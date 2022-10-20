Amazon Web Services and IBM Cloud are both viable cloud migration options. What follows is a comprehensive comparison of these two prominent platforms.

Cloud technologies are becoming more viable than ever before. Though cloud migration and digital infrastructure are still relatively new concepts, companies have been able to develop impressive solutions in previous years that have been allowing businesses to thrive in digital markets. But not every platform is the right fit for emerging businesses, and what works for one organization may not work for another.

Fortunately, there are many great options to consider. Amazon Web Services and IBM Cloud, while similar, offer unique approaches that can be perfect for emerging businesses or experienced enterprises looking to use a cloud model. Though both services have strengths, there are some things that one does better than the other, which leaves businesses to decide what tools are most important.

What is Amazon Web Services?

Amazon Web Services is a cloud hosting platform from the well-known online marketplace. At its most basic, AWS provides infrastructure-as-a-service on a pay-as-you-need basis. The platform has been expanding, and businesses can now take advantage of fully digital servers.

Like other cloud services, AWS works by allowing organizations to store data and provide value without having to rely on physical infrastructure. AWS does include a free option, though the cloud migration tools and capabilities are limited.

AWS is one of the world’s largest cloud platforms. It provides cloud migration tools to users around the world via server farms that the company continues to expand. Amazon has slowly begun to dominate the cloud market alongside big names like Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and IBM Cloud.

What is IBM Cloud?

Similar to AWS, IBM Cloud is a digital platform that allows users to migrate their existing infrastructure to a virtual environment. IBM Cloud offers a free version that is much more comprehensive than other programs, and allows users to transition to the cloud without altering their infrastructure or internal systems.

IBM Cloud includes many different migration tools for use in a variety of cloud transitions. Users are even given the ability to customize the IBM program to migrate their data to the company’s cloud servers. IBM Cloud favors a simple approach that makes it easy to switch from other providers or to move from physical infrastructure to digital operations.

Feature comparison: AWS vs. IBM Cloud

Features Amazon Web Services IBM Cloud Scalability tools Yes Yes Free options Needs improvement Yes Quality performance Yes Needs improvement Easy migration Yes Yes Multitasking and cloud products Yes Yes

AWS vs. IBM Cloud: Head-to-head comparison

Scalability

As noted above, both AWS and IBM Cloud offer scalability resources to users. With a closer look, however, it seems that Amazon is more optimized for scale than IBM. AWS features a granular approach that supports secure access of in-cloud products from around the globe. The system also allows businesses to update or isolate assets depending on frequency of use. AWS’ pay model also lets organizations invest in more tools and digital storage options as business grows.

This isn’t to say that IBM Cloud is lacking tools. CAD services, graphically intensive projects and digital files can be shared across the globe. There are no restrictions on file size or who can collaborate, and many of these services are free. IBM also offers remote access to their tools and physical infrastructure, which can be invaluable when scaling a business. That being said, AWS is more specialized and includes more tools for organizations.

Global support

Again, the support of services around the globe is much more comprehensive with AWS. In fact, the cloud provider has become the dominant force in the digital market. IBM Cloud also has global infrastructure, with nearly 50 facilities around the world that users have access to. IBM is still a viable choice for companies, especially those who expect to do regional business, but AWS is better suited to those who expect to grow internationally.

Performance

Both IBM Cloud and AWS perform admirably. The AWS cloud migration tools benefit from analytics that allow the platform to evolve and learn from operations. The IBM platform, however, performs better in a hybrid environment. With effective security and access to tools from anywhere, even from mobile systems, organizations can have teams working with physical infrastructure and cloud tools simultaneously without fear of disruption.

Payment model

AWS has many different options for users, all of them available at different price points. Elastic cloud computing, for example, is separate from other packages that AWS offers. Some of these cloud migration platforms offer free trials, but Amazon is primarily based on a pay-as-you-go model that can be specified by AWS technicians.

IBM Cloud allows users perhaps the most comprehensive free software of all cloud platforms. Where others are restrictive, IBM lets users get a true sense of their system. Of course, to gain access to the automated code editing, global collaboration and other helpful tools, organizations will have to reach out to IBM Cloud and discuss pricing options. Overall, it seems that IBM Cloud is certainly more suitable to smaller companies looking to begin the transition to the cloud.

Choosing between AWS and IBM Cloud

AWS is likely too much for many businesses. Though their cloud migration tools are phenomenal, and the customizability can certainly benefit organizations, the platform is expensive and immensely complicated. IBM Cloud, on the other hand, is a simpler and smaller platform that can be helpful for small businesses looking to move to the cloud or for those considering a hybrid approach.

In the end, it comes down to the individual business to decide whether a simpler approach is best, or whether the power and global support of a service like AWS is necessary.