With AdGuard DNS, you can block ads, customize parental controls and keep tabs on DNS requests coming in or out — all for the lowest price on the web.

For many employees, the novelty of remote work has long worn off, even as it has become a necessity. Working from home brings a lot of freedom, but those home computers often don’t have what it takes in terms of security. Luckily, there are affordable solutions out there beyond the usual battery of antivirus software offerings, and AdGuard DNS stands out as one of the best of the bunch.

Switching your DNS provider can make a huge difference. With AdGuard, users notice the difference right away. Even in the default settings, you can say goodbye to most of the ads that slow down your browsing experience and the trackers that tag along with them. You can also choose to block certain domains manually or allow trusted ones through.

For entrepreneurs and marketers, there’s an added perk. AdGuard lets you see the stats on DNS requests, filtered by a variety of criteria. Parents will also love the built-in controls for kids’ profiles, with custom controls for what sites they visit and when. You can even limit searches in or out when it comes to their social media. All these features are available on up to five devices, so you can lock down your home laptops, tablets, smartphones, routers and more.

It is features like these that have earned AdGuard DNS accolades that include a 4.7 star rating on Product Hunt, and its long-term subscriptions are now available at a price you won’t find anywhere else on the web.

Right now, you can get a 5-year subscription to AdGuard DNS for $29.99, saving 95% from the original MSRP ($719.64).

Prices and availability are subject to change.