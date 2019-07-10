70% of US employees no longer fear AI

Despite previous concerns of AI stealing jobs, US workers hold positive outlooks on the new tech, according to a Genesys report.

The majority of US workers (70%) said they hold a positive outlook on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including chatbots, augmented reality (AR), and robots, according to Genesys's Workplace Attitudes to Artificial Intelligence report, released Wednesday.

The report surveyed more than 1,000 US workers to determine current sentiments around integrating AI in companies. Despite previous concerns of automation taking jobs away from humans, these fears appear to have largely subsided, the report found.

Only 4% of US workers said they consistently feel threatened by technology at work, while 75% said they rarely or never feel threatened.

Some 32% of US respondents said they believe AI will have an overall positive impact on their job in the next five years. Most employees (66%) said this technology will make them even more efficient at their jobs, the report found.

"Some jobs will evolve as human work combines with the capabilities of AI," said Merijn te Booij, CMO for Genesys, in a press release. "The key for organizations adopting this intelligent technology is to help employees understand its potential to make their jobs more fulfilling by taking the mundane, easily automated tasks off their plates. This opens the door for more employees to apply skills AI just can't replace – like creativity, leadership and empathy."

However, only half of respondents said they feel they have the correct skills to compete and handle new technology effectively. Business leaders must closely monitor the pace with which the company adopts AI and ensure adequate employee training programs are implemented along the way, the report found.

