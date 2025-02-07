The best banks for real estate investors provide banking accounts designed to streamline rental property operations. These banks offer business software integrations and low banking fees to help maximize profits from property investments. Additionally, they provide access to commercial real estate (CRE) lending solutions and include valuable features such as rent collection and cash flow management tools.
Here is a list of the seven best banks for real estate investors.
- Best overall bank for real estate investors: Baselane
- Best for long-term owner-occupied CRE loans and welcome bonus: U.S. Bank
- Best for a variety of CRE loans and wide branch access: Chase
- Best small business line of credit and interest-earning checking: Bluevine
- Best for online rent collection with banking product: Stessa
- Best for SBAⓘ financing and high-yield bundled accounts: Grasshopper
- Best for customized CRE lending solutions and maximum APY earnings: First Internet Bank
- Unlimited transactions, no overdraft fees, and no fees on ACH & incoming wires
- Add up to 5 sub-accounts, each with unique account numbers
- FDIC coverage up to $3 million
- Save with no monthly fees
Best banks for real estate investors quick comparison
The table below reflects the top factors I evaluated for the seven best banks for real estate investors.
|Baselane Landlord Banking
|U.S. Bank Silver Business Checking
|Chase Business Complete Checking®
|Bluevine Standard
|Stessa Cash Management
|Grasshopper Innovator Business Checking
|First Internet Bank Do More BusinessTM Checking
Available loan information per provider
|Baselane Landlord Banking
|U.S. Bank Silver Business Checking
|Chase Business Complete Checking®
|Bluevine Standard
Term loans and SBA loans via partners
|Stessa Cash Management
|Grasshopper Innovator Business Checking
|First Internet Bank Do More BusinessTM Checking
Baselane: Best overall bank for real estate investors
Our rating: 4.11 out of 5
Baselane is a financial technology (fintech) platform designed for real estate investors. It offers multiple checking accounts for managing profits, paying bills, and safeguarding security deposits. In addition to its banking solutions, Baselane provides features such as rent collection, tenant screening, and bookkeeping services.
The platform also partners with selected lenders to offer a broad range of financing options for rentals, new construction, Airbnb properties, and fix-and-flips.
Why I chose it
I chose Baselane as the overall best bank for real estate investors because it offers a business checking account with no monthly fees or required opening deposits. You also get unlimited virtual accounts to store security deposits for each tenant.
Baselane simplifies the rent collection process with automated invoicing, reminders, and late fee notices, making it efficient to manage your rental properties. Additionally, setting up an account online is quick and straightforward.
Monthly fees
- Landlord Banking: $0.
Minimum opening deposit: None.
APY: Tiered up to 3.35% under savings accounts.
ATM fees: None at over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs.
Features
- No minimum balance requirement.
- Security deposit or virtual accounts.
- Quick rent collection through QuickPay.
- Tenant screening service available.
- Multiple accounts per property.
- Free incoming domestic wires and ACH transfers.
- Free rental income calculator and printable lease agreements.
- Automated invoicing and integrated bookkeeping.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
U.S. Bank: Best for long-term owner-occupied CRE loans and welcome bonus
Our rating: 4.06 out of 5
U.S. Bank, a traditional financial institution, offers a variety of CRE lending solutions for investors interested in purchasing multi-family buildings or renovating commercial properties.
The bank provides three business checking accounts that can be opened online, including the Silver Business Checking account, which features no monthly fee, 125 free monthly transactions, and a cash deposit allowance of $2,500 per month. See our U.S. Bank business checking review for details on key features.
Why I chose it
I recommend U.S. Bank for long-term owner-occupied CRE loans, as you can pay off the loan over 25 years. You can secure an SBA 504 real estate loan of up to $12.375 million to purchase commercial real estate, refinance, or fund construction.
Additionally, an incentive I like is the opportunity to earn a bonus of up to $900 when you open a new, eligible U.S. Bank business checking account online (promo code: Q1AFL25) and complete qualifying activities, subject to certain terms and limitations — offer valid through March 31, 2025. Member FDIC.
Monthly fees
- Silver Business Checking: $0.
- Gold Business Checking: $20; waivable by having any of these:
-
- A U.S. Bank Payment Solutions Merchant account.
- $10,000 average collected balance.
- $20,000 combined average collected business deposit balances.
- $50,000 combined average collected business deposits and outstanding credit balances.
- Platinum Business Checking: $30; waivable by having any of these:
-
- $25,000 average collected checking balance.
- $75,000 combined average collected business deposits and outstanding credit balances.
Features
- Commercial property loans with 5, 10, and 15-year terms.
- SBA financing.
- QuickBooks and ADP integrations.
- Zelle, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, and cash management services.
- Overdraft protection.
- Online and mobile banking.
- Check fraud prevention services.
- Remote deposit capture.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Chase: Best for a variety of CRE loans and wide branch access
Our rating: 4.06 out of 5
Chase is a traditional bank offering a wide array of business banking products, including commercial real estate financing. It has three business checking accounts with monthly fees that can be waived. If you meet qualifying activities, you can earn a bonus of up to $500 when you open its basic tier Business Complete Checking® account. This offer is valid until April 17, 2025.
Why I chose it
I chose Chase for its extensive lineup of commercial real estate loans, which are ideal for real estate investors looking to purchase, upgrade, or refinance a property. I appreciate the flexible financing options, allowing you to borrow as little as $50,000 and pay interest only for construction loans, making it easier to initiate rental property projects.
The bank also offers both variable and fixed interest rates and provides up to 90% financing, depending on the loan option you choose. Additionally, in-person banking services are available in 48 states.
Monthly fees
- Chase Business Complete Banking: $15; waivable by having any of these:
- $2,000 average daily balance (ADB).
- $2,000 Chase Ink Business Cards spend.
- $2,000 in deposits from Chase QuickAccept or other eligible Chase Payment Solutions transactions.
- Linked Chase Private Client CheckingSM, JPMorgan Classic Checking, or Private Client Checking Plus account.
- Meet Chase Military Banking requirements.
- Chase Performance Business Checking: $30; waivable by meeting a $35,000 or greater combined ADB in qualifying business deposit accounts.
- Chase Platinum Business Checking: $95; waivable by meeting a $100,000 combined ADB across qualifying business deposit and investment accounts. The required ADB is $50,000 for a linked Private Client CheckingSM, JPMorgan Classic Checking, or Private Client Checking Plus account.
Features
- Commercial real estate loans with 90% financing.
- Interest-only payments for construction loans.
- Free associate and employee debit cards upon request.
- Digital banking and branch locations in 48 states.
- Chase Bank QuickBooks integration.
- Built-in card acceptance through its mobile app.
- Payment and invoicing services via Chase Payment Solutions.
- Online and branch customer support.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Bluevine: Best small business line of credit and interest-earning checking
Our rating: 4.0 out of 5
Bluevine is one of the top fintech solutions included in our list of the best free business checking accounts, thanks to its multiple interest-earning checking account options. Additionally, Bluevine offers an outstanding line of credit (LOC) featuring low interest rates.
With a Bluevine account, you can also easily integrate with popular accounting software such as QuickBooks, Xero, and Wave, making it easy to organize your business transactions.
Why I chose it
I picked Bluevine as one of the best banks for real estate investors due to its impressive line of credit, which can be approved for amounts of up to $250,000.
While many other providers typically require a business to be operational for at least two years and demonstrate high revenue to qualify, Bluevine only requires 12-plus months of business operation and a revenue threshold of $10,000 monthly ($120,000 annually). Additionally, Bluevine Standard offers a 1.5% APY making it a solid choice for business banking.
Monthly fees
- Bluevine Standard: $0.
- Bluevine Plus: $30; waivable by having:
-
- An ADB of $20,000 across your Bluevine checking account, including subaccounts.
- A spend of $2,000 monthly using your Bluevine debit or credit card.
- Bluevine Premier: $95; waivable by meeting:
-
- An ADB of $100,000 across your Bluevine checking account, including subaccounts.
- A spend of $5,000 monthly using your Bluevine debit or credit card.
Minimum opening deposit: None.
APY: Up to 3.7% based on the account plan.
ATM Fees: None at MoneyPass locations; $2.50 for nonnetwork.
Features
- QuickBooks, Xero, and Wave integrations.
- Wise, Venmo, CashApp, and Square compatibility.
- Free ATM access at over 37,000 MoneyPass locations.
- Lines of credit of up to $250,000 at low rates.
- Offers a free checkbook annually.
- International payments to 32 countries in 15 currencies.
- FDIC insurance of up to $3 million.
- Business credit card with unlimited cashback and no annual fee.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Stessa: Best for online rent collection with banking product
Our rating: 3.88 out of 5
Stessa is a fintech company that offers real estate investors three types of high-yield accounts: a basic plan called Essentials with no monthly fees, and two paid plans, Manage and Pro, that provide additional property management services.
Stessa issues a debit card for each property, allowing users to earn cash back rewards. Its platform features built-in accounting software, comprehensive tenant screening, free rent collection, and a complete suite of leasing tools.
Why I chose it
What I appreciate about Stessa is its free rent collection service, which includes optional features based on the chosen plan. You can opt to accelerate rent payments or waive the tenant’s ACH fee. Additionally, it saves you valuable time since reminders and late fees are sent to tenants automatically. Furthermore, the Stessa Cash Management account’s free plan offers competitive interest rates, which is rare among financial providers.
Monthly fees
- Essentials: $0.
- Manage: $12; paid annually.
- Pro: $28; paid annually.
Minimum opening deposit: None.
APY
- Essentials and Manage: 2.31%.
- Pro: 3.98%.
ATM fees: None, but operator fees may apply.
Features
- Built-in accounting software.
- Physical and virtual cards.
- Free incoming wires.
- Unlimited account opening.
- Separate debit card per property.
- No fees for bounced checks.
- Leasing tools.
- Comprehensive tenant screening service.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
Grasshopper: Best for SBA financing and high-yield bundled accounts
Our rating: 3.72 out of 5
Grasshopper, a digital bank, provides two business checking account options for real estate investors: Innovator Business Checking and Accelerator Business Checking. Both accounts require a $100 opening deposit and do not charge monthly fees.
The APY is tiered, and you can earn higher rates by pairing a checking account with a savings product. The bank offers SBA and CRE lending and specializes in serving clients in the New York metro area, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania.
Read our Grasshopper business checking review to see if it fits your business needs.
Why I chose it
I believe Grasshopper is a strong option for real estate investors seeking SBA financing, as it is an SBA Preferred Lender. This makes it easier to qualify for an SBA 7(a) loan, which can be used for business acquisitions, expansions, and construction. Grasshopper focuses mainly on financing multi-family properties, medical offices, warehouse/industrial spaces, commercial flex spaces, and retail properties.
Additionally, I appreciate the opportunity to earn higher interest rates by bundling checking and savings accounts.
Monthly fees
- Grasshopper Innovator Checking: $0.
- Grasshopper Accelerator Checking: $0.
Minimum opening deposit: $100.
APY: Tiered up to 1.80%.
ATM fees: None at MoneyPass & SUM network.
Features
- CRE loans start at $1 million.
- Flexible real estate financing options.
- Free physical and virtual Visa rewards debit cards.
- Free bill pay and check deposit services.
- Free domestic ACH and wire transfers for qualified balances.
- Up to 3.55% APY when paired with an Innovator Savings account.
- Unlimited 1% cash back on online and signature-based purchases.
- Autobooks, QuickBooks, and Plaid integrations.
- US-based customer support via phone, email, chat, and secure message.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
First Internet Bank: Best for customized CRE lending solutions and maximum APY earnings
Our rating: 3.69 out of 5
First Internet Bank, an online-only provider, offers a business checking account called Do More Business™. This account has no monthly fees, allows unlimited transactions, and includes free ACH transfers. You can earn an interest rate of 0.50% by meeting an ADB of $10,000. The bank also has a dedicated lending team that provides customized solutions for CRE loans.
Why I chose it
I believe real estate investors with properties in Indiana can greatly benefit from the expertise of the bank’s CRE lending team. They offer a range of services, including counseling, debt restructuring, underwriting, closing, and servicing of CRE loans, all while ensuring competitive rates.
Furthermore, you can grow your business funds by utilizing the Balance Optimizer feature, which automatically transfers excess funds to a savings account to maximize your earnings.
Monthly fees
- Do More BusinessTM Checking: $0.
Minimum opening deposit: $100.
APY: 0.50% APY with an ADB of $10,000.
ATM fees: None at Plus Alliance ATMs around the US, up to $10 monthly reimbursement in ATM fees.
Features
- Uncapped 0.50% APY for accounts with $10,000 daily balance.
- SBA lending, acquisition financing, and commercial construction loans.
- Integrates with QuickBooks and Zelle.
- Refunds ATM operator surcharges up to $10 monthly.
- Remote deposit capture, bill pay, and sweep services.
- Cash flow forecasting via Cash Flow Analysis.
- Maximum interest using Balance Optimizer.
- Money market, savings, CDs, and lending.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|
How to choose the best banks for real estate investors
I evaluated the following factors before assigning a rating for the best banks for real estate investors:
- Monthly fees and waiver conditions.
- Minimum opening deposit and required maintaining balances.
- Interest rate offered.
- ATM fees and transaction limits, including ATM network availability.
- Access to financing solutions.
- Business software integrations.
- Business products and services offered.
- Customer support availability.
- App ratings.
Methodology
When evaluating the best banks for real estate investors, I assessed whether each bank offered commercial real estate (CRE) loans, rental-related services, and business software integrations to facilitate smooth operations. I also examined the fee structures of the bank accounts and reviewed the APY rates.
Since reliable customer support is crucial, I considered this aspect as well. Additionally, I factored in the app ratings provided by users.
Frequently asked questions
Which provider is best for real estate investment?
The top provider for real estate investment is Baselane, thanks to its excellent business account features, unlimited transactions, no monthly fees, and no opening deposits. Additionally, it offers access to various real estate loans and provides integrated bookkeeping and rent collection services.
What type of bank account should I open for my rental property?
A business checking account is the best option for a rental property. It helps you effectively manage cash flow and facilitate business payments. Compared to savings accounts, checking accounts typically have higher transaction limits.
Should I have a separate bank account for rental properties?
Yes, having a separate bank account for rental properties is advisable. It helps you manage cash flow more efficiently and simplifies accounting and tax reporting.
How many bank accounts should you have for your rental property?
The number of bank accounts you should have depends on the scale of your operations. If you own a single rental unit, one separate bank account is usually sufficient to track rental payments. However, larger real estate operations may require multiple accounts for better financial organization.
What are the fees associated with business bank accounts for real estate investors?
The potential fees you can expect from a business bank account for real estate investors are monthly maintenance fees, transaction fees, wire transfer fees, cash deposit fees, overdraft fees, and ATM fees.
How do real estate investors assess the reliability and stability of a bank for financing?
Real estate investors evaluate a bank’s reliability and stability for financing by considering credit ratings, the bank’s reputation, available loan products, and the quality of customer service.
What are the best ways to finance a real estate investment?
The most effective ways to finance a real estate investment include conventional mortgages, bank loans, and lines of credit.
