Giving attribution to the marketing channels that bring in callers is a must for maximizing ROI. Call tracking software is designed to identify where callers come from, so you know which marketing strategies are working and which ones aren’t. By spending a little upfront, you can drive more revenue in the long run.

Call tracking platforms come in all flavors, from basic and easy to advanced and powerful. Here’s a look at a few of the areas that make my top picks different from one another.

Best for Starting price Free trial Keyword spotting IVR Integrations CallRail Best overall $45 per month 14 days Some plans Add-on 33 + Zapier Invoca Multi-touch attribution Custom quote Demo only Add-on Some plans Add-on WhatConverts E-commerce $30 per month 14 days All plans Some plans 1,000+ CallTrackingMetrics Call center call tracking $65 per month 30 days Some plans All plans 46 + Make and Zapier Infinity Omnichannel tracking $199 per month Demo only Top tier only Add-on 27

CallRail: Best call tracking software overall When it comes to call tracking software that truly has it all, it’s hard to beat CallRail. It offers streamlined call attribution, so you know exactly how callers find you and you can quickly compare channels side-by-side to see which campaigns have the most impact. Why I chose CallRail CallRail helps you track every touchpoint in the marketing funnel. With visitor-level tracking, you can see what happens before someone calls your business from a deeper, big-picture perspective. And with advanced analytics, you can ensure your decisions are always fueled by 100% objective data. This, along with IVR analytics, is a potent combination. Despite its power, CallRail is one of the more affordable options on my list. Pricing Call Tracking : $45 per month + usage.

: $45 per month + usage. Call Tracking + Conversation Intelligence : $90 per month + usage.

: $90 per month + usage. Call Tracking + Form Tracking : $90 per month + usage.

All plans include five free local numbers, 250 local minutes per month, and 100 text messages per month. Plans with form tracking include 1,000 submissions and those with transcriptions include 7,500 complimentary minutes. Each additional local number is $3, extra local minutes are $0.05 each, toll-free numbers are $5, toll-free minutes are $0.08, and extra texts are $0.016 each. Visit CallRail

Features

Simple call attribution.

Custom menus and call routing.

Call recording and scoring.

7,500 free transcription minutes.

AI-driven conversational intelligence.

Dynamic number insertion.

Detailed analytics.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Local numbers are cheap.

Second-most affordable option.

Cutting-edge conversational intelligence.

Easy to connect leads with the right people.

Data for virtually every customer touchpoint. Many integrations cost extra.

Limited customization options.

White labeling is limited to higher tiers.

Invoca: Best for multi-touch attribution While most call tracking tools offer multi-touch attribution, it’s Invoca’s bread and butter. Understanding every touch point is key to a higher volume of quality leads and getting the most of your marketing budget — working with a provider that specializes in it gives you all of the top-tier tools you need to do it well. Why I chose Invoca I’m impressed with how Invoca uses advanced AI to instantly measure the quality of each lead. Using Signal AI, which features cutting-edge voice biometric technology, you can distinguish casual callers from those with a strong likelihood of buying. From there, you can decide who to prioritize. I also like that it makes it easy to recover lost sales opportunities. Say someone has serious intent to buy calls but you don’t answer — Invoca will notify a manager so you can follow up right away. Pricing Invoca offers custom pricing. For brands and agencies, there are three plans: Pro : 6,000 annual minutes and 5 custom signals.

: 6,000 annual minutes and 5 custom signals. Enterprise : 12,000 annual minutes and 50 custom signals.

: 12,000 annual minutes and 50 custom signals. Elite: 18,000 annual minutes and 100 custom signals. Each plan also comes with different features. As you go up to higher tiers, you get more of the add-ons at no extra cost. There are also pay-per-call and affiliate marketing plans for performance marketers, including: Performance Professional : Standard features + campaign management and payouts.

: Standard features + campaign management and payouts. Performance Enterprise: Dynamic routing, advanced IVR, and whisper. You can enhance either plan with AI, QA, customer journey, and integration add-ons. Visit Invoca

Features

Robust multi-touch attribution.

Ability to set custom signals.

Full journey tracking add-on.

AI analytics to measure lead quality.

Pay per call (not per minute).

Custom IVRs and call flows.

Customizable real-time alerts.

AI-powered QA and scorecards.

Agent coaching options.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Powerful end-to-end attribution.

Advanced conversational intelligence and analytics.

Ability to recover lost sales.

Tons of AI-powered functionality.

Custom signal creation. No pricing transparency.

Steeper learning curve.

Integrations are an add-on.

WhatConverts works well for call, chat, text, and form tracking. It also integrates with numerous e-commerce platforms, including WooCommerce, Shopify, Squarespace, and BigCommerce. That, paired with its ability to append marketing data to orders for full context into the customer journey, makes it a great choice for e-commerce stores. Why I chose WhatConverts It goes beyond call tracking, covering additional channels that matter for e-commerce. On top of that, its local numbers are cheaper than others, it includes unlimited users on every plan, and it comes with complete lead management capabilities no matter what you pay. Pricing Call Tracking : $30 per month.

: $30 per month. Plus : $60 per month.

: $60 per month. Pro : $100 per month.

Every plan includes $30 of free usage credits and a 14-day free trial to see if it's right for you. Every plan offers what you need to track calls for a single business, which is great. The higher you go, the more channels you can track and the more intelligence tools you get. There are also dedicated plans for agencies with unlimited accounts so you can use them to track calls for as many clients as needed. These plans include: Plus : $500 per month (includes a $250 free usage credit).

: $500 per month (includes a $250 free usage credit). Pro : $800 per month (includes a $300 free usage credit).

: $800 per month (includes a $300 free usage credit). Elite: $1,250 per month (includes a $400 free usage credit). Each tier covers call, form, text, and chat tracking. Local numbers for agencies are the most affordable I’ve seen, at just $1.75 each. However, white labeling the solution is an additional $50 per month. Visit WhatConverts

Features

Instant phone number setup for call tracking.

Track texts, calls, form submissions, and calls.

Built-in call transcriptions.

Dynamic number insertion.

PPC campaign tracking.

Keyword tracking.

Report builder and scheduled reports.

Customer journey tracking.

Bing and Google Ads integrations.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Various features are great for e-commerce stores.

Affordable pricing with free credits.

Quick setup with user-friendly interface.

Unlimited users on every plan.

Integrations don’t cost extra. May be difficult to scale.

Agency plans are expensive.

IVR is only available on some plans.

CallTrackingMetrics: Best for call center call tracking CallTrackingMetrics is great for lead management and advanced call routing capabilities, making it a solid choice for contact centers. Not only can you seamlessly assign attribution to each call, you can simultaneously qualify leads and close more deals. Plus, there are built-in coaching features that allow you to maintain call detail records so you can review calls and provide agents with scores to quantify their performance. Why I chose CallTrackingMetrics I was initially put off by the high price tag but came around once I realized how powerful CallTrackingMetrics can be for the right teams. It can help improve sales efficiency with lead qualification capabilities, a smart dialer, and real-time monitoring, which aren’t usually available with simpler call tracking tools. Pricing Marketing Lite : $65 per month + usage.

: $65 per month + usage. Marketing Pro : $149 per month + usage.

: $149 per month + usage. Sales Engage : $274 per month + usage.

Every plan includes unlimited users, manual call scoring and tagging, call and text attribution, IVR routing, recording, and basic integrations. As you upgrade to higher tiers, you'll get AI capabilities, web form tracking, white label options, lead triggers, auto dialing, and dynamic call scripts. It's one of the most advanced options on the list, which is reflected in its higher price tag. Visit CallTrackingMetrics

Features

Comprehensive call, text, form, and chat tracking.

Call recording and IVR routing.

Workflow, scoring, and analytics triggers.

HIPAA and GDPR compliance.

Smart Dialer for outbound productivity.

Live coaching tools.

Real time dashboards.

Performance reports.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons One of the most powerful call tracking tools on the market.

Intelligent lead management, a Smart Dialer, and real-time monitoring.

Full range of reporting and analytics.

Unlimited users on every plan.

Support for white labeling and sub-accounts on some plans. Advanced features have a steep learning curve.

It’s more expensive than others.

Can feel overwhelming.

Infinity: Best for omnichannel tracking Most call tracking software platforms allow you to track multiple channels. But if you truly want a holistic overview of where your callers are coming from and how the pieces fit together, it’s hard to beat Infinity. Your website, search engines, videos, landing pages, webinars, emails, and even e-books can all be easily tracked with this platform. While it may not have the same volume of features as other call tracking software, the ability to track virtually every channel you can imagine is what makes it shine. Why I chose Infinity With it, you’ll be able to see what led to a conversion. But it goes further than that — you can also see what happened before that as well as what happened after. Say a caller heard about you through one of your PPC campaigns, clicked on your landing page, visited your website for more information, and went to your contact page to call you. After the call, they went back to your website to do more digging. You’ll know exactly where they went and what they saw every step of the way. Pricing Essentials : $199 per month + $0.20 per call.

: $199 per month + $0.20 per call. Pro : $299 per month + $0.15 per call.

Rather than charging per minute like other call tracking tools, you can have longer conversations without paying the price since you pay per call. Infinity offers targeted plans for marketers, sales, contact centers, customer service, and compliance teams. Each one is optimized around the use case, with different features being available at different tiers. Visit Infinity

Features

Custom scorecards.

Set call and website goals.

Advanced conversational analytics.

Smart Match technology.

One month of call recording storage.

Whisper, rating, and blocking available.

Dial plans and IVR add-ons.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Optimize the end-to-end customer journey and track every touchpoint.

Robust intelligence and conversational analytics.

Incredibly detailed attribution.

Smart Match for smarter sales.

Pay per call instead of per minute. Expensive entry-level plans.

IVR is an add-on on every tier.

No free trial.

How do I choose the best call tracking software for my business?

I recommend working backwards — start with understanding your customer journeys and what channels they use to find your business. This should include every channel you’re currently using, from e-books and your website to affiliate marketing and PPC campaigns.

From there, you can immediately narrow your choices based on the attribution channels you need to keep track of. At this stage, I also suggest taking an honest look at what you can afford.

Can you realistically raise the cost of customer acquisition and still make a profit? If so, how much? This is an important consideration when defining your budget.

Once you’ve narrowed it down to a few providers, you should schedule demos and free trials to see how they work and make sure they can do everything you need. At this point, it’s mostly a personal preference as to which interface you prefer.

Methodology

The main reason I chose these particular brands is because they all provide accurate call attribution across a wide range of channels. While the features and pricing vary, they all deliver real value.

More specifically, I looked at: