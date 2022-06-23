If you're a 1Password user, you have access to a Chrome add-on that will make your daily workflow a bit more efficient. Jack Wallen shows you how to integrate the service with the browser.

1Password is a password manager ready for both individuals and both small or large teams. It offers every feature you could want in a password manager, such as groups, insights, numerous integrations, logs, shared and private vaults, and the ability to import vaults from other password managers.

If you’re not currently using a password manager, now would be a very good time to start. Why? Because the continued use and re-use of simple passwords is a veritable invitation to have your accounts and services hacked.

A password manager makes it possible for you to use very strong and complicated passwords without having to memorize them. Save all of those passwords in a vault that is locked by a strong password you can memorize, and you have access to all of those authentication credentials.

One very handy feature found in 1Password is the ability to integrate the manager into the Chrome browser. By doing this, you can fill and save passwords, edit items and more without having to open either the 1Password website or desktop client.

1Password can be installed for the Chrome, Firefox and Edge browsers on all desktop environments, which makes it very easy for you to sign in to websites, use suggested passwords and even add new entries into a vault.

What you’ll need

The only things you need to make this work are a 1Password account and a Chrome web browser.

How to add 1Password to Chrome

Open your Chrome browser and point it to the 1Password Chrome add-on in the Chrome Web Store. From that page (Figure A), click Add To Chrome.

Figure A

When prompted (Figure B), click Add Extension.

Figure B

When the installation completes, you’ll see that 1Password is ready to go — however, you might not see the toolbar icon. If you don’t see the icon, click the Puzzle icon in your Chrome toolbar and then click the Pin button associated with 1Password (Figure C).

Figure C

Once you’ve pinned the 1Password icon, it should be visible in your Chrome toolbar (Figure D).

Figure D

Click the 1Password icon and you’ll see your vault with all of your current entries (Figure E).

Figure E

And that’s all there is to adding 1Password to Chrome for even easier password manager usage. With this integration, you’ll have faster access to the 1Password features and a more efficient daily workflow.

