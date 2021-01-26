A Valentine's Day gift guide for the tech lover

This Valentine's Day, gifting can be all about enhancing your partner's life, but with these new tech items, you'll benefit, too.

Image: iStock/Anastasiia Yanishevska

Most people are likely to still be in quarantine during Valentine's Day this year. Yes, it's a manufactured holiday, but these days, we'll use all the special days of love we can get. From fancy cocktails to thoughtful accessories to aspirational gifts signaling a trip to a foreign land in the future, these are super cool and fun items to check out.

Bartesian Image: Bartesian A stylish cocktail is a great way to start a Valentine's Day evening, and Bartesian offers up "premium cocktails on demand." It's not dissimilar to a K-Cup coffee maker and starts with a proprietary cocktail capsule, which the Bartisian identifies. Users select the preferred strength and press mix (it makes mocktails to doubles). Buy a variety pack or a single spirit set of six capsules ($15). A monthly subscription ($43) is customizable and discounted. $350 at Bartesian

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Image: Samsung Now at a significantly discounted price from when it bowed last year, this Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes in a Valentine-perfect pretty "Dynamic Red." The 2-in-1 tablet or laptop includes a 13.3" QLED display. Slim and portable, it uses Google's Chrome OS and includes Chrome Apps, such as Google Assistant and Google Meet. Price is starting price; a boosted version is $700. $550 at Samsung

I-Phone 12 cork case Image: 15:21 Unique and minimalist, these cork iPhone 12 cases are lightweight, easy to grip, and have a slim profile. The Stockholm-based manufacturer 15:21 uses 100% natural, recyclable, biodegradable, and renewable Portuguese cork and is a listed member of The Ethical Fashion Source, The Global Platform for Sustainable Fashion. Cork is also water-resistant and floats. Cork is harvested from trees grown specifically for 15:21. $53 at 15:21

In-car phone sanitizer and charger Image: Ultimedic Ideal not only for anyone who drives but for those who favor a road trip over a flight, in this COVID-19 era, here's a sanitizer and charger in one. Designed for use in a car, the UV8LED can clean your phone or any objects that fit in the case, which has a 360-degree UV-LED sanitization that eliminates up to 99.9% of germs, viruses, and bacteria in five minutes. Will fit the largest phones, with or without a case. Not only will it sanitize a phone, cards, or jewelry, but it's also a wired or wireless charger. $90 at Ultimedic

Legends Ultimate Arcade Image: AtGames Attention gamer widowers and widows! There are those to whom love would no better be expressed than with the gift of an at-home arcade machine. Some of the classic arcade games included are Centipede, BurgerTime, Tempest, Crystal Castles, Missile Command, Tron, ZooKeeper, Space Invaders, and more. The full-size machine, which stands more than 66" tall and 29" wide, features two-player arcade controls, a 24" HD LCD monitor, down-firing stereo speakers, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The games can be played from the authentic arcade-style control panel, which includes two joysticks, six action buttons per player, a high-performance trackball, and two spinners. $600 at AtGames

S-Nano tiny earbuds Image: SOUL Described as "bite-sized" the S-Nano is the latest product from SOUL. It provides 24-hours of playtime, said the manufacturer, is durable and sweat resistant and comes with a metal carabiner to conveniently attach to keys, tote, or gym bag. It also comes in a sweet array of very cool colors. $70 at SOUL

Bluetooth Speaker Buds Image: Duolink Check this out: The speakers are the case for a pair of TWS earbuds. It offers three modes, portable speaker, dual speakers, and earbuds. The speakers weigh less than a pound but provide six-watts of audio output. Comes with AI noise-canceling mics in a triple array, choice of patriotic colors, navy blue, red, and white. The speaker provides 7.5 times battery recharge for the earbuds, and for use of both the earbuds and speaker, there's a six-hour playtime with a single charge. Slide and tap earbuds to rewind songs and adjust the volume. $109 at Duolink

Ambassador Interpreter, universal translator over-the-ear tool Image: Waverly Labs Don't rely on awkward translation programs, here's how the tech-savvy travel to foreign lands, through two over-the-ear tools, one each used by the two people who want to communicate with each other, but don't speak the same language (you must be in the same room/close enough for this to work). The universal translator operates in two modes, one where you tap your ear piece to indicate you want it to translate, or an automatic mode where it auto-detects when you are speaking and attempts to translate. Waverly Labs says it translates in 20 languages and 42 dialects. Up to four Ambassadors can be paired to one smartphone. Price is for the wine red; black is $130. $100 at Waverly Labs

Timekettle M2 translator earbuds Image: Timekettle For those who prefer more of a compact translator, Timekettle says its interpreter supports 40 languages and 93 accents online. It works on iOS and Android and these buds also can be used to play music and answer the phone. It supports offline translation from Chinese to English, Japanese, French, Spanish, Korean, and Russian, from English to Japanese, French, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Russian without a network, and needs Wi-Fi to translate other languages. It's sweat- and water-resistant, provides six hours of listening and translating per charge, the portable charging case extends playtime to 30 hours. Price noted is for no offline package. With the offline package, it's $130. $100 at Amazon