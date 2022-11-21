This sale on Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones is one of many deals to be thankful for this holiday season.

What do you get when you combine the musical intelligence of Dr. Dre and the technological knowledge of Apple? The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones. Delivering outstanding on-ear sound for up to 40 hours on a full charge, these headphones are a must-have for music lovers.

At this time of giving and gratitude, you can get the Beats Solo 3s for just $199.95 at TechRepublic Academy. This is a part of our special Deals To Be Thankful For Sale, which only runs until midnight on November 23.

When Apple bought Beats by Dre, it was obvious that this popular brand would get a major upgrade. The Solo 3 headphones provide the proof.

Powered by an Apple W1 chip, these wireless headphones benefit from Class 1 Bluetooth — meaning fewer dropouts and an extended range. That chip also supports spatial audio, which makes every track truly immersive. Listening with these headphones is like standing in the recording studio.

The high-end Bluetooth technology allows the Beats Solo 3 headphones to sync with all of your Apple devices at the same time. They can even connect to iCloud. Don’t worry Android users, they’re compatible with your devices, too. You can listen in comfort all day thanks to adjustable ear cups, which provide some level of noise isolation. The overall design is sleek and lightweight, and the famous logo works as a touch-sensitive control panel for playback. With a tap, you can turn up the volume, answer a call or open Siri.

Order today for only $199.95 to grab these stylish wireless headphones in our special holiday sale, with a choice of three different colors on the deal page.

Prices and availability are subject to change.