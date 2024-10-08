AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds: Amazon

Apple products can be expensive, so Amazon’s discount days are a great opportunity to snag one at a lower price. Big Deal Days take place on Oct. 8 and 9 this year, with some items 50% off or more. Here are some Apple deals that stood out.

Note: These deals are only available for Amazon Prime customers and Amazon Prime Student members. The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds The AirPods are Apple’s quintessential modern earbuds. The AirBuds Pro 2 will be eligible for the October 2024 update that adds a clinical-grade hearing test and hearing aid features. These current AirPods include active noise cancellation, Conversation Awareness — which lowers the volume when people are speaking — and Transparency mode. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds is $168.99, which is 32% off the list price. Visit Amazon

iPad 9th Generation The 9th generation iPad has all the features you can expect from a reliable tablet for work. It runs connectivity apps like Messages, has a front camera for meetings on the go, and works with Apple Pay. This iPad works with Apple Pencil and can be attached to a keyboard to give it a more laptop- or sketchbook-like configuration, although both accessories are sold separately. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for this 9th generation Apple iPad is $199 — 40% off the list price. Visit Amazon

AirPods Max headphones For those who prefer headphones over earbuds, Apple offers a slightly pricier but perhaps more comfortable line of wireless headsets. The AirPods Max headphones connect to Apple devices wirelessly with an automatic proximity detector — and one click to approve the connection. These headphones automƒatically pause the audio when the user removes them. Finally, the battery life lasts up to 20 hours, Apple says. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for the AirPods Max headphones is $394.99, which is 28% off the list price. Visit Amazon

2022 MacBook Air laptop The 2022 version of Apple’s reliable laptop line delivers up to 24 GB of memory and up to 18 hours of battery life. It’s extraordinarily portable, weighing just 2.7 pounds. Amazon is offering a significant discount if you’re interested in a slightly older Apple laptop. Apple itself still sells this model for full price, starting at $999. Later in the year, this model will receive the update that brings Apple Intelligence generative AI features. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for this 2022 MacBook Air is $749 — 25% off the list price. Visit Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) Looking for a device to bridge the size of a phone and a laptop? The iPad Mini features 64 GB of memory and an 8.3-inch screen. This compact yet powerful tablet boasts a touch screen that lets users easily take meeting notes and mark up documents. It runs on the A15 Bionic chip, offering fast performance for gaming, productivity, and creative tasks. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for this item is $349.99, which is 30% off the list price. Visit Amazon