Whether you use accounting software, outsource your books to a virtual accountant or employ an entire team of in-house CPAs, bookkeeping and accounting are essential components of your day-to-day business operations. Staying on top of accounting industry trends is essential to making sure your business’s practices and technologies are ahead of the curve. Keep reading — we showcase 37 crucial accounting stats to make sure you’re in the loop.
General accounting statistics
- In 2022, the accounting industry’s global revenue hit a whopping $592.4 billion. (IBISWorld)
- Just four firms accounted for $190 billion in global accounting services revenue in 2022: Deloitte, KPMG, Ernst & Young and PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers). (Statista)
- The accounting industry’s global revenue in 2022 marked an annual increase of 5.9%, which exceeded the previous five years’ annual average growth of 3.7%. (IBISWorld)
- In 2022, the global accounting service industry grew faster than the global economy generally and the global business activities sector specifically. (IBISWorld)
- In the United States in particular, accounting services generated a revenue of nearly $144.2 billion USD in 2022 — the highest total revenue the accounting industry has ever generated. (Statista)
- However, estimates suggest the industry surpassed 2022’s record this year with an annual revenue of $145 billion USD. (Statista)
- In 2022, there were 88,510 accounting firms across the U.S. (IBISWorld)
- California — the most populous state in the Union — has the greatest number of accounting firms at 12,494 distinct businesses. Florida comes in second with 9,005 accounting firms, and Texas comes in third with 7,271 accounting firms. (IBISWorld)
- Collectively, the 88.5K accounting service businesses in the U.S. employed 590,590 American workers in 2022. (IBISWorld)
- While the number of working accountants increased by an average of 1.8% year over year between 2017 and 2022, the average per-employee revenue at U.S. accounting firms dropped during that same five-year time period. (IBISWorld)
- However, in 2023, 75% of accounting firms surveyed by software provider Xero reported experiencing higher revenue than they did in 2022, and 73% reported experiencing higher profits as well. (Xero)
Accounting software
- This year, 66% of businesses in the accounting service industry said they experienced better staff retention, increased revenue and increased profit when they used cloud accounting software. (Xero)
- In 2020, 43% of accounting firms said they believed incorporating new technologies into their business had increased productivity. (Sage)
- In 2019, 54% of accounts said accounting technology had enabled them to serve their clients faster, and 43% said that technology improved their customer satisfaction rates. (Sage)
- Per a survey of 794 UK-based accountants, 33% of respondents said using technology had dramatically increased the amount of time they were able to spend with clients. A further 41% said the use of technology “somewhat” increased the time they spent with clients. (QuickBooks)
- Among the same survey group, 36% of respondents said they believed technology had also made the time they spent with clients much more meaningful. Another 40% said the use of technology had made their time with clients “somewhat” more meaningful. (QuickBooks)
- A QuickBooks survey of 2,000 accountants in the UK revealed that 41% believe accounting firms that incorporated technology into their business were much likelier to outlast a recession than less technologically-savvy companies. A further 43% responded “somewhat agree” to the same statement. (QuickBooks)
- In 2023, 62% of all small accounting firms in the U.S. reported using cloud-based accounting software compared to 45% of mid-sized firms and 44% of large firms. (Xero)
Employment in accounting
- The top four accounting companies employ around 1.5 million individuals across the globe in 2022. (Statista)
- In the U.S. alone, Deloitte — the biggest of the top four accounting firms by revenue — employed around 412,000 people. (Statista).
- Per 2022 data, 1.5 million Americans were working as accountants or auditors. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- California — the country’s most populous state — employs 157,000 accountants and auditors, the most of any state. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- In 2022, the median national pay for accountants and auditors was $78,000 per year or $37.50 per hour. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- With 110,000 workers, New York comes in second in terms of accounting industry employees. Texas takes third with just over 106,000 employees. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- The District of Columbia takes first place in terms of overall pay: Accountants and auditors earn a mean annual wage of $110,000. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- As a state, California is fourth in the nation for paying accountants, who earn an annual mean wage of $96,200. Predictably, though, the San Jose metropolitan area is the nation’s top-paying region for accountants: Bay Area accountants earn a mean wage of $116,000 per year or almost $56 per hour. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- Unsurprisingly, the New York City-Newark-Jersey City metro area takes second place, paying a mean wage of $114,280 per year or $54.94 per hour. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- The San Francisco metropolitan area takes third place in terms of overall pay with a mean wage of $114,050 per year or $54.83 per hour. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- Unfortunately, the accounting industry suffers from a wide gender pay gap: In 2021, female accountants earned $230 less per week than men employed in the same role. (Statista)
- The accounting industry’s gender pay gap is especially dismaying given that in 2019, nearly 62% of accountants in the U.S. were women. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- Year over year, the accounting industry expands by 4% in the United States — which is the average rate of growth of jobs overall. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- The accounting industry’s 4% growth rate means around 126,500 new accounting and auditing jobs open up each year. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- A modest 23% of accountants/auditors work tax preparation, payroll, bookkeeping or accounting jobs. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- Other top accounting jobs included finance and insurance jobs (8% of workers), government jobs (8% of workers), company and enterprise managerial jobs (6% of workers) and self-employment jobs (4%). (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- A smaller margin of accountants and auditors become financial analysts, budget analysts, personal finance experts, postsecondary educators and tax examiners or revenue agents. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
- In 2020, 42% of accounting firms said they were making a concerted effort to diversify their workforce (compared to 30% of firms surveyed the year previous). (Sage)
- Smaller accounting firms had a greater commitment to diversifying their workforces in 2020: 29% of small firms said they were committed to diversification compared to just 11% of mid-size firms. (Sage)
- 51% of accountants surveyed by Sage in 2020 believed that technological skills will be the most important skill for accountants to master over the next decade. (Sage)
