6 start-to-finish guides to deploying open source technology at your organization

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

From deploying databases to hosting websites, these six in-depth guides will help you learn some of the most valuable things you can do with a Linux server.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are a lot of reasons to deploy open-source operating systems and software: A large community of people helping to constantly improve it, it's free, and you can even participate in its improvement.

Open source does come with a bit of a catch, though: You'll need to do a lot of legwork yourself that is often automated when using paid products. When done correctly, however, open source operating systems like Linux, database software like MariaDB, and automation software like Kubernetes can be invaluable to an organization.

These TechRepublic Premium start to finish guides by TechRepublic's open-source expert Jack Wallen will help you get started with invaluable open-source tools without the headache.

How to create a remote-accessible database server on a Linux machine Remote work is here to stay, and that means employees are going to need to remotely access business information while out of the office. This guide will walk you through the entire process of standing up a remotely accessible database server on a Linux machine, from installing database software to giving access to users. View at TechRepublic Premium

How to host multiple websites on a Linux machine with Apache Apache Web Server is a powerful tool that is responsible for serving nearly half of the websites on the internet. In this tutorial, you'll learn how to use Apache to host multiple websites on a single piece of Linux hardware. View at TechRepublic Premium

How to deploy an LDAP server The lightweight directory access protocol, or LDAP, is an incredibly valuable vendor-neutral protocol that can be used to do things like allowing employees to login to any machine on a network with a single user ID, as well as authenticating additional apps and services. This guide will walk you through installing OpenLDAP on Ubuntu Server 20.04, setting up a management GUI, and getting computers to authenticate to the server. View at TechRepublic Premium

How to deploy an application with Kubernetes Containerizing apps into fully-packaged, scalable clusters requires a lot of work and know-how that this guide is designed to provide. From deploying a new cluster to adding an app to connecting to the cluster over a network, this document has you covered. View at TechRepublic Premium

How to use Git on Linux Git is the de facto standard when it comes to software version control, making it an essential part of working with others on a software project or contributing to open-source projects. Git itself is also open source, and GitHub is the online hub for projects that use Git as their version control software. This guide will take you from learning what Git is to installing it, creating your own repositories and connecting to GitHub to publish, push and pull from hosted projects. View at TechRepublic Premium