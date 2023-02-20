Pick up the award-winning PDF Expert on Mac at 50% off full price

Edit, annotate, sign and convert PDFs with this app of the year honoree.

The Preview application on Mac is great for previewing PDFs and adding basic annotations, but if you need to do more with your documents, PDF Expert is an obvious upgrade.

This Apple Editor’s Choice app is the most powerful PDF available on Mac, and it’s also one of the fastest. It’s normally available on a subscription, but you can get lifetime access today for only $69.99 at TechRepublic Academy. That’s 50% off the full price.

The built-in tools allow you to edit text, add links and insert images as if you were editing a Word file. You have a wide range of annotation tools, and PDF Expert makes it easy to fill out and sign forms. You can also highlight important sections, add comments, redact sensitive information and combine multiple documents. Plus, the app has built-in OCR — meaning you can extract information from any PDF in seconds.

Just as importantly, PDF Expert is optimized for Mac. You get to navigate your document library through a clean interface, and even the largest PDFs open really fast.

Order now for only $69.99 to get your lifetime license on a one-time purchase, saving 50% on the full price for this powerful software.

Prices and availability are subject to change.