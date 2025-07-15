The best credit cards for nonprofit organizations should offer rewards beneficial to your business operations, generous credit limits, and favorable rates. These can all be great perks if you’re looking to cover gaps in cash flow between grants and donations, events or travel expenses, or even emergencies.

Even if you’re a new or smaller organization, the cards I’ve chosen can provide you with a wide range of options. Here are my top eight recommendations:

Quick comparison of the best credit cards for nonprofits

Ramp Card



Advanced spend controls and automation $0 Up to 1.5% cash back American Express Blue Business CashTM Card Earning simple cash back with $0 annual fee $0 Up to 2% cash back Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Office, internet, and utility expenses $0 Up to 5% cash back Capital One Spark Cash Plus High monthly spending habits $150 Up to 5% cash back American Express Business Gold Card Maximizing rewards in top spending categories $375 Up to 4x points



U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card

Nonprofits with frequent travel $0 annual fee for the first year, then $95 after Up to 5x points Charity Charge Nonprofit Business Card Nonprofits seeking a mission-driven provider $0 None Devote Nonprofit Card Keeping track of finances all in one place $0 None

Ramp Card: Best for advanced spend controls and automation

Pros

1.5% flat cash back on all purchases

No personal guarantee required

Advanced expense management and automation tools Cons

Strong business or nonprofit financials required for approval

At least $25,000 in a US-based bank account required

Only available to registered US entities Card Details

$0 annual fee



$0 interest or fees, as balances must be paid in full each month

Unlimited physical and virtual cards for staff, departments, or programs

Real-time transaction tracking and automated receipt matching

High credit limits based on business financials, not personal credit

Custom controls to restrict vendors, spending categories, or limits per card

Integration with QuickBooks Online, Xero, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and more

Rewards

1.5% cash back on all purchases

Access to exclusive discounts on nonprofit-friendly software, tech, and services

Earned rewards are automatically credited back to the organization Apply now

Why I like it

Ramp is an excellent choice if your nonprofit wants complete visibility into its spending without having to navigate or plan around complex reward systems. Its 1.5% cash back on every purchase helps stretch limited budgets further, and its $0 fee, $0 interest model means no surprise costs, which can be a big win if your organization needs predictability when it comes to its finances.

But what really makes Ramp stand out for nonprofits is its automation and controls. You can issue individual cards to program leads or departments, set controls, and track every transaction in real time. This can help simplify audits, board reporting, and financial compliance. For organizations managing multiple grants, fundraisers, or program budgets, Ramp makes keeping track of spending a stress-free process.

Other benefits

Ramp supports teams with tools that simplify operations and support financial transparency, such as the following:

Department-specific cards with pre-approved vendor access and usage limits

Automatic categorization of transactions that sync with your accounting software

Built-in policy enforcement to avoid out-of-policy spending

Virtual cards for remote or one-time purchases

Real-time dashboards for reporting and budget oversight

Dedicated support teams with experience serving similar organizations

American Express Blue Business CashTM Card: Best for earning simple cash back with $0 annual fee

American Express Blue Business CashTM Card Pros

$0 annual fee

Expense management tools, ideal for nonprofit operations

Employee cards at no additional cost Cons

2% cash back capped at $50,000 per year

Foreign transaction fees

Interest charged if balance isn't paid in full Card Details

$0 annual fee



0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months

Earns automatic cash back

Expanded buying power lets you go over your credit limit when needed (with conditions)

Free employee cards with detailed spend tracking

Works with tools like QuickBooks and Expensify for easier financial management

Access to Amex Offers, which include rotating discounts on office supplies, shipping, software, and tech

Built-in purchase protection and extended warranty coverage on eligible items

24/7 customer support from American Express

Rewards

2% cash back on purchases (up to $50,000 per calendar year)

1% on all purchases after that threshold is met

Cash back is automatically credited to your statement Apply now

Why I like it

If you have a budget-conscious nonprofit, the American Express Blue Business CashTM Card offers a simple, flexible way to earn rewards on your everyday expenses. Its 2% cash back applies across a wide range of expenses, so whether you’re buying software, paying for supplies, or booking travel for a fundraiser, you’ll get rewarded without having to track categories to maximize benefits.

This card really stands out for its simplicity. Nonprofits can issue cards to staff or volunteers, control how much they spend, and instantly track purchases, all at no extra cost. That makes it especially helpful for smaller teams that handle finances in-house and want to keep bookkeeping responsibilities painless.

Other benefits

Alongside its cash back program, the card delivers several nonprofit-friendly features that support transparency and budget control, as follows:

Spending controls for employee cards that monitor usage in real time

Accounting software integrations with QuickBooks, Xero, or other tools

Access to rotating discounts from various vendors

Cash back that’s credited automatically

Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: Best for office, internet & utility expenses

Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Pros

$0 annual fee

Generous welcome offer

Free employee cards with spending limits Cons

5% and 2% cashback rates apply only to specific categories

Bonus categories capped at $25,000 annually

Not ideal for high-volume spend Card Details

$0 annual fee



0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months

Eligible for a welcome offer after meeting minimum spend requirements

Free employee cards with customizable spending limits

Compatible with accounting tools like QuickBooks and other expense software

Tiered cash back based on where your organization spends most

Redemption is straightforward and offers statement credits, gift cards, or travel through Chase

Rewards

5% cash back on office supply stores and internet, cable, and phone services (up to $25,000 per year)

2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $25,000 per year)

1% cash back on all other purchases Apply now

Why I like it

The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is a great fit for nonprofits of all sizes that regularly spend on operational expenses, such as Wi-Fi, software subscriptions, and supplies. The 5% cash back rewards on these essentials can add up quickly and can be a great way to boost your budget. Unlike flat-rate cards, this one rewards strategic spending in categories many nonprofits already use daily.

I chose it mainly for its high return potential, without having to pay an annual fee to maximize it. Alongside a 12-month 0% APR intro period, it can be a solid option as a financial tool to manage gaps in cash flow, which can be especially useful if your nonprofit counts on unpredictable grants or donations.

Other benefits

Beyond cash back, the card includes other valuable perks, like the following:

Free employee cards with spending limits and individual purchase tracking

Purchase protection on eligible items for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim)

Extended warranty coverage that adds an extra year to eligible manufacturer warranties

Year-end spending summaries to help with budgeting, reporting, and audits

Fraud protection and zero-liability coverage for unauthorized purchases

Access to Chase Offers with targeted discounts at select business and retail merchants

Integration with QuickBooks and other expense management software

Capital One Spark Cash Plus: Best for high monthly spending habits

Capital One Spark Cash Plus Pros

Unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases

No preset spending limit

$0 foreign transaction fees Cons

$150 annual fee

Balance must be paid in full every month

Unideal for nonprofits with irregular or low monthly spending Card Details

$150 annual fee



No preset spending limit; purchasing power is based on business financials

Charge card structure means no revolving balance, full payment required monthly

Welcome offer available with qualifying spend

Free employee cards with spending controls

Integration with tools like QuickBooks, Xero, and Expensify

Rewards

Unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One

Unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases

Redeem rewards as statement credits, checks, or account deposits Apply now

Why I like it

The Spark Cash Plus card is ideal if your organization wants a simple, powerful rewards system without the hassle of tracking spending categories. Its unlimited 2% cash back on everything makes budgeting straightforward, so every dollar earns, no matter what you’re buying.

This card is especially useful if your nonprofit or business has large, predictable expenses, as it can make the most of the card’s unlimited rewards. Since it’s a charge card, there’s no preset limit, giving your organization more flexibility for larger expenses or fluctuations in cash flow. It’s also easy to manage with tools that sync to your accounting system and allow real-time tracking of employee spending.

Other benefits

Along with high rewards potential, the card offers these features:

Earn an additional $2,000 bonus for every $500,000 spent in the first year

$150 annual fee refunded every year you spend at least $150,000

Flexible spending power that adjusts with your business’s financial profile

Employee cards at no extra cost, with customizable limits and alerts

Real-time purchase tracking to help reduce manual expense reporting

Year-end summaries to streamline bookkeeping and simplify tax prep

$0 foreign transaction fees

American Express Business Gold Card: Best for maximizing rewards in top spending categories

American Express Business Gold Card Pros

4x points in your two highest spending categories each billing cycle

Flexible rewards redemption options

No preset spending limit Cons

$375 annual fee

Balance must be paid in full (unless eligible for Pay Over Time)

Better suited for nonprofits with moderate to high monthly expenses Card Details

$375 annual fee



Spending categories include advertising, technology, shipping, gas stations, and restaurants

No preset spending limit, adjusts based on your business's profile

Includes Pay Over Time option for eligible purchases

Free employee cards with built-in tracking and limits

Integration with accounting tools like QuickBooks and Expensify

Access to exclusive discounts on tools, software, shipping, and services

Built-in fraud protection, dispute resolution, and mobile account management

Rewards

4x points in your top two spending categories each month (from a predefined list)

3x points on prepaid flights and hotels booked on www.amextravel.com

1x points on all other purchases

Redeem points for flights, gift cards, statement credits, or through Amex Travel Apply now

Why I like it

The Amex Business Gold Card is a great choice if your organization has varied spending habits. Instead of being locked into fixed bonus categories, it automatically adapts, rewarding your top two spending areas each month with 4x points. I recommend it if your business or nonprofit might shift its spending habits based on its operations, such as seasonal campaigns, tech upgrades, or fluctuating travel needs.

The card combines this rewards structure with powerful expense tracking tools, purchase protections, and one of the most flexible redemption programs out there. Whether you’re looking to offset travel costs, invest in operations, or just maximize value, this card is a solid choice.

Other benefits

Beyond its generous rewards structure, the card offers other advantages, as follows:

100,000 Membership Rewards ® points after spending $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of opening an account

points after spending $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of opening an account Up to $240 annual credit for eligible US purchases at FedEx, Grubhub, and office supply stores, $20 in statement credits monthly, enrollment required

Up to $155 annual credit for Walmart+ membership

Automatic bonus category selection each month based on actual spend, no activation needed

Employee card controls that track purchases and set individual spending caps

Premium Amex benefits, including travel and purchase protections

U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card: Best for frequent travel



Pros

Strong rewards on common expenses like travel, gas, and cell phone service

$0 annual fee for the first year

Cell phone protection and $0 foreign transaction fees Cons

No 0% APR offers

Premium rewards on travel and fuel have a maximum cap

Charges an annual fee Card Details

$0 annual fee for the first year, then $95 annually after



$0 foreign transaction fees

Cell phone protection when the bill is paid with the card

Integration with expense management platforms like QuickBooks and SAP Concur

Real-time alerts and spend tracking through the U.S. Bank mobile app

Free employee cards to help delegate purchasing while keeping oversight

Priority Pass™ digital annual membership with access to over 1,600 VIP lounges worldwide, plus four complimentary visits per membership year

Rewards

5x points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Rewards Center

4x points on travel, gas, and EV charging stations on the first $150,000 in combined annual spend

2x points on dining, takeout, restaurant delivery, and cell service providers

1x points on all other eligible spend

Points redeemable for travel, cash back, gift cards, or merchandise Apply now

Why I like it

The U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card is ideal if your nonprofit or business has staff who travel often, whether it be for events, meetings with partners, or site visits. With up to 5x points on various travel categories, your organization can earn substantial rewards. This card also makes sense if you have mobile-first teams, as you can earn 2x points on cell phone service and even get built-in cell phone protection, which can be a valuable perk for your remote teams or field staff.

With $0 foreign transaction fees, it’s also a strong choice for globally active nonprofits or teams working with international vendors, partners, or donors. And because it integrates with top accounting tools, you’ll have less work when it comes time for grant reporting, audits, or board oversight.

Other benefits

In addition to its category-specific rewards, the card provides other benefits, including:

$25 statement credit for every three consecutive monthly taxi or rideshare trips

Built-in cell phone protection for up to $600 per claim against damage or theft

Streamlined travel booking through U.S. Bank’s rewards portal

Charity Charge Nonprofit Business Card: Best for nonprofits seeking a mission-driven provider

Charity Charge Nonprofit Business Card Pros

Designed specifically for 501(c)(3) organizations

No personal guarantee required

Simplified expense tracking and centralized account management Cons

No traditional rewards program like cash back or points

Underwriting approval through Charity Charge and partner bank required

Limited to US-based nonprofits Card Details

$0 annual fee



No personal credit check or personal guarantee required

Balance is due in full each month

Free employee and department cards with customizable controls

Custom credit limits based on organizational needs and financials

Backed by Mastercard and issued by a nonprofit-focused community bank

Integration with accounting systems like QuickBooks and Sage Intacct

Rewards

No cash back or points

Access to partner discounts on software and business services Apply now

Why I like it

The Charity Charge Nonprofit Business Card stands out from traditional business cards because it’s built specifically with nonprofits in mind. It removes many of the common financial barriers, like personal guarantees and credit checks, that often exclude smaller or newer organizations. Instead of focusing on points and perks, this card delivers visibility, control, and accountability.

By using a card specifically created for nonprofit operations, your organization can streamline finances while staying true to its mission. If your nonprofit prioritizes operational efficiency and financial transparency instead of rewards, this card is a smart choice.

Other benefits

Charity Charge equips nonprofits with rebates and discounts inclusive of the following:

Automatic rebates to your statement when you use your Charity Charge card on travel, fuel, business services, and more at participating vendors

10% to 20% discounts on office supplies, shipping, transportation, medical supplies, and much more when CHAMPS Group Purchasing manages pricing with your preferred vendors

Devote Nonprofit Card: Best for keeping track of finances all in one place

Devote Nonprofit Card Pros

Built specifically for nonprofit organizations

No personal guarantee required

Program- and grant-level spend tracking Cons

Currently available only to 501(c)(3) organizations

Application and approval through Devote's onboarding process required

Limited public details on credit limits or reward options Card Details

$0 annual fee



No personal credit check or personal guarantee required

Charge card structure, balances are paid in full monthly

Customizable spending controls for staff, departments, and grants

Program-based card issuance

Real-time transaction monitoring and automatic receipt capture

Integration with nonprofit accounting systems and grant management tools

Rewards

No traditional rewards like cash back or points

Optional vendor discounts and cost-saving partnerships for nonprofit tools and services Apply now

Why I like it

The Devote Nonprofit Card is designed to solve the real-world financial challenges nonprofits face, especially if yours is managing restricted funds, grants, and complex reporting requirements. Rather than offering reward structures, Devote focuses on helping your organization stay compliant, transparent, and organized in its finances.

What makes the card unique is its program-level structure. You can issue cards tied directly to individual programs or grants, making it easier to track spending, generate reports, and prepare for audits without sifting through spreadsheets or manual expense logs. If your nonprofit handles multiple funding sources, Devote is a smart and value-aligned solution.

Other benefits

The card is limited in rewards, but it can still be beneficial for those looking for the following:

An all-in-one platform to keep tracking spending simple

Rewards are tailored to each organization

My methodology

My methodology in choosing the best credit cards for nonprofits revolved around features and capabilities specific to businesses that might utilize these cards to support their operations. Key features I looked for included employee spending controls, flexible structures, and seamless integrations.

I also considered cards that are low-cost and have potential for rewards. I made my decisions based on the most suitable options for businesses of all sizes and industries that need to utilize corporate cards in their day-to-day.

Considerations when choosing the best nonprofit credit card

When choosing the best nonprofit credit card, there are a few key factors that I think you should keep in mind before applying.

How you plan to use the card for business operations: A credit card for nonprofits can provide access to funds to help cover a variety of expenses, whether it be to cover emergencies, fuel operations, or fulfill other short-term needs. It can be a solution that allows various users to access capital and pay off the balance over time. Consider exactly how you plan to use the card, whether it be frequently or as a backup in case of a financial emergency.

Qualification and approval requirements: Approval requirements will vary widely depending on the provider you apply with. That said, factors like annual revenue, number of employees, and creditworthiness will be common considerations.

Rewards and integrations: Rewards associated with business credit cards can include cash back, discounts, and travel benefits. Some cards also have various integrations to better manage accounting practices and simplify reporting, which can be great perks for nonprofits looking to simplify their financial processes. Consider how you might be able to maximize such rewards to your organization’s benefit.

How nonprofits can benefit from a business credit card

There are many ways in which your nonprofit can benefit from using a business credit card as part of its cash flow and expense management operations. The card is a revolving credit facility that allows you to access funds as needed, essentially providing a flexible way to cover upfront costs. Whether that be travel, supplies, event deposits, etc., it can help bridge the cash flow gap between grants and donations.

Many business credit cards also offer rewards or cash back on common nonprofit spending categories like office supplies, gas, or advertising. Plus, separating organizational spending from personal accounts helps simplify bookkeeping, improves transparency, and strengthens accountability, which can be crucial for audits, donor reporting, and board oversight.

For growing nonprofits, responsibly using a credit card can even help build business credit, potentially strengthening your opportunity for future financing needs.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Can a nonprofit get a business credit card?

Yes. Getting a credit card for a nonprofit is relatively simple. It can be used for a variety of expenses similar to those of any other business type. You’ll just want to ensure that it’s used strictly for business purposes and that you have policies that outline its intended use.

Do nonprofit credit cards earn rewards?

A lot of nonprofit credit cards offer some form of rewards. While not always specific to nonprofit organizations, business credit cards often offer discounts on purchases, cash back, or even travel benefits. Rewards will vary by card and spend, so be sure to choose a card that allows you to maximize rewards where your nonprofit spends the most.

Can I apply for a business credit card without a personal credit check?

It depends on the card you apply for. Some providers will issue credit cards without the need for a personal credit check, while others might. Be sure to look for this before submitting your application if you think it might be an issue in getting approved.

