Best overall password manager for Android: Bitwarden

Best for smaller teams: NordPass

Best for remote workers: 1Password

Best for large organizations: Keeper

Best for family businesses: Dashlane

According to Statista, Android accounted for 70.1% of the world’s mobile operating systems in the fourth quarter of 2023. That’s an overwhelming amount of devices — and in turn, a massive amount of passwords and accounts on each device. While you can still use sticky notes to keep track of passwords, writing them down isn’t a secure way to manage your sensitive credentials.

This is where password managers come in. Password managers encrypt and organize your passwords, allowing you to easily access important logins without sacrificing security.

For businesses that mainly use Android devices — you’re in luck. There are a number of high quality password managers on Android that are worth your time and money.

In this article, we look at the best password managers for Android devices.

Top password managers for Android comparison

All the Android password managers featured on this list have the essentials: high-end encryption, a password generator and a way to autofill credentials onto sites and apps.

While they have a ton of similarities, there are various feature focuses per password manager depending on your needs. Price-per-subscription, security features and ease of use are some of the main ways to differentiate each option on our list.

Software Password health monitoring Password sharing Standout feature Starting Personal account price Starting Business account price Bitwarden

4.3 / 5 stars Yes (Vault Health reports) Yes open-source platform and free version $0.83 per month $4 per month, per user NordPass

4.6 / 5 stars Yes (Password Health) Yes Affordable plans for smaller teams $1.99 per month $1.79 per month, per user 1Password

4.3 / 5 stars Yes (Watchtower) Yes Ease of use $2.99 per month $19.95 per month for 10 users Keeper

4.4 / 5 stars Yes (Security Audit) Yes Business features $2.92 per month $2.00 per month, per user Dashlane

4.6 / 5 stars Yes (Password Health) Yes Bang-for-buck family plan $3.33 per month $8 per month, per user

Bitwarden: Best overall password manager for Android Visit Bitwarden

Bitwarden is a highly secure password manager that’s a fan-favorite amongst Android users — and for good reason. Like Android, Bitwarden is open-source which means that its source code is publicly available. This makes it easier to track vulnerabilities in its code and prevent unwanted exploits.

In addition, Bitwarden has one of the best free plans in the password manager space, offering unlimited password storage on an unlimited number of devices. Add to that its simple user interface, affordable paid plans and clean security reputation, Bitwarden should be your go-to password manager for Android.

Why we chose Bitwarden

Bitwarden is my best overall password manager on Android for its high quality mix of affordability and security — all built on its open-source architecture. It has a sterling security reputation, which is also crucial for software that takes hold of your most sensitive data.

Pricing

Bitwarden has a free version and paid plans for both individual and business users. Here’s the pricing rundown of their paid subscriptions:

Premium: $0.32 per month.

$0.32 per month. Families: $3.33 per month, up to six users.

$3.33 per month, up to six users. Teams: $4 per month, per user.

$4 per month, per user. Enterprise: $6 per month, per user.

$6 per month, per user. Customized plan: Contact Bitwarden for quotation.

Features

Open-source.

Encrypted text and file-sharing.

Free version with unlimited password storage.

Zero knowledge.

Pros

Clean security reputation.

Affordable pricing across plans.

Popular pick among Android users.

Cons

Doesn’t have tons of extra features.

If you want to learn more, read my full Bitwarden review here.

NordPass: Best for smaller teams Visit NordPass

NordPass is Nord Security’s flavor on password management that brings with it the same focus on security and useability as their popular NordVPN solution. For security, NordPass is the only Android password manager in our rundown that uses XChaCha20 encryption. This is a more modern algorithm that they say provides future-proof security, compared to the industry standard AES-256 cipher.

It also operates on zero-knowledge principles, which means only the end-user has access to their data. Aside from this, NordPass on Android also lets you store passkeys, notes, credit card info and other important information in your vault.

Why we chose NordPass

I chose NordPass specifically for its wide range of plan options, which I envision can be beneficial to smaller teams or businesses on a tighter budget. It’s the only password manager on this list that offers both one and two-year plan options, which can help with lowering monthly costs in the long run.

Pricing

NordPass offers a free plan as well as one and two-year paid subscriptions for its Personal and Business tiers. Below is an overview of the prices for each plan and tier.

NordPass Personal & Family plans:

Premium 1-year: $1.99 per month.

$1.99 per month. Premium 2 years: $1.69 per month.

$1.69 per month. Family 1-year: $3.69 per month, six users.

$3.69 per month, six users. Family 2 years: $2.79 per month, six users.

NordPass Business plans:

Teams 1-year: $1.99 per user, per month; 10 users.

$1.99 per user, per month; 10 users. Teams 2 years: $1.79 per user, per month; 10 users.

$1.79 per user, per month; 10 users. Business 1-year: $3.99 per user, per month; five to 250 users.

$3.99 per user, per month; five to 250 users. Business 2 years: $3.59 per user, per month; five to 250 users.

$3.59 per user, per month; five to 250 users. Enterprise 1-year: $5.99 per user, per month; unlimited users.

$5.99 per user, per month; unlimited users. Enterprise 2 years: $5.39 per user, per month; unlimited users.

Features

XChaCha20 encryption algorithm.

Password health and data breach scanning.

Free version.

Pros

Affordable individual and business subscriptions.

Option for longer-term, two-year plans.

Independently audited.

Cons

Free version is locked to one device.

Mobile app doesn’t lock by default.

If you want to learn more, read my full NordPass review here.

1Password: Best for remote workers Visit 1Password

1Password is another strong pick that provides top-notch security for passwords in an intuitive user interface (UI). Of the password managers on this list, 1Password’s Android UI is my subjective favorite for its no-nonsense password storage that’s packaged in a modern-looking application.

I’ve also had experience using 1Password as a remote worker myself, and I’ve had no problems using their Android app to access passwords and other logins.

Aside from its UI, 1Password is end-to-end encrypted and uses a zero-knowledge approach for maximum security. It also includes a password health dashboard called Watchtower and has dedicated integrations with other services such as Fastmail and Privacy.

Why we chose 1Password

I chose 1Password as the best Android password manager for remote workers because of its easy-to-use UI that can accommodate both tech-savvy and less tech-savvy users. Its unique Travel Mode feature that lets users set “safe for travel” vaults can also be beneficial for remote workers that aren’t tied down to one office space and want some extra security for company resources.

Pricing

1Password has four paid-subscription plans, depending on the use-case and end-user. Here’s a rundown of each one’s pricing:

Individual: $2.99 per month.

$2.99 per month. Families: $4.99 per month; five family members.

$4.99 per month; five family members. Teams Starter Pack: $19.95 per month; up to 10 members.

$19.95 per month; up to 10 members. Business: $7.99 per user, per month; can contact 1Password for quotation.

$7.99 per user, per month; can contact 1Password for quotation. Enterprise: Contact 1Password for quotation.

Features

AES-256 encryption.

Unique Travel Mode feature.

Watchtower security scoring.

Domain breach reporting in business plans.

Pros

Easy to use and modern UI.

Integrations with Fastmail and Privacy.

Solid Android mobile app.

Cons

No free version.

Pricing could be more affordable.

If you want to learn more, read my full 1Password review here.

Keeper: Best for large organizations Visit Keeper

For large organizations, consider Keeper. This is a zero-knowledge password manager equipped with an intuitive user interface and a wide range of authentication options.

It utilizes gold standard AES 256 encryption and holds the longest-standing SOC2 and IOS27001 certification in the industry — important information security standards that larger businesses should take into account.

In terms of its Android app, I had a very positive experience with Keeper mobile. It’s an almost one-to-one port of its desktop app in terms of features and was able to meet all my expectations for a modern-day password management solution.

Why we chose Keeper

Keeper carved its place on this list for its business-friendly plans and management-focused features such as shared team folders, policy engine and enforcements, security audits and activity reporting. For larger businesses that keep track of bigger teams, these monitoring and enforcement tools provide real-world value to an organization’s data management.

I also like Keeper’s One-Time Share feature, which can be a useful tool for businesses that regularly work with freelancers or contractors.

Pricing

Keeper has two subscription tiers: Personal & Family and Business & Enterprise. Below is an overview of pricing for each subscription.

Keeper Personal and Family plans:

Personal: $2.92 per month.

$2.92 per month. Family: $6.25 per month; five private vaults.

Keeper Business and Enterprise plans:

Business Starter: $2.00 per user, per month; up to 10 people.

$2.00 per user, per month; up to 10 people. Business: $3.75 per user, per month.

$3.75 per user, per month. Enterprise: Curated pricing; contact Keeper for quotation.

Features

Zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture.

Unlimited devices for every user.

KeeperFill autofill functionality.

One-Time share feature.

Pros

Extensive multi-factor authentication options.

Intuitive user interface.

Discounts for students, military and medical personnel.

Cons

BreachWatch dark web monitor is an additional purchase.

Free version is very limited.

If you want to learn more, read my full Keeper review here.

Dashlane: Best for family businesses Visit Dashlane

For family businesses, I encourage looking at Dashlane. This is a popular password manager that’s zero-knowledge and very user-friendly. It has a range of security features such as dark web monitoring, real-time phishing alerts and a built-in VPN.

While its individual plan is a bit expensive, it offers a value-laden Family plan that I find is best-in-class with regard to pricing. Per my use, I particularly liked its password history feature and password health dashboard that monitors overall password quality.

Why we chose Dashlane

I chose Dashlane specifically for its bang-for-buck Friends and Family plan that I believe is perfect for family businesses. At $4.99 per month for 10 members, it’s the best value for money in a family plan across the password managers I’ve tested. This is because most family plans range from $3-5 but only cover around five to six members.

At the same price range, Dashlane lets you have access for 10 members — double the average in other options. If you’re part of a family business, I highly recommend this option.

Pricing

Dashlane has straightforward pricing that covers plans for both consumers and businesses. Here’s a run-through of each plan:

Premium: $3.33 per month.

$3.33 per month. Friends & Family: $4.99 per month; up to 10 members.

$4.99 per month; up to 10 members. Business: $8 per user, per month; unlimited seats.

$8 per user, per month; unlimited seats. Enterprise: Curated pricing; contact Dashlane for quotation.

Features

Zero knowledge password manager.

Dark web monitoring for compromised accounts.

AES 256 encryption.

Password Health and history dashboards.

Pros

Bang-for-your-buck Friends and Family subscription.

No recorded data breaches.

Bundled VPN.

Cons

Free version allows only 25 stored passwords.

Expensive business plan.

If you want to learn more, read my full Dashlane review here.

Businesses that can benefit from Android password managers

If you’re wondering what type of businesses can benefit from Android password managers, here are a few use-cases that may fit:

Larger businesses with a fleet of remote workers who want to make sure all company resources, passwords and credentials are safely stored and accessible.

who want to make sure all company resources, passwords and credentials are safely stored and accessible. Social media agencies that want an easy way to switch between multiple social media accounts and apps, without sacrificing security.

that want an easy way to switch between multiple social media accounts and apps, without sacrificing security. Online family businesses that handle multiple accounts in a single household and need an easy way to share passwords amongst each other.

that handle multiple accounts in a single household and need an easy way to share passwords amongst each other. Individual business owners that want a centralized tool to store sensitive passwords securely such as banking information, work emails and other similar data.

that want a centralized tool to store sensitive passwords securely such as banking information, work emails and other similar data. Media agencies that regularly work with freelancers who need a secure and fast way to share relevant passwords to third-party contractors.

How do I choose the best Android password manager for my business?

Choosing the best Android password manager for your business largely depends on your business’ particular needs, structure and budget. Here are a few things to consider when deciding which password manager to choose:

Look into each subscription option carefully

Many password managers tailor their subscription plans depending on the end-user. Review each plan option and what additional features are included per subscription.

For example, a smaller business may benefit from looking into a password managers’ teams plan that protects only 6–10 users but has a lower monthly price.

How many Android and non-Android devices you use

Since we’re looking at Android-specific password managers, it would be wise to consider how many Android devices you use on a daily basis. Free password managers usually have a limit to devices that can access their service, while paid options support more.

If you also work with non-Android devices, check if the password manager you’re eyeing supports the operating system of these devices. This allows you to seamlessly manage your passwords, no matter which device you’re currently using.

Maximize free trials to get a feel for each experience

While most popular password managers include relatively the same security standards and features, they do differ on in-app experience. With this, I recommend utilizing free trials or free versions to test drive and see which password managers fit your needs.

Consider open-source options

Finally, I also recommend looking into open-source password managers since they provide a layer of security not found on proprietary software. Open-source password managers have publicly available source codes, making it easier for people to catch vulnerabilities or suggest possible improvements with the product.

Review methodology

For this list of the best password managers for Android, I prioritized looking at products with the best balance of password management features, pricing and real-world value.

In particular, I looked at how each product featured could benefit a specific type of Android-using business or individual.

In terms of features, all the password managers above provide a healthy set of subscription options, password health dashboards and password-sharing capabilities. As this is a rundown on the best password managers for Android, all the options listed are currently available on the Google Play Store.

I’ve had real-world experience with all the Android password managers above and have conducted full reviews of the desktop application of each. My findings from these full reviews, in tandem with user testimonials and third-party reviews, were used to supplement my final analysis for this article.