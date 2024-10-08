Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones: Amazon

Amazon builds on the momentum of its summer Prime Days with the multi-day Big Deal event in October. From Oct. 8 to 9, Amazon Prime members can find discounts on computers, hardware, storage, and other tech that can make work days easier and more efficient.

Note: These deals are only available for Amazon Prime customers and Amazon Prime Student members. The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones The Bose QuietComfort headphones with noise cancellation can enhance the sound of either your workout music or your next business meeting. Boasting a comfortable, over-ear design, these headphones deliver high-quality sound, making them ideal for both music and calls. They have a battery life of up to 20+ hours on a single charge. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones is $199, which is 43% off the list price. Visit Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet Take notes, record meetings, and research online with the newest version of Amazon’s in-house tablet. The 2024 Amazon Fire HD tablet has 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage or up to 1 TB with external storage. Powered by a quad-core processor, it offers a smooth experience for browsing, streaming, and light gaming. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for this 2024 Amazon Fire HD tablet is $54.99 — 45% off the list price. Visit Amazon

Anker Nano power bank Traveling for business and feeling battery anxiety around your phone? The Anker Nano power bank sits flush with the phone in an eye-catching and convenient design. This power bank has a USB-C connector and is compatible with the iPhone 14, 13, and 12 series. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for this Anker Nano power bank is $19.99, which is 23% off the list price. Visit Amazon

Amazon smart plug Here is another product from the first-party Amazon catalog. If you use an Amazon Alexa hub to control lights or other outlets in your office, you’ll need some smart plugs. The smart plugs add smart controls to any accessory and take up only as much space as a conventional plug. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for this Amazon smart plug is $12.99 — 48% off the list price. Visit Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung’s 2023 Galaxy Watch has all of the fitness tracking and phone features you expect from a contemporary smart watch. Image: Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a versatile smartwatch that can help you handle messages on the go, track steps, monitor your heart rate, and perform other fitness goals. Amazon is selling the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for a slightly lower price than Samsung is today, at $169.99 with the shipping subscription compared to $199.99 on sale. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal price for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is $169.99, which is 48% off the list price. Visit Amazon