Looking to refresh your laptop for the winter? A speedy, convenient laptop can transform how and where you work. Amazon’s Big Deal Days for Prime members features plenty of deals on laptops from reliable brands.

Amazon’s top laptop deals typically offer around 25% to 30% off, so be sure to compare prices across other retailers if you’re seeking a deeper discount.

Note: These deals are only available for Amazon Prime customers and Amazon Prime Student members. The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

LG gram Pro 2 in1 The LG gram Pro 2 in 1 can serve as either a laptop or tablet via its 360-degree hinge. At just 3.08 pounds, it has a 16-inch touchscreen and 16 GB of memory. The Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor can run Windows 11’s generative AI. The technology offers smooth multitasking, and its stylus makes it ideal for creative tasks. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for this LG gram Pro 2 in 1 is $1,099.99 — 28% off the list price. Visit Amazon

HP 14-inch laptop HP is known for reliable laptops — especially for entry-level uses such as for school or as a second machine for work. The 14-inch laptop from 2024 has a 512 GB SSD, 16 GB of RAM, and runs on Windows 11. Some reviewers say the battery life on this laptop isn’t as advertised. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for this HP 14-inch laptop is $499.99, which is 29% off the list price. Visit Amazon

Acer Gateway Chromebook 311 Because it’s a Chromebook, this laptop is built around Google’s OS and various services. If that’s what you’re looking for, you will find 10 hours of battery life, up to 2 TB of space with Google Cloud storage, and the Gemini generative AI. Reviews say it’s reliable for work, especially on the go. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for this Acer Gateway Chromebook 311 is $159.99 — 23% off the list price. Visit Amazon

Acer Aspire Go 15 This 2024 laptop runs Windows 11 with the Copilot AI assistant. It holds 128 GB in the hard disk and 8 GB of RAM. The 15.6″ 1080p Full HD IPS display will be more than capable of hosting work meetings, while the Intel Core i3-N305 processor makes it speedy enough for multitasking. The body isn’t particularly stylish, and some reviewers report the battery life isn’t as advertised, but the Acer Aspire Go 15 is a generally reliable laptop. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for the Acer Aspire Go 15 is $219.99, which is 27% off the list price. Visit Amazon

ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6” The Asus Vivobook Go brings 8 GB of RAM and AMD processors, which enhance the performance of its 60Hz NanoEdge display that impressively maximizes screen space. Reviews say this is a good budget laptop for work — as long as you don’t need a ton of storage. It boots up in Windows S mode, so be aware you might need to make some changes manually if you want to switch to Windows 11 Home. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for this Asus Vivobook Go is $219.99 — 27% off the list price. Visit Amazon