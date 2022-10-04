The Flux 7 TWS earbuds will help you get things done with voice assistant support and intelligent noise reduction.

When you’re trying to stay mentally focused in noisy environments, good earbuds can really help. If you’re looking for a pair \ well suited to productivity, the Flux 7 TWS earbuds are definitely worth your attention — and the price just dropped massively.

Available in a variety of colors, these wireless earbuds offer full support for your favorite voice assistants and intelligent noise reduction. They are normally priced at $99.99, but in an exclusive limited-time deal for TechRepublic readers, you can grab them today for only $24.99.

With noise reduction technology that adapts to your environment, the Flux 7 TWS earbuds are perfect for creating a mental bubble. Powered by Bluetooth 5.0, they also deliver great wireless sound for five hours straight on a full charge.

These earbuds have many other great features, too. Deep integration with iOS and Android allows you to access apps and use voice assistants to handle many tasks. The Flux 7 TWS earbuds also offer auto pairing, and they are waterproof and sweat-proof to IPX4 standard.

Order today for only $24.99 to get your hands on them, complete with a wireless charging case in your choice of color. Interested in making more big savings on tech? Be sure to check out all the other price drops in our Deal Days event. This limited-time sale features deals that you won’t be able to find on Amazon. If you can’t wait for Prime Day, check out this alternative ASAP — this special offer ends Oct. 12, 2022.

Prices and availability are subject to change.