan. All plans are billed annually.
Diligent Boards Software
Diligent Boards is board portal software that helps to enhance director and executive workflows and communication. Its board and leadership collaboration workflows and features help executives and board members work together seamlessly, securely and efficiently. Curated data and intelligence provide detailed insight for better decision-making.
Key features of Diligent Boards Software:
- Virtual, in-person or hybrid meetings
- Secure, dedicated channel for collaborating on sensitive materials
- Intelligence and analytics to make data-driven decisions
- Digitization of time-consuming processes
Pricing: Contract Diligent Boards to request a demo and find out more about pricing.
iBabs Software
iBabs Software is a board portal tool that simplifies the organization of board meetings and ensures that they run more efficiently. Board agendas and packs can be created in a shorter time frame, and collaboration, voting and meeting summaries can be done from any device. iBabs makes it easier for boards to keep track of agendas, goals and decisions.
Key features of iBabs Software:
- Board packs can be created and sent in seconds instead of days
- Access agendas and documents from any location and device, 24/7 – even offline
- Automatic email/push notifications
- Highlight important calendar and agenda details
- Approval process control
Pricing: Contact iBabs for more on pricing.
Govenda Software
Govenda Software is board relationship management software that allows board members to securely access sensitive materials and collaborate easily online or offline from anywhere and on any device. It helps administrators and boards save time by streamlining processes, enabling voting in real-time and getting e-signatures faster.
Key features of Govenda Software:
- Electronic board book creation
- Create and manage board rosters
- Secure document management
- Sign onto multiple boards using single sign-on
- Advanced compliance controls
Pricing: Contact Govenda for pricing and to arrange a demo.
OnBoard Software
OnBoard Software is a board intelligence platform that's designed to work the way boards do. Its focus is to help deliver real-world solutions and reduce complexity so that board members can focus on the real issues that matter to stakeholders. OnBoard helps free up time for boards to focus on making better decisions faster and taking action.
Key features of OnBoard Software:
- Drag-and-drop agenda and minutes builder
- Board assessment
- Meeting analytics aggregated in real-time
- Organize, track, and review voting and approvals
- Board member skills tracking
Pricing: Contact OnBoard Software for pricing.