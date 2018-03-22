62% of enterprise IT leaders say on-premises security is better than cloud

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

62% of IT decision makers in large enterprises said that their on-premises security is stronger than cloud security. — Dimensional Research, 2018

76% of IT professionals said that they share cloud security duties with their cloud vendors. — Dimensional Research, 2018

Virtually every organization is moving workloads to the cloud, but many remain wary of its security, according to a Thursday report from Barracuda Networks and Dimensional Research.

Some 56% of the 608 IT security decision makers surveyed for the report said that their on-premises security is superior to what they could find in the cloud. This number was even larger—62%—for those in enterprises with more than 5,000 employees, the report found. In large enterprises, 22% of IT leaders said that security strength was no different between the two environments, and 16% said that cloud security was stronger.

The cloud can bring various benefits, including avoiding the costs and complexities of owning and maintaining on-premises IT infrastructure, as noted by our sister site ZDNet. However, many companies remain worried about securing it, according to research from Gemalto and the Ponemon Institute: 54% of global organizations said payment information was at risk when stored in the cloud, and 49% said customer data was.

Indeed, the global cloud security market is predicted to reach $12.64 billion by 2024—up from $1.41 billion in 2016, according to Hexa Research. The growth is driven by the increasing use of cloud services for data storage, and the rising sophistication of cyber attacks, the report stated.

Cloud security is typically expected to be a shared responsibility, the report found: 76% of IT professionals said that they share cloud security duties with their cloud vendors. Another 12% said that the company was solely responsible for cloud security, while the final 12% said the vendor was solely responsible.

When it comes to next generation firewall (NGF), 66% of IT professionals said they had currently deployed such solutions on premises, while 34% said they had done so in the cloud, the report found. But half of those who have not deployed NGF for cloud usage said they plan to do so in the future.

Companies of all sizes are also turning to DevOps to improve and speed up their development processes, the report found: 56% of respondents said their organization has adopted DevOps, DevSecOps, or CI/CD development methodologies. Again, that number increased for large companies, to 71%.

When asked what challenges IT leaders had faced when it comes to implementing DevOps workflows, the top response (63%) was that existing security solutions don't offer integration into development environments (such as REST API), so they are not part of code building processes. Other challenges included that applications developers are not comfortable with security (48%), and security processes haven't changed, and remain a bottleneck (48%), the report found.

