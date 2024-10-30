When it comes to antivirus software, small business’ needs often fall in an in-between space: Personal antivirus tools such as McAfee or Kaspersky may not be robust enough, while enterprise solutions are too complicated and expensive. Fortunately, there are antivirus solutions tailored to the needs of smaller companies, so we’ve rounded up our six top choices of the best antivirus software for small businesses.

Top antivirus software for small businesses comparison

Besides price, there are many other factors to consider when choosing the best small business antivirus software. A few of them are summarized in the table below:

Starting price Free trial Devices covered VPN included Password manager included Bitdefender $104.99 for 5 devices for 1 year Yes macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, Windows Server Yes Yes Norton $59.99 a year for 6 devices for 1 year Yes Windows, macOS, iOS, Android Premium plan only Yes Trend Micro Contact for pricing Yes Windows, macOS, iOS, Android No No ESET $179.99 for 5 devices for 1 year Yes Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux Certain plans only Certain plans only Avira $59.99 for 5 devices for 1 year Yes Windows, macOS, iOS, Android Yes Yes Microsoft Defender $33.75 per user per month Yes Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android No No

Bitdefender GravityZone: Best overall Bitdefender is known for its consumer-facing antivirus software, but it also offers excellent antivirus solutions for small businesses. Bitdefender can protect macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, and Windows Server systems, making it a good choice for SMBs that use multiple types of devices. The dashboard makes it easy to manage your security even if you don't have advanced IT training. Some plans also offer unlimited VPN traffic and account breach monitoring for everyone on the plan. SEE: How to Create an Effective Cybersecurity Awareness Program (TechRepublic Premium) Why I chose Bitdefender GravityZone I chose Bitdefender GravityZone because of its ease of use and excellent reputation. I also appreciate the many pricing options it offers. You can opt to pay per the number of devices or the number of users, so that you aren't paying for extra slots you're not using. If and when you're ready to scale, Bitdefender also offers security solutions and managed services for mid-sized businesses, so you might not even have to switch providers. Pricing Small Business Security: Starts at $104.99 for 5 devices for 1 year.

Business Security: Starts at $129.49 for 5 devices for 1 year.

Business Security Premium: Starts at $286.99 for 5 devices for 1 year.

Ultimate Small Business Security: Starts at $189.99 a year or $18.99 a month for 3 users and 6 devices. Visit Bitdefender

Features

Risk management capabilities.

Scam Copilot feature powered by AI.

Fileless attack protection.

Built-in password management and digital identity monitoring.

Dedicated email protection.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Centralized security dashboard. Price plans can be confusing to navigate. Scores well in independent testing. Monthly payment option not available for all plans. User interface is intuitive and relatively easy to navigate. Scales with businesses as they grow.

Norton: Best for 24/7 customer support At a small business, you rarely work defined hours, which is why it's important to choose antivirus software that offers extensive support options. Fortunately, Norton offers online chat support 24/7 for English-speaking customers. There's also a large knowledge base that you can consult for self-help before reaching out to customer service. Norton's small business plans bundle together many features, including password management and cloud backup. Why I chose Norton I chose Norton because it offers 24/7 customer support in addition to an all-in-one security platform. It's not big enough to scale with your business the way some other options on the list can, but it's a great option if you're a true small business that needs to protect 20 devices and under. Pricing Norton Small Business: Starts at $59.99 a year for 6 devices.

Norton Small Business Premium: Starts at $149.99 a year for 10 devices. Visit Norton

Features

Secure browser protects internet traffic.

Encrypted vault for storing login info.

Automatic software update tool.

PC cleaner and optimizer.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Affordable promotional pricing for the first years. Must upgrade to a more expensive plan to get a VPN. Can monitor up to 5 contacts for identity theft and breaches. Cloud storage is limited on both plans. Automatically backs up crucial business data. 24/7 chat support is available in English only. Includes Windows PC cleaning, updating, and optimizing.

Trend Micro: Best for endpoint protection Trend Micro is excellent at detecting and defending against cyberattacks, which is why I named it one of the best antivirus software for Windows. Trend Micro offers two tiers of software: Trend Vision One for Small Businesses, and Trend Vision One for larger companies. The small business version can protect not just endpoints but also workloads and cloud apps as well with both endpoint detection response and extended detection response. Why I chose Trend Micro I selected Trend Micro because of its multiple cyber threat tools that promote early detection and elimination. I also appreciate that its many plans can scale with a small business as it becomes a midsize business or even a large enterprise. It also offers managed services through partnerships with third-party providers if you’re interested in outsourcing your IT work. Pricing Trend Micro does not disclose the pricing information for Trend Vision One for Small Businesses or Trend Vision One. Contact the sales team to get a customized quote. Visit Trend Micro

Features

Attack surface risk management.

AI threat intelligence tools.

Data protection supports regulatory compliance.

Advanced email security and mobile device security.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Wide variety of apps for threat detection and prevention. Pricing is not transparent. Educational tutorials are available. Number of features can be overwhelming to navigate. Can scale with your business as it grows. Ability to run simulated attacks on endpoints.

ESET: Best for scalability ESET is antivirus software for small businesses that offers five different pricing plans to choose from. This gives growing businesses a lot of runway to upgrade as their cybersecurity needs grow. A handful of add-ons increases the flexibility of the pricing tiers even further. Even the entry-level plan covers all types of endpoints and device control, while upper tier plans have additional features such as full disk encryption and patch management. Why I chose ESET I picked ESET because the platform offers four pricing plans and three add-ons for small and medium-sized businesses, giving companies lots of flexibility to scale as they grow. It's also relatively easy to manage — though you'll want a dedicated IT administrator to fully take advantage of the cybersecurity features offered by the more expensive plans. Pricing ESET Small Business Security: Starts at $179.99 for one year with 5 devices.

ESET Protect Entry: Starts at $211.00 for one year with 5 devices.

ESET Protect Advance: Starts at $275.00 for one year with 5 devices.

ESET Protect Complete: Starts at $287.72 for one year with 5 devices.

ESET Protect MDR: Pricing not disclosed; contact sales for a quote. Visit ESET

Features

Multi-layered protection against trojans, viruses, spyware, phishing, and more.

Choose between cloud and on-premise deployment.

Anti-theft measures for Windows and Android devices.

Banking and internet browsing protection.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Includes an unlimited VPN and a password manager. Small business plan limited to 25 devices. Multilingual customer support available. Certain features like MFA require an additional paid add-on. Many pricing plans means the software can scale as your business grows.

Avira: Best for affordability If you're a small business owner who needs to cover lots of devices at a reasonable cost, check out Avira Prime. This small business antivirus software only charges $134.99 per year for up to 25 devices, which costs about the same (or less!) than what many competitors charge for 5-10 devices. The bundle also includes an unlimited VPN, a password manager, and a device cleaner, so you're getting more than just antivirus software at that price. If you need an even lower cost option, then check out our list of the best free endpoint detection software. Why I chose Avira I opted for Avira because it offers one of the most affordable pricing plans, allowing small businesses owners to protect up to 25 devices at a decent cost. I also like that it bundles additional features into its plan, like a VPN, instead of breaking them off into separate paid add-ons like some competitors. Pricing Avira Prime for 5 devices: $59.99 for the first year, or $9.99 per month.

Avira Prime for 25 devices: $139.99 for one year, or $12.99 per month. Visit Avira

Features

Blocks unwanted spam callers on smartphones.

Unlimited VPN traffic allowed.

Automatically updates software on Windows devices.

Device cleaner and privacy settings manager for PCs.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Offers tools to improve security, privacy, and performance. Only two pricing tiers to choose from. Unlimited VPN included. Jump from 5 to 25 devices may not work for all SMBs. Device cleaner gets rid of junk files on PCs. Block trackers and adware while internet browsing.

Microsoft Defender: Best for Windows-only systems If your small business only uses Windows devices, then Microsoft Defender may be sufficient for your basic antivirus needs. In fact, Defender already comes built into Windows 11 and 12, and you can even get it bundled in with other Microsoft apps like Word and Excel through the 365 E3 and E5 software packages. While you can use Defender on other types of operating systems and devices, such as Macs and iPhones, you'll probably find it easier to set up other options on this list on non-Windows endpoints. Why I chose Microsoft Defender I chose Microsoft Defender because it's often the most seamless option for small businesses that only use the Windows operating system. If you opt for one of the 365 E5 software bundles, you'll get Defender alongside your other Microsoft apps, so you don't even have to set up a separate subscription. Pricing Microsoft 365 E3: $33.75 per user, per month; Windows for Enterprise, 1TB of cloud storage and MDE P1.

Microsoft 365 E5: $54.75 per user, per month; all 365 E3 features plus advanced security and compliance capabilities; business analytics and MDE P2. Visit Microsoft Defender

Features

Automatic disruption of ransomware attacks.

Secure Score offers prioritized security recommendations.

Global threat intelligence and reporting.

Copilot AI feature now available for security solutions, including Defender.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Built into Windows 10 and 11. Pricing plans are difficult to navigate. Often bundled together with other Microsoft tools. Lacks advanced protection and features of competitors. Integrates with other security solutions from Microsoft.

How do I choose the best antivirus software for my small business?

To choose the best small business antivirus software, first consider your needs as well as your budget. Bear in mind that bundled plans that include additional features (such as a VPN and password manager) may save you more money in the long run than purchasing each tool à la carte. Use your budget and must-have features to narrow down your options to a shortlist, or start with the six platforms listed here.

Then it’s time to take advantage of free trials so that you can test the software for yourself. I always strongly recommend hands-on testing of the software before committing to an annual contract. You should also schedule demo calls with the sales team if you have additional questions during or after the trial.

If you still aren’t certain about your choice of antivirus software, then you might want to try a platform that offers a month-to-month option, such as Avira and Bitdefender. That way, you aren’t locked into a year-long contract if you ultimately decide to change your mind.

Methodology

To choose the best small business antivirus software, I consulted product documentation and users reviews. I considered features such as endpoint protection options, phishing and anti-malware measures, included VPNs and password managers, and automatic software updates. I also weighed other factors such as price plans, scalability, free trials, customer service available, ease of use, and user interface design.