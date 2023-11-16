All You Need to Know about Femtech

Female technology is a market destined to expand dramatically. Find out what femtech means in this concise summary.

Throughout the different stages of a woman’s life, from menstruation and pregnancy to menopause, it is evident that women possess unique healthcare and wellness needs that often demand tailored solutions.

Thankfully, femtech, short for female technology, is at the forefront, offering a pathway to empower women of diverse backgrounds by providing them with the resources and tools necessary to improve their overall health and quality of life.

Femtech refers to technology-driven products, tools and services designed to optimize women’s health and well-being. The name was first coined in 2016 by entrepreneur Ida Tin. It focuses on female-specific conditions such as menstrual health, maternal health and menopause.

In 2023, Research and Market’s Femtech Global Market Report 2023 revealed that the femtech market size is at $35.91 billion and is forecasted to rise to $92.51 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 14.3%.

With the femtech sector expected to grow at an impressive rate, it will be useful for interested parties to understand the language behind this evolving landscape.

TechRepublic Premium has created a quick glossary of 44 key concepts to help people navigate the transformative world of female technology with confidence.

This exclusive resource decodes the complex world of femtech, offering clarity on terms such as cervical mucus monitoring, which refers to the use of technology and digital tools to track and analyze changes in cervical mucus during the menstrual cycle. This is a key component of fertility awareness methods and a useful tool for individuals who want to know their reproductive health and enhance their likelihood of conceiving or preventing pregnancy.

Explore the glossary further to unravel the intricacies of breastfeeding apps — mobile applications that intend to offer guidance, information and support to breastfeeding mothers. These applications aim to assist women in exploring the difficulties and delight of breastfeeding by providing them with resources and tools that can help them have effective nursing experiences.

This resource will also let you dive into the realm of fertility preservation, which refers to the use of technology and digital tools to aid in the preservation of women’s reproductive capacity for future family planning when facing circumstances that may compromise fertility. Fertility preservation technologies and services offer alternatives for individuals who opt to delay childbearing due to medical treatments, lifestyle choices or other factors that may affect fertility.

Elsewhere in the glossary, the concepts of maternal health, menstrual equity and reproductive endocrinology are explained.

If any of this is of interest to you, you can download the 13-page quick glossary for $19 at TechRepublic Premium.