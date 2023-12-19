Nord Security fans will be happy to know that NordPass meets expectations as a high-quality password manager in its suite of security apps. Read more below.

From the creators of the popular NordVPN, NordPass has big shoes to fill as Nord Security’s password manager solution. Fortunately, NordPass more than exceeds these expectations with its zero-knowledge password vault, strong encryption and user-friendly interface.

While its free version is a bit limited, NordPass’ premium offering is one of the best password managers to try out this year.

Is NordPass free?

Yes, NordPass has a free version. It offers unlimited password storage, a password generator and autosave and autofill capabilities. This is great considering how other password managers, like Dashlane, only allow a maximum of 25 stored passwords for its free version.

However, you lose key functionality with the free version; the main restriction is that it supports only one device login. So, if you already have the free version of NordPass logged in on your computer, you won’t be able to use it on your phone, for example. If you want a free password manager with unlimited device support, Bitwarden is a good option.

The free version doesn’t come with NordPass Premium features such as a data leak scanner, a password health tool and the ability to attach files to vault items.

While the free version is a good way to try out the password manager, Nord offers a 30-day Premium trial of NordPass that doesn’t require credit card or payment information. I suggest going for this trial first so you can try NordPass’ full feature set to get a more complete experience of its capabilities.

NordPass Pricing

NordPass splits its subscriptions into two tiers: Personal & Family and Business. While most password managers offer a single set price per plan, NordPass is unique in that it gives users the ability to opt into either a one- or two-year plan for each tier. Having a longer subscription is handy as it provides additional savings to those who don’t mind a longer term contract.

NordPass’ Personal subscriptions provide affordable prices. While Bitwarden’s starting Premium subscription at less than $1 is still more affordable, NordPass’ comparable Premium plan at $1.69 is still on the lower end of prices amongst the competition.

For example, both LastPass and Dashlane’s starting plans are pegged at $3 and $3.33 per month, respectively. You also get the option of NordPass’ two-year plan for an even lower price.

Free Version Premium Family 1-year Free $1.69 per month $2.99 per month 2-year Free $1.29 per month $2.49 per month Features 1 account

Autofill

Password storage

Password storage 1 account

Autofill

Password storage

Unlimited number of devices

Password health feature

Data breach scanner

File attachments 6 accounts

Autofill

Password storage

Unlimited number of devices

Password health feature

Data breach scanner

File attachments

NordPass Family provides even stronger value. At $2.99 per month for six users, it covers more family members at a lower cost than 1Password’s Families plan at $4.99 for five users and Keeper’s Family subscription at $6.25 per month for five users.

If you’re thinking about getting a password manager for your family, NordPass Family offers one of the best value family subscriptions today.

For its Business tier, NordPass offers Teams, Business and Enterprise plans. Among the three, its Business plan is the best pick. At $3.99 per user, per month, getting a plan for 20 users only costs around $80. Dashlane’s comparable Business subscription costs twice as much at $8 per seat, totaling $160 for the same 20 users.

Teams Business Enterprise 1-year $1.99 per user,

per month $3.99 per user,

per month $4.50 per user,

per month 2-year $1.79 per user,

per month $3.59 per user,

per month $4.10 per user,

per month No. of users 10 5 to 250 Unlimited Features Google Workspace SSO

Company-wide settings Google Workspace SSO

Company-wide settings

Security Dashboard Google Workspace SSO

Company-wide settings

Security Dashboard

Shared Folders

User and Group Provisioning

NordPass’ Teams subscription is more on par with the competition. At $1.99 per user, per month, it costs around $20 for 10 users—about the same as Dashlane and 1Password. Again, you can choose their two-year subscription, which helps bring the monthly fee down to $18 for 10 users.

NordPass’ Enterprise annual plan comes in at $4.50 per user, per month and allows for unlimited users.

Given that other password managers usually offer curated pricing after asking for a quotation, we can’t offer a fair apples-to-apples comparison on this end. However, I do appreciate NordPass providing set prices for their Enterprise plan, as this removes that extra step of contacting their team for pricing.

NordPass also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee that lets you refund your initial payment if you feel it doesn’t fit your needs.

Is NordPass safe?

Yes, NordPass is safe. NordPass utilizes XChaCha20 encryption—a newer algorithm that ensures that user data is unreadable to third parties. NordPass says it chose XChaCha20 over the gold standard AES-256 encryption as it considers XChaCha20 a more future-proof option given that AES-256 has shown signs of potentially becoming crackable.

I appreciate NordPass for being proactive in offering users a different encryption option, especially since almost all other password managers currently use AES-256.

NordPass also operates on a zero-knowledge architecture. This means that only the end-user has access to their data, and not even NordPass has any way to access it.

To date, NordPass has not been involved in any type of data breach or hacking. Both NordPass and NordPass Business have also been independently audited by Cure53, which shows the company’s commitment to full transparency with its customers.

NordPass Business is also SOC 2 Type 2-compliant, which certifies that the service contains the proper security controls needed to protect user data and privacy.

Key features of NordPass

Outside of the usual password manager features, such as a password generator and an encrypted vault, NordPass includes a few features that set it apart from other services.

Data Breach Scanner

NordPass comes with a data breach scanner that checks whether any user email addresses have been compromised or leaked. This is an important password manager feature that I’m glad to see in a password manager, especially with how common data breaches have been in recent years.

Figure A

Outside of breach scanning, I like how you can set NordPass’ scanner to proactively monitor selected email addresses in real-time. This is a great set-and-forget feature that lets users do their work while having the peace of mind that their emails are continuously monitored for any leaks.

Activity Log

Figure B

For NordPass Business users, they have access to a very useful Activity Log menu from their admin panel. This gives a rundown of all activity within an organization or business’ NordPass database, giving supervisors a way to monitor any suspicious activity from certain accounts.

This is perfect for IT managers who want an easy way to check questionable logins, password sharing or other activity that could compromise company resources.

Password Policies

Another practical security feature of NordPass Business is the ability to set password policies within your organization. This enables supervisors to set rules on password length, complexity and other password standards.

Figure C

Supervisors can require users to have both upper- and lower-case letters, numbers, special characters or a mix of these three for all passwords created within the company.

This is best for organization’s that want to ensure that each credential or password used in their company complies with good password hygiene. It also helps remove human error, as managers won’t have to remind employees about password best practices since a given policy can be set from the start.

NordPass authentication and security options

NordPass offers a reasonable amount of multi factor authentication (MFA) options. Right now, you can choose between using authenticator apps, security keys and backup codes as second factors. NordPass is compatible with popular authenticator apps such as Google Authenticator, Authy and Microsoft Authenticator.

In terms of security features, NordPass comes with an Autolock toggle that automatically locks the app after a period of inactivity. You can also set NordPass to automatically clear items on your clipboard after a given amount of time.

For password generation, NordPass defaults to creating a 20-character password with a maximum of 60 characters and lets you generate password phrases as well, which has recently been recognized as more secure than one-word passwords.

There’s also support for biometric login and a recovery code system that lets you regain account access if you forget your master password.

NordPass interface and performance

Figure D

NordPass comes with an intuitive desktop interface with a modern design. Everything was placed as expected, and none of the features were hard to find or try out.

I specifically like how NordPass neatly organizes user items, folders and tools in its side panel (Figure E).

Figure E

NordPass performed well in terms of password capture and replay. I encountered zero issues with saving passwords to my vault, and NordPass was able to reliably replay them with my accounts.

Its autofill functionality also works well, and it had no trouble recognizing websites and filling in the corresponding login.

NordPass mobile app

Fortunately, NordPass’ mobile app mirrors its intuitive and well-designed desktop interface. It implements the same categorization we see on the full app and performed just as well in terms of password storage.

Figure F

I have one point for improvement for NordPass’ mobile app. For context, I used NordPass on my Google Pixel 6 Android smartphone for this review. I had set the app to unlock with my phone’s fingerprint sensor instead of the master password for easier access. Weirdly enough, even when I closed the app, NordPass would let me into my vault without asking for my fingerprint.

It turns out, you have to manually lock the NordPass vault to have that master password-fingerprint login appear again. You can set the app to automatically lock on app close, but I would have preferred if this was turned on out of the box. If you don’t set the app to automatically lock, it may be a point of weakness that bad actors can exploit.

NordPass Pros

Affordable individual and business plans.

Easy-to-use and well-designed interface.

Modern XChaCha20 encryption.

Independently audited.

Password policies for organizations.

NordPass Cons

Free version is locked to one device.

Mobile app doesn’t lock by default.

Is NordPass worth it?

With its affordable pricing, solid vault encryption and intuitive application, NordPass is one of the best password managers to try this year.

NordPass is best for users looking for an all-around password manager—regardless of whether they’re single users or large organizations.

Individual users will appreciate NordPass’ accessible subscriptions that allow for both one- and two-year contracts. Meanwhile, businesses and organizations will benefit from NordPass Business features such as Activity Log, Password Policies and Shared Folders.

While its free version is limited, the package you get with NordPass’ plans is definitely worth the spend.

Review Methodology

My review of NordPass involved a detailed analysis of its security features, price and real-world performance. I had hands-on experience with a NordPass Premium Business trial.

To test NordPass, I used their web and desktop applications on my Windows laptop and their mobile app on my Google Pixel 6.

I rated NordPass on everything from its password management features to its pricing based on an internal algorithm to get a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. The scoring was based both on NordPass on its own and in relation to other password managers in the market.