Interested in learning more about the state of the accounting industry? Check out our roundup of 37 crucial accounting statistics to kick off the new year.

Whether you use accounting software, outsource your books to a virtual accountant or employ an entire team of in-house CPAs, bookkeeping and accounting are essential components of your day-to-day business operations. Staying on top of accounting industry trends is essential to making sure your business’s practices and technologies are ahead of the curve. Keep reading — we showcase 37 crucial accounting stats to make sure you’re in the loop.

Jump to:

General accounting statistics

In 2022, the accounting industry’s global revenue hit a whopping $592.4 billion. (IBISWorld) Just four firms accounted for $190 billion in global accounting services revenue in 2022: Deloitte, KPMG, Ernst & Young and PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers). (Statista) The accounting industry’s global revenue in 2022 marked an annual increase of 5.9%, which exceeded the previous five years’ annual average growth of 3.7%. (IBISWorld) In 2022, the global accounting service industry grew faster than the global economy generally and the global business activities sector specifically. (IBISWorld) In the United States in particular, accounting services generated a revenue of nearly $144.2 billion USD in 2022 — the highest total revenue the accounting industry has ever generated. (Statista) However, estimates suggest the industry surpassed 2022’s record this year with an annual revenue of $145 billion USD. (Statista) In 2022, there were 88,510 accounting firms across the U.S. (IBISWorld) California — the most populous state in the Union — has the greatest number of accounting firms at 12,494 distinct businesses. Florida comes in second with 9,005 accounting firms, and Texas comes in third with 7,271 accounting firms. (IBISWorld) Collectively, the 88.5K accounting service businesses in the U.S. employed 590,590 American workers in 2022. (IBISWorld) While the number of working accountants increased by an average of 1.8% year over year between 2017 and 2022, the average per-employee revenue at U.S. accounting firms dropped during that same five-year time period. (IBISWorld) However, in 2023, 75% of accounting firms surveyed by software provider Xero reported experiencing higher revenue than they did in 2022, and 73% reported experiencing higher profits as well. (Xero)

Accounting software

This year, 66% of businesses in the accounting service industry said they experienced better staff retention, increased revenue and increased profit when they used cloud accounting software. (Xero) In 2020, 43% of accounting firms said they believed incorporating new technologies into their business had increased productivity. (Sage) In 2019, 54% of accounts said accounting technology had enabled them to serve their clients faster, and 43% said that technology improved their customer satisfaction rates. (Sage) Per a survey of 794 UK-based accountants, 33% of respondents said using technology had dramatically increased the amount of time they were able to spend with clients. A further 41% said the use of technology “somewhat” increased the time they spent with clients. (QuickBooks) Among the same survey group, 36% of respondents said they believed technology had also made the time they spent with clients much more meaningful. Another 40% said the use of technology had made their time with clients “somewhat” more meaningful. (QuickBooks) A QuickBooks survey of 2,000 accountants in the UK revealed that 41% believe accounting firms that incorporated technology into their business were much likelier to outlast a recession than less technologically-savvy companies. A further 43% responded “somewhat agree” to the same statement. (QuickBooks) In 2023, 62% of all small accounting firms in the U.S. reported using cloud-based accounting software compared to 45% of mid-sized firms and 44% of large firms. (Xero)

Employment in accounting

Read next: Bookkeeping vs. Accounting: What Are the Key Differences? (TechRepublic)