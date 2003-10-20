Ask the Builder AU experts

Need your development-related questions solved? Meet the Builder AU team of experts and start submitting your questions now.

Builder AU's "Ask the Experts" is a new initative that will allow readers to pose their development questions to one of our experts. Our selected expert team will then offer their professional advice and hopefully solve your questions.

Based on feedback from the Australian developer community, Builder AU has decided to focus on core areas of interest—Java, .NET, XML, Web services, Linux and various open source technologies, Oracle and Macromedia.

The biographies of Builder AU's "Ask the Expert" team can be found below. These members are specialists with years of experience in their respective fields. If you have a question for one of our experts, e-mail it to builder@zdnet.com.au.

Java - Michael Geisler

Michael Geisler is a senior systems engineer with Sun Microsystems and has more than 14 years of experience in the IT and telecommunications industry. Geisler has been working with Java since the first public beta and is currently the vice-president of the Australian Java Users Group (AJUG).

.NET - Charles Sterling

Charles Sterling, or Chuck as he is referred to in the developer community, has fielded many questions from Builder AU readers in the past in his "Ask Chuck" column. He has over 10 years of developer tools experience at Microsoft and is currently the .NET Developer evangelist at Microsoft Australia.

Macromedia MX Technology - Robin Hilliard

Robin Hilliard has worked for four years at Andersen Consulting in a variety of enterprise computing engagements. He has also worked with Internet design firm, Zivo, taking technical lead roles on projects for Subaru and BHP Steel. Hilliard currently serves as senior technical sales engineer at Macromedia Australia and New Zealand. He holds a degree in Computer Science and Pure Mathematics from Sydney University.

XML and Web services - Kelvin Lawrence

Kelvin Lawrence is the CTO of dynamic e-business technologies at IBM. Prior to this, he was IBM's CTO for XML Technology. In that role, Lawrence focussed on the development and deployment of XML technology. He has also been heavily involved in the definition of various Internet standards and was the IBM representative to the World Wide Web Consortium. Lawrence holds an honours degree in Computer Science from Brighton University in England.

Linux and Open Source Technologies - Jeff Waugh

Jeff Waugh is the head beekeeper of the GNOME Release Team, a director of the GNOME Foundation Board and president of the Sydney Linux Users Group. Waugh currently works for Flow Communications as its lead systems administrator.

Oracle - Australian Development Team

The Oracle development team in Australia have agreed to band together to answer your technical questions on all things [Oracle] databases. Working with the international team, the local team is part of an around-the-clock worldwide development effort on Oracle products and services.