The best banks for real estate investors provide banking accounts designed to streamline rental property operations. These banks offer business software integrations and low banking fees to help maximize profits from property investments. Additionally, they provide access to commercial real estate (CRE) lending solutions and include valuable features such as rent collection and cash flow management tools.

Here is a list of the seven best banks for real estate investors.

Best overall bank for real estate investors: Baselane Provider is a fintech platform; not a bank. It provides FDIC insurance and deposit services through a partnership with Thread Bank.

Best for long-term owner-occupied CRE loans and welcome bonus: U.S. Bank Member FDIC.

Best for a variety of CRE loans and wide branch access: Chase Member FDIC.

Best small business line of credit and interest-earning checking: Bluevine Provider is a fintech platform; not a bank. It provides FDIC insurance and deposit services through a partnership with Coastal Community Bank.

Best for online rent collection with banking product: Stessa Provider is a fintech platform; not a bank. It provides FDIC insurance and deposit services through a partnership with Thread Bank.

Best for SBAⓘ financing and high-yield bundled accounts: Grasshopper Member FDIC.

Best for customized CRE lending solutions and maximum APY earnings: First Internet Bank Member FDIC.

Best banks for real estate investors quick comparison

The table below reflects the top factors I evaluated for the seven best banks for real estate investors.

Available loan information per provider

Loan amount Interest rate Loan terms Loan types Minimum time in business and revenue Baselane Landlord Banking $100,000 to $3 million for conventional loans Varies Up to 30 years Conventional loans, rental loans (DSCR), portfolio rental loans, and short-term rentals Undisclosed U.S. Bank Silver Business Checking Up to $12.375 million for SBA loans and up to $250,000 for quick loans Based on WSJ Prime interest rates Up to 25 years Lines of credit, quick loans, term loans, CRE loans, and SBA loans Generally two years; undisclosed Chase Business Complete Checking® Up to $500,000 for lines of credit and small business loans Varies Up to 25 years for CRE loans Lines of credit, small business loans, SBA loans, and CRE financing Undisclosed Bluevine Standard Up to $250,000 for lines of credit As low as 7.8% Six or 12 months Lines of credit

Term loans and SBA loans via partners 12+ months; $10,000 monthly or $120,000 annually Stessa Cash Management N/A Grasshopper Innovator Business Checking Starts at $1 million for CRE loans and starts at $250,000 for SBA loans Varies Generally two years SBA 7(a) loans and CRE loans Undisclosed First Internet Bank Do More BusinessTM Checking Up to $5 million for SBA loans and starts at $100,000 for lines of credit Based on Prime rates Varies Lines of credit, term loans, CRE loans, and SBA loans Undisclosed

Baselane: Best overall bank for real estate investors Our rating: 4.11 out of 5 Baselane is a financial technology (fintech) platform designed for real estate investors. It offers multiple checking accounts for managing profits, paying bills, and safeguarding security deposits. In addition to its banking solutions, Baselane provides features such as rent collection, tenant screening, and bookkeeping services. The platform also partners with selected lenders to offer a broad range of financing options for rentals, new construction, Airbnb properties, and fix-and-flips. Why I chose it I chose Baselane as the overall best bank for real estate investors because it offers a business checking account with no monthly fees or required opening deposits. You also get unlimited virtual accounts to store security deposits for each tenant. Baselane simplifies the rent collection process with automated invoicing, reminders, and late fee notices, making it efficient to manage your rental properties. Additionally, setting up an account online is quick and straightforward. Monthly fees Landlord Banking: $0. Minimum opening deposit: None. APY: Tiered up to 3.35% under savings accounts. ATM fees: None at over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs. Visit Baselane

Features

No minimum balance requirement.

Security deposit or virtual accounts.

Quick rent collection through QuickPay.

Tenant screening service available.

Multiple accounts per property.

Free incoming domestic wires and ACH transfers.

Free rental income calculator and printable lease agreements.

Automated invoicing and integrated bookkeeping.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No monthly fees or initial deposit requirements.

Debit card cash back rewards.

FDIC insurance of up to $3 million. No physical branches.

No money market account and certificates of deposit.

U.S. Bank: Best for long-term owner-occupied CRE loans and welcome bonus Our rating: 4.06 out of 5 U.S. Bank, a traditional financial institution, offers a variety of CRE lending solutions for investors interested in purchasing multi-family buildings or renovating commercial properties. The bank provides three business checking accounts that can be opened online, including the Silver Business Checking account, which features no monthly fee, 125 free monthly transactions, and a cash deposit allowance of $2,500 per month. See our U.S. Bank business checking review for details on key features. Why I chose it I recommend U.S. Bank for long-term owner-occupied CRE loans, as you can pay off the loan over 25 years. You can secure an SBA 504 real estate loan of up to $12.375 million to purchase commercial real estate, refinance, or fund construction. Additionally, an incentive I like is the opportunity to earn a bonus of up to $900 when you open a new, eligible U.S. Bank business checking account online (promo code: Q1AFL25) and complete qualifying activities, subject to certain terms and limitations — offer valid through March 31, 2025. Member FDIC. Monthly fees Silver Business Checking: $0.

$0. Gold Business Checking: $20; waivable by having any of these: A U.S. Bank Payment Solutions Merchant account. $10,000 average collected balance. $20,000 combined average collected business deposit balances. $50,000 combined average collected business deposits and outstanding credit balances.

Platinum Business Checking: $30; waivable by having any of these: $25,000 average collected checking balance. $75,000 combined average collected business deposits and outstanding credit balances.

Visit U.S. Bank

Features

Commercial property loans with 5, 10, and 15-year terms.

SBA financing.

QuickBooks and ADP integrations.

Zelle, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, and cash management services.

Overdraft protection.

Online and mobile banking.

Check fraud prevention services.

Remote deposit capture.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Up to $900 welcome bonus.

Online account opening.

No monthly fee for basic tier checking.

Fee-free withdrawals at the MoneyPass network. Minimal interest is offered for interest-bearing checking products.

Steep balance requirement to waive monthly fees for high-tier accounts.

Low free cash deposit limit for basic accounts.

$100 opening deposit.

Chase: Best for a variety of CRE loans and wide branch access Our rating: 4.06 out of 5 Chase is a traditional bank offering a wide array of business banking products, including commercial real estate financing. It has three business checking accounts with monthly fees that can be waived. If you meet qualifying activities, you can earn a bonus of up to $500 when you open its basic tier Business Complete Checking® account. This offer is valid until April 17, 2025. Why I chose it I chose Chase for its extensive lineup of commercial real estate loans, which are ideal for real estate investors looking to purchase, upgrade, or refinance a property. I appreciate the flexible financing options, allowing you to borrow as little as $50,000 and pay interest only for construction loans, making it easier to initiate rental property projects. The bank also offers both variable and fixed interest rates and provides up to 90% financing, depending on the loan option you choose. Additionally, in-person banking services are available in 48 states. Monthly fees Chase Business Complete Banking: $15; waivable by having any of these: $2,000 average daily balance (ADB). $2,000 Chase Ink Business Cards spend. $2,000 in deposits from Chase QuickAccept or other eligible Chase Payment Solutions transactions. Linked Chase Private Client CheckingSM, JPMorgan Classic Checking, or Private Client Checking Plus account. Meet Chase Military Banking requirements.

$15; waivable by having any of these: Chase Performance Business Checking: $30; waivable by meeting a $35,000 or greater combined ADB in qualifying business deposit accounts.

$30; waivable by meeting a $35,000 or greater combined ADB in qualifying business deposit accounts. Chase Platinum Business Checking: $95; waivable by meeting a $100,000 combined ADB across qualifying business deposit and investment accounts. The required ADB is $50,000 for a linked Private Client CheckingSM, JPMorgan Classic Checking, or Private Client Checking Plus account. Visit Chase

Features

Commercial real estate loans with 90% financing.

Interest-only payments for construction loans.

Free associate and employee debit cards upon request.

Digital banking and branch locations in 48 states.

Chase Bank QuickBooks integration.

Built-in card acceptance through its mobile app.

Payment and invoicing services via Chase Payment Solutions.

Online and branch customer support.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons $5,000 free cash deposits monthly for entry-level accounts.

Unlimited electronic transactions.

Up to $500 cashback bonus for new accounts (conditions apply).

No required opening deposit and minimum balance. No interest earnings.

Only 20 fee-free paper transactions.

$3 ATM fee when using nonnetwork (waived for higher-tier accounts).

High balances to waive the monthly fees for premium checking accounts.

Bluevine: Best small business line of credit and interest-earning checking Our rating: 4.0 out of 5 Bluevine is one of the top fintech solutions included in our list of the best free business checking accounts, thanks to its multiple interest-earning checking account options. Additionally, Bluevine offers an outstanding line of credit (LOC) heading hereIneligible states for an LOC is Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, and U.S. territories. featuring low interest rates. With a Bluevine account, you can also easily integrate with popular accounting software such as QuickBooks, Xero, and Wave, making it easy to organize your business transactions. Why I chose it I picked Bluevine as one of the best banks for real estate investors due to its impressive line of credit, which can be approved for amounts of up to $250,000. While many other providers typically require a business to be operational for at least two years and demonstrate high revenue to qualify, Bluevine only requires 12-plus months of business operation and a revenue threshold of $10,000 monthly ($120,000 annually). Additionally, Bluevine Standard offers a 1.5% APY making it a solid choice for business banking. Monthly fees Bluevine Standard: $0.

$0. Bluevine Plus: $30; waivable by having: An ADB of $20,000 across your Bluevine checking account, including subaccounts. A spend of $2,000 monthly using your Bluevine debit or credit card.

Bluevine Premier: $95; waivable by meeting: An ADB of $100,000 across your Bluevine checking account, including subaccounts. A spend of $5,000 monthly using your Bluevine debit or credit card.

Minimum opening deposit: None. APY: Up to 3.7% based on the account plan. ATM Fees: None at MoneyPass locations; $2.50 for nonnetwork. Visit Bluevine

Features

QuickBooks, Xero, and Wave integrations.

Wise, Venmo, CashApp, and Square compatibility.

Free ATM access at over 37,000 MoneyPass locations.

Lines of credit of up to $250,000 at low rates.

Offers a free checkbook annually.

International payments to 32 countries in 15 currencies.

FDIC insurance of up to $3 million.

Business credit card with unlimited cashback and no annual fee.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No minimum balance requirement or monthly fee for Bluevine Standard.

Earn 1.5% APY (Standard account).

Account applications take minutes and can be approved within 24 hours. No savings products.

$2.50 for non-network ATM use, plus third-party operator fees.

No ATM fee reimbursement.

Stessa: Best for online rent collection with banking product Our rating: 3.88 out of 5 Stessa is a fintech company that offers real estate investors three types of high-yield accounts: a basic plan called Essentials with no monthly fees, and two paid plans, Manage and Pro, that provide additional property management services. Stessa issues a debit card for each property, allowing users to earn cash back rewards. Its platform features built-in accounting software, comprehensive tenant screening, free rent collection, and a complete suite of leasing tools. Why I chose it What I appreciate about Stessa is its free rent collection service, which includes optional features based on the chosen plan. You can opt to accelerate rent payments or waive the tenant’s ACH fee. Additionally, it saves you valuable time since reminders and late fees are sent to tenants automatically. Furthermore, the Stessa Cash Management account’s free plan offers competitive interest rates, which is rare among financial providers. Monthly fees Essentials: $0.

$0. Manage: $12; paid annually.

$12; paid annually. Pro: $28; paid annually. Minimum opening deposit: None. APY Essentials and Manage: 2.31%.

2.31%. Pro: 3.98%. ATM fees: None, but operator fees may apply. Visit Stessa

Features

Built-in accounting software.

Physical and virtual cards.

Free incoming wires.

Unlimited account opening.

Separate debit card per property.

No fees for bounced checks.

Leasing tools.

Comprehensive tenant screening service.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No monthly fees for a basic plan.

High APY earnings.

Cash back rewards. No loans.

No physical location.

No savings products.

Grasshopper: Best for SBA financing and high-yield bundled accounts Our rating: 3.72 out of 5 Grasshopper, a digital bank, provides two business checking account options for real estate investors: Innovator Business Checking and Accelerator Business Checking. Both accounts require a $100 opening deposit and do not charge monthly fees. The APY is tiered, and you can earn higher rates by pairing a checking account with a savings product. The bank offers SBA and CRE lending and specializes in serving clients in the New York metro area, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania. Read our Grasshopper business checking review to see if it fits your business needs. Why I chose it I believe Grasshopper is a strong option for real estate investors seeking SBA financing, as it is an SBA Preferred Lender. This makes it easier to qualify for an SBA 7(a) loan, which can be used for business acquisitions, expansions, and construction. Grasshopper focuses mainly on financing multi-family properties, medical offices, warehouse/industrial spaces, commercial flex spaces, and retail properties. Additionally, I appreciate the opportunity to earn higher interest rates by bundling checking and savings accounts. Monthly fees Grasshopper Innovator Checking: $0.

$0. Grasshopper Accelerator Checking: $0. Minimum opening deposit: $100. APY: Tiered up to 1.80%. ATM fees: None at MoneyPass & SUM network. Visit Grasshopper

Features

CRE loans start at $1 million.

Flexible real estate financing options.

Free physical and virtual Visa rewards debit cards.

Free bill pay and check deposit services.

Free domestic ACH and wire transfers for qualified balances.

Up to 3.55% APY when paired with an Innovator Savings account.

Unlimited 1% cash back on online and signature-based purchases.

Autobooks, QuickBooks, and Plaid integrations.

US-based customer support via phone, email, chat, and secure message.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Free Autobooks.

Interest-bearing account.

No monthly or transaction fees.

FDIC insurance of up to $125 million. Minimum $100 opening deposit.

Cash deposits are not accepted.

First Internet Bank: Best for customized CRE lending solutions and maximum APY earnings Our rating: 3.69 out of 5 First Internet Bank, an online-only provider, offers a business checking account called Do More Business™. This account has no monthly fees, allows unlimited transactions, and includes free ACH transfers. You can earn an interest rate of 0.50% by meeting an ADB of $10,000. The bank also has a dedicated lending team that provides customized solutions for CRE loans. Why I chose it I believe real estate investors with properties in Indiana can greatly benefit from the expertise of the bank’s CRE lending team. They offer a range of services, including counseling, debt restructuring, underwriting, closing, and servicing of CRE loans, all while ensuring competitive rates. Furthermore, you can grow your business funds by utilizing the Balance Optimizer feature, which automatically transfers excess funds to a savings account to maximize your earnings. Monthly fees Do More BusinessTM Checking: $0. Minimum opening deposit: $100. APY: 0.50% APY with an ADB of $10,000. ATM fees: None at Plus Alliance ATMs around the US, up to $10 monthly reimbursement in ATM fees. Visit First Internet Bank

Features

Uncapped 0.50% APY for accounts with $10,000 daily balance.

SBA lending, acquisition financing, and commercial construction loans.

Integrates with QuickBooks and Zelle.

Refunds ATM operator surcharges up to $10 monthly.

Remote deposit capture, bill pay, and sweep services.

Cash flow forecasting via Cash Flow Analysis.

Maximum interest using Balance Optimizer.

Money market, savings, CDs, and lending.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No monthly fees and unlimited transactions.

$10 ATM fee monthly refunds.

Extended customer service hours. $100 opening deposit.

No subaccounts are available.

No free wire transfers.

How to choose the best banks for real estate investors

I evaluated the following factors before assigning a rating for the best banks for real estate investors:

Monthly fees and waiver conditions.

Minimum opening deposit and required maintaining balances.

Interest rate offered.

ATM fees and transaction limits, including ATM network availability.

Access to financing solutions.

Business software integrations.

Business products and services offered.

Customer support availability.

App ratings.

Methodology

When evaluating the best banks for real estate investors, I assessed whether each bank offered commercial real estate (CRE) loans, rental-related services, and business software integrations to facilitate smooth operations. I also examined the fee structures of the bank accounts and reviewed the APY rates.

Since reliable customer support is crucial, I considered this aspect as well. Additionally, I factored in the app ratings provided by users.

Frequently asked questions

Which provider is best for real estate investment?

The top provider for real estate investment is Baselane, thanks to its excellent business account features, unlimited transactions, no monthly fees, and no opening deposits. Additionally, it offers access to various real estate loans and provides integrated bookkeeping and rent collection services.

What type of bank account should I open for my rental property?

A business checking account is the best option for a rental property. It helps you effectively manage cash flow and facilitate business payments. Compared to savings accounts, checking accounts typically have higher transaction limits.

Should I have a separate bank account for rental properties?

Yes, having a separate bank account for rental properties is advisable. It helps you manage cash flow more efficiently and simplifies accounting and tax reporting.

How many bank accounts should you have for your rental property?

The number of bank accounts you should have depends on the scale of your operations. If you own a single rental unit, one separate bank account is usually sufficient to track rental payments. However, larger real estate operations may require multiple accounts for better financial organization.

What are the fees associated with business bank accounts for real estate investors?

The potential fees you can expect from a business bank account for real estate investors are monthly maintenance fees, transaction fees, wire transfer fees, cash deposit fees, overdraft fees, and ATM fees.

How do real estate investors assess the reliability and stability of a bank for financing?

Real estate investors evaluate a bank’s reliability and stability for financing by considering credit ratings, the bank’s reputation, available loan products, and the quality of customer service.

What are the best ways to finance a real estate investment?

The most effective ways to finance a real estate investment include conventional mortgages, bank loans, and lines of credit.