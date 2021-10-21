AlmaLinux: What it is and how to use it

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Frustrated with CentOS? Your business can depend on AlmaLinux.

Image: Jack Wallen

Those in IT know all about Red Hat deciding to shift CentOS to the rolling-release (or continuous delivery) distribution, CentOS Stream. Unfortunately, this move resulted in many die-hard CentOS admins losing trust in the platform completely. And plenty of critical third-party apps felt the exact same, many refusing to support CentOS Stream.

Luckily, there's a replacement: AlmaLinux developed by CloudLinux, a company with a solid reputation for supporting Linux. AlmaLinux 8.3, a free and open-source distribution, was first released on May 30th, 2021.

Is AlmaLinux a solid replacement for CentOS? Yes, and here's why: AlmaLinux is a 1:1 binary-compatible clone (fork) of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. In simpler terms, AlmaLinux is nearly a carbon copy of what CentOS used to be. And your company can trust it.

To take advantage of AlmaLinux, you'll need to know what it is, how to use it and the steps you must take to perfect it after installation. These TechRepublic Premium resources can help.

Everything you need to know about AlmaLinux AlmaLinux includes critical features such as Secure Boot support, Errata, simple migration from CentOS and so much more. Plus, it's 100% free forever. This in-depth guide covers all of these features, the critical details you need to know about AlmaLinux and what you should expect from the platform. TechRepublic Premium