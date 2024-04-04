Aplos’s fast facts Starting price: $79 per month Key features: Specialty in IRS 501(c)(3) regulations.

Aplos is a web-based accounting software designed specifically for nonprofit organizations and churches. The beginner-friendly solution handles classic features, like double-entry financial tracking and basic analytics. However, it also tackles industry-specific needs, such as IRS Form 990.

It has its limitations, though. Aplos markets heavily to churches, so it’s unclear if it’ll be a good fit for other types of nonprofits. And while it has less overall functionality than competitors like QuickBooks, it costs more. So, if you have even somewhat more advanced needs or a low budget with a small team, then a competitor may be a better option.

Let’s discover if Aplos is suitable for your organization.

Aplos’s pricing

Aplos offers three pricing tiers: Lite, Core and Advanced, a customized option. A free 15-day trial is available across all plans.

Plan Monthly price Supports pledges/

recurring donations Includes advanced accounting

(like asset tracking, expensing, etc.) Lite $79 No No Core $99 Yes No Advanced Custom — starts at $189 Yes Yes

Each tier sports a set of core features such as fund accounting, financial reporting, customer database management and support for event registration. However, only the Core and Advanced plans support recurring transactions. So, you’ll need to bump up to the second or third tier if your organization counts on repetitive pledges.

Aplos’s key features

Online and SMS donations

With Aplos, you can create online donation forms and simple websites in a snap — no coding expertise is required. You can then easily share these pages and track engagement.

You also don’t need to visit a webpage to handle donations. You can set up text-message-based donations without needing special expertise, making it easier for people to donate.

Regardless of how people donate, the platform handles payment processing in-house and automatically documents funds for tax purposes. You don’t need to nail down a third-party tool as some competitors require.

Event planning and ticketing

Aplos provides tools for managing event registration and ticketing. You can send invites, scan tickets and track children and adults separately. This perk is crucial for nonprofits and churches that regularly host fundraisers, workshops and community events.

Fund accounting

Aplos excels in fund accounting, a necessity for nonprofit organizations. You can easily track and report on money without manually remembering unique IRS guidelines. This feature is particularly beneficial for managing designated funds and grants, ensuring compliance and transparency in financial reporting.

Donation tracking and reporting

The platform offers robust donation tracking capabilities. These abilities allow you to track gifts by purpose, generate detailed giving statements and manage donor information in an easy-to-use database.

And you’re in luck come tax time. That’s because Aplos holds your hand through IRS Form 990, which is essential for nonprofit tax filings.

Payroll with Gusto

Aplos doesn’t handle payroll at all. But it does boast a partnership with Gusto, which you can purchase separately.

This collaboration allows you to cut paychecks with support for nonprofit and church-specific items. For example, Gusto can handle special nonprofit payroll tax exemptions, pastor exemptions and W-2 reporting of housing allowances, among other features.

Aplos pros

Simple and beginner-friendly.

Robust donation tracking and reporting.

Customizable financial reporting.

Free personalized email and phone support included in all packages.

User-friendly interface and dashboard.

Aplos cons

More expensive than some competitors, like QuickBooks.

Limited invoice customization options.

Minimal scalability and advanced features.

Tailored to churches and may not be good fit for other nonprofits.

Alternatives to Aplos

Aplos Sage Intacct QuickBooks Xero Starting price (monthly) $79 Custom $30 $15 Generates IRS form 990 Yes Yes Yes No In-house payment processing Yes Yes Yes Yes Web-based donation page builder Yes No — third-party integrations available No — third-party integrations available No — third-party integrations available Beginner-friendly Yes No No Yes Free trial 15 days None 30 days 30 days Visit Aplos Visit Sage Visit QuickBooks Visit Xero

Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is a cloud-based accounting platform that targets small to medium-sized businesses. But nonprofits and religious organizations are also well-served as it sports broad functionality.

Compared to Aplos, Sage Intacct provides a more in-depth suite of financial tools, including advanced financial reporting, cash management and project accounting. These perks make it suitable for nonprofits looking for scalability and complex financial management capabilities.

Sage Intacct doesn’t publicly share pricing. So expect to work with a sales agent to create a custom package.

For more information, read our Sage Review.

QuickBooks

QuickBooks is a household name in the accounting space. Nearly every feature imaginable is included, like advanced analytics, donation tracking and budgeting.

However, it lacks the same level of specialized nonprofit features as Aplos, particularly regarding fund accounting and donor management. Still, with add-ons and some creativity, QuickBooks can exceed expectations at any stage of growth for your organization.

For more information, read our QuickBooks Review.

Xero

Xero is another cloud-based accounting software that provides a comprehensive set of features for small to medium-sized businesses, including nonprofits. It offers financial reporting, invoicing, inventory management and payroll, among others.

Compared to Aplos, Xero is more affordable, making it an attractive option for smaller nonprofits or those just starting out. However, much like QuickBooks, its nonprofit functionality isn’t as extensive as Aplos, especially in terms of specialized fund accounting and donation tracking. Hence, it’s best suited for those prioritizing affordability and ease of use without needing advanced features specific to nonprofits.

For more information, read our Xero Review.

Review methodology

We carefully researched Aplos’s value for its cost, nonprofit- and church-specific functions, customer feedback and overall power. We also compared it to competitors and determined its advantages and drawbacks. Further, we analyzed the title’s analytics, IRS form support and other factors.