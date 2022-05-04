Auth0 and JumpCloud are two popular identity and access management software solutions. How do these IAM solutions compare, and which one is right for your business?

In today’s distributed workforce, identity and access management tools are critical for protecting your networks and resources. Through IAM, IT teams can easily control which users or identities have access to critical business resources.

As the IAM software market is booming, there are many software solutions available. Two of the most popular contenders include Auth0 and JumpCloud. Here, we’ll dive into the features of both so you can select the right identity and access management software for your enterprise.

What is Auth0?

Auth0 is a cloud-based authentication and authorization platform offered by Okta. Auth0 has a wide range of IAM features, including universal log-in, single sign-on, multi-factor authentication and user management. Okta positions the platform as offering secure access for everyone, including end customers, business partners and employees.

What is JumpCloud?

JumpCloud is a 100% cloud-based directory platform designed to simplify identity, access and device management. JumpCloud offers features ranging from in-depth user and device management to SSO and MFA. Using JumpCloud, IT teams can view and manage all identities and resources from one centralized location.

Auth0 vs JumpCloud: Feature comparison

On the surface, Auth0 and JumpCloud are very similar. They both include core features any IAM solution should have, such as SSO and lifecycle management. However, there are some slight differences between the two tools.

For example, Auth0 offers passwordless authentication, enabling users to be authenticated using a device and biometrics. Auth0 also supports a high level of extensibility through app integrations, built-in actions, and the ability to use JavaScript to trigger custom events.

JumpCloud offers a mobile device management solution built right into the platform. This tool enables teams to enroll and configure devices without the need to physically touch them. This means users can receive devices and be authenticated from anywhere.

Feature comparison chart

Feature Auth0 JumpCloud Single sign-on Yes Yes User management Yes Yes Zero-trust security Yes Yes Built-in MDM No Yes Multi-factor authentication Yes Yes API Yes Yes Integrations Yes Yes

Single sign-on

Both Auth0 and JumpCloud offer SSO as a key feature. Through SSO, users can connect to all of their apps and tools using one login. Both JumpCloud and Auth0 offer many pre-configured connectors teams can choose from right out of the box.

In Auth0, teams receive simple configuration of any enterprise connection. This includes Active Directory, LDAP, ADFS and SAML. JumpCloud offers configuration to apps via SAML 2.0, SCIM and LDAP.

Multi-factor authentication

MFA helps IT teams prevent unauthorized access to business apps, software and data. Luckily, both JumpCloud and Auth0 offer robust MFA solutions built right into each platform.

SEE: Mobile device security policy (TechRepublic Premium)

JumpCloud offers multiple MFA methods, including push-to-verify, time-based one-time passwords, U2F keys and in-device biometrics. JumpCloud also delivers conditional access, meaning teams can enforce or loosen MFA requirements based on device or location. This is great for IT teams that want to improve the user experience while still prioritizing security.

Auth0 also offers various MFA methods, including push notifications to pre-registered devices, SMS notifications, voice notifications and one-time passwords. In addition to traditional MFA, Auth0 provides “step-up authentication” which allows teams to require a stronger authentication method when users enter specific areas of an app, software or website.

User management

User management tools enable teams to easily grant and restrict access to users from one location. Using Auth0, IT teams can use the dashboard to create, view, add and remove users as necessary. JumpCloud also enables simple user management throughout the entire lifecycle. The platform also offers remote user management, which allows teams to control their user base remotely without a VPN.

Zero-trust security

In today’s tech environment, no device should be trusted and all should be verified before access is granted. This is the basis behind the zero trust security model. Both Auth0 and JumpCloud offer zero trust security features.

Through JumpCloud, teams can set password requirements, enable MFA, apply conditional access policies and more from one central location. JumpCloud offers security controls that are compliant with GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA and other standards.

Through Auth0, users can do the same things as they can using JumpCloud. However, Auth0 also includes bot detection and prevention. This intelligence tool can help teams quickly mitigate attacks as they occur. Auth0 is compliant with ISO27001, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GDPR and other standards.

Choosing between Auth0 and JumpCloud

The choice between Auth0 and JumpCloud comes down to specific needs. For forward-looking teams that are dedicated to implementing a solution that’s focused on scalability, Auth0’s extensibility features deliver. For teams that want out-of-the-box functionality combined with tools built for remote teams, such as mobile device management, JumpCloud may be the best choice.