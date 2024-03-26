In today’s fast-paced world, where demands often require people to work long hours, it is unfortunate that an individual’s health is frequently overlooked and sacrificed.

Fortunately, the transformative power of healthtech, short for health technology, has provided people from diverse backgrounds equitable access to essential healthcare products and services.

Healthtech is the use of technology, devices, software applications and services that aim to improve patient care, streamline healthcare operations and enhance overall healthcare services.

This sector is empowering people to actively manage their health, thus making a healthier and more vibrant world for all a reality.

Healthtech market looking fit

Statista predicted in 2023 that revenue in the digital health market would experience an annual growth rate of 10.07%, leading to a market volume of $275 billion by 2028.

As the healthtech market is anticipated to expand rapidly, knowledge of the terminology would be beneficial to those who are interested.

TechRepublic Premium came up with a quick glossary of 51 key terms and concepts to help you figure out what this technological innovation is all about.

This resource provides an explanation of concepts such as asynchronous telemedicine, which is a mode of telemedicine that allows healthcare practitioners and patients to interact and exchange medical information without having to communicate in real time. Medical data such as photos, videos, medical records and messages are gathered and recorded by the patient or the healthcare practitioner before being transferred to another healthcare practitioner for subsequent examination and consultation.

You will also come across how clinical trials management software, shortened to CTMS, works. This is a subset of software that simplifies and consolidates the planning, monitoring and administration of clinical trials carried out by pharmaceutical firms, research institutes and healthcare entities. Clinical trials are needed for the discovery and validation of medications, medical equipment and therapies.

On top of that, the resource presents clarification on digital health coaching. This is the use of technology and digital tools to offer individuals tailored assistance, information and resources to assist them in achieving improved health and wellbeing. These coaching programs are administered through mobile apps, websites or other digital platforms and can include a wide range of topics related to wellness, including diet and physical activity, as well as chronic illness management and mental health.

Browse the definitions further to grasp the intricacy of health chatbots, which are software applications that employ artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies to communicate with users and provide healthcare-related guidance, assistance and solutions. AI-powered chatbots aim to help users manage their health by responding to medical queries, booking appointments and offering assistance on a variety of healthcare issues.

This resource will let you understand the field of mHealth, short for mobile health. This is the adoption of mobile devices (e.g., smartphones, tablets and wearables) in healthcare services. Mobile apps, linked devices and wireless communication are used in mHealth to offer health-related knowledge, guidance and solutions to patients, healthcare professionals and other parties involved in the healthcare ecosystem.

Other healthtech terms such as digital therapeutics, e-prescription and remote patient monitoring are also defined in this exclusive resource.

