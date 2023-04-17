This AI-powered resume builder is so versatile, it can be used for business development as well as job hunting.

TL;DR: This AI-powered resume builder can show off the most impressive version of yourself and what you have to offer as a freelancer, consultant or B2B services provider, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for only $39.

Resumes are not just for employees anymore. If your business involves freelancing, consulting or even providing B2B services, potential clients will want to know all about you. And now you can show yourself and what you have to offer in the best possible light with a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder.

AI Resume Builder has an AI-powered resume writer that helps you create professional-looking resumes two times faster using drag-and-drop, templates, easy-to-use toggles and enhanced design controls. Of course, employees looking for positions will also love that the resumes are ATS-friendly. Best of all, it’s currently on sale for a best-on-web price of just $39.

Since you’re no one-trick pony, you’ll probably want to highlight different skills or services when contacting various companies. AI Resume Builder makes that a breeze, allowing you to create multiple resumes for a variety of job profiles, including different profile pictures if you wish.

The built-in AI engine auto-completes and fills in data for you, so you only have to enter it once. With just a few clicks, you can create customized sections that work just like the native sections in your resume. You can also add links to your social media accounts, including LinkedIn, Twitter, GitHub, Behance, Portfolio and others. Grammarly integration is supported as well.

Your resume can be adjusted to reflect your desired look. The drag-and-drop layout lets you easily arrange every element of your resume just the way you like it. Add your favorite color or convert one column into two with a single click. If you need a bit of extra room to fit in more content, simply alter the spacing.

AI Resume Builder’s Basic Plan offers an unlimited AI resume writer that allows you to create up to 10 resumes each month and download up to 50 of them. You’ll even get tips for improving your resume. It’s no wonder that AI Resume Builder got 127 Upvotes on Product Hunt.

You use the best tool to increase workflow productivity, and you should do the same for business development. Start impressing potential clients or employers with a killer resume created by an AI-powered resume writer.

Get a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder now while it’s on sale for the best-on-web price of just $39.

Prices and availability are subject to change.