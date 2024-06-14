The right laptop can make your workday more comfortable and let you move at a faster pace. The best machines can be pricey, though, so we’ve found the balance between performance and deep discounts to point you in the right direction. We aim to provide a variety of options, from high-end laptops on sale to affordable models with proven reliability.

These deals were active as of June 11, 2024. This article may be updated to reflect current pricing and new deals as they arise.

Best laptop deals for June 2024: Comparison table

OS Storage Memory CPU GPU Display Weight Price (while on sale) Apple 2022 MacBook Air macOS 256 GB 8 GB M2 M2 13.6” 2.7 pounds $829 Dell Inspiron 3420 Windows 11 256 GB 8 GB Qualcomm Snapdragon Qualcomm Adreno 618 14” 3.29 pounds $299.99 Acer Aspire 3 Windows 11 512 GB 16 GB AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Radeon 15.6” 3.92 pounds $359 Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Windows 11 Home 1 TB 16 GB Intel 13th Generation Core i7 Evo Platform Intel Iris Xe Graphics 14” 3.09 pounds $1,249.99 Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 Windows 11 Pro 64 512 GB 16 GB Intel 13th Generation on Core i7-1355U Processor Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16” 3.99 pounds

Apple 2022 MacBook Air: Best Mac deal Price on sale: $829 Apple’s ease of use, device ecosystem and longevity make these laptops popular for a reason, but they can be much pricier than equivalent machines. Amazon is offering the 2022 MacBook Air for $161 under its listing price. This is still a relatively new model, with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage and Apple’s own M2 chip, the predecessor to the current M4. Visit Amazon

Dell Inspiron 3420: Best entry-level laptop deal Price on sale: $299.99 Best Buy has this Dell on sale for $299.99, which is $250 less than the usual price. The Inspiron 3420 has 256 GB total storage and 8 GB RAM for solid performance for most basic workday tasks. One highlight of this machine is the Full HD resolution, which is optimized for movies and gaming, although you’ll only be able to do the most basic gaming or light-duty creative work on this model. Visit Best Buy

Acer Aspire 3: Best midrange laptop deal Price on sale: $359 Walmart took $140 off this midrange machine. The Acer Aspire 3 has 512 GB storage and 16 GB RAM, which are pretty good for the sale price of $359. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Octa-Core Processor makes this laptop suitable for business, some gaming and some creative work. It’s a little bit bigger and heavier than the previous laptops on this list at 15.6″ and 3.92 pounds. Visit Walmart

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1: Best deal for creative work Price on sale: $1,249.99 The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a high-performance laptop in a foldable format that can run Windows Copilot. The Intel 13th Generation Core i7 Evo Platform enables high-end creative performance, helped by the 16 GB RAM. Storage capacity is a good 1024 GB. This laptop is pricey to start at $1,649.99, but if that’s your price range, it’s still a good deal to take off the $400 discount Best Buy is offering, leaving the total price tag at $1,249.99. Visit Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1: Best high-end laptop deal Price on sale: $862.68 Lenovo is holding a flash sale that puts this 2023 high-performance laptop at nearly half off. The price is down to $862.68 from $1,659.00, savings of $796.32. The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 has 16 GB memory, 512 GB storage and a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U Processor. Reviews praise this laptop’s speed and the 16” display. It’s a versatile machine for work and personal computing. Visit Lenovo