The best credit cards for nonprofit organizations should offer rewards beneficial to your business operations, generous credit limits, and favorable rates. These can all be great perks if you’re looking to cover gaps in cash flow between grants and donations, events or travel expenses, or even emergencies.
Even if you’re a new or smaller organization, the cards I’ve chosen can provide you with a wide range of options. Here are my top eight recommendations:
- Best for advanced spend controls and automation: Ramp Card
- Best for earning simple cash back with $0 annual fee: American Express Blue Business CashTM Card
- Best for office, internet, and utility expenses: Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
- Best for high monthly spending habits: Capital One Spark Cash Plus
- Best for maximizing rewards in top spending categories: American Express Business Gold Card
- Best for frequent travel: U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card
- Best for nonprofits seeking a mission-driven provider: Charity Charge Nonprofit Business Card
- Best for keeping track of finances all in one place: Devote Nonprofit Card
Quick comparison of the best credit cards for nonprofits
Ramp Card
|Advanced spend controls and automation
|Up to 1.5% cash back
|Earning simple cash back with $0 annual fee
|Up to 2% cash back
|Office, internet, and utility expenses
|Up to 5% cash back
|High monthly spending habits
|Up to 5% cash back
|Maximizing rewards in top spending categories
|Up to 4x points
U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card
|Nonprofits with frequent travel
|$0 annual fee for the first year, then $95 after
|Up to 5x points
|Nonprofits seeking a mission-driven provider
|None
|Keeping track of finances all in one place
|None
Ramp Card: Best for advanced spend controls and automation
|Pros
|Cons
|Card Details
Rewards
Why I like it
Ramp is an excellent choice if your nonprofit wants complete visibility into its spending without having to navigate or plan around complex reward systems. Its 1.5% cash back on every purchase helps stretch limited budgets further, and its $0 fee, $0 interest model means no surprise costs, which can be a big win if your organization needs predictability when it comes to its finances.
But what really makes Ramp stand out for nonprofits is its automation and controls. You can issue individual cards to program leads or departments, set controls, and track every transaction in real time. This can help simplify audits, board reporting, and financial compliance. For organizations managing multiple grants, fundraisers, or program budgets, Ramp makes keeping track of spending a stress-free process.
Other benefits
Ramp supports teams with tools that simplify operations and support financial transparency, such as the following:
- Department-specific cards with pre-approved vendor access and usage limits
- Automatic categorization of transactions that sync with your accounting software
- Built-in policy enforcement to avoid out-of-policy spending
- Virtual cards for remote or one-time purchases
- Real-time dashboards for reporting and budget oversight
- Dedicated support teams with experience serving similar organizations
American Express Blue Business CashTM Card: Best for earning simple cash back with $0 annual fee
|Pros
|Cons
|Card Details
Rewards
Why I like it
If you have a budget-conscious nonprofit, the American Express Blue Business CashTM Card offers a simple, flexible way to earn rewards on your everyday expenses. Its 2% cash back applies across a wide range of expenses, so whether you’re buying software, paying for supplies, or booking travel for a fundraiser, you’ll get rewarded without having to track categories to maximize benefits.
This card really stands out for its simplicity. Nonprofits can issue cards to staff or volunteers, control how much they spend, and instantly track purchases, all at no extra cost. That makes it especially helpful for smaller teams that handle finances in-house and want to keep bookkeeping responsibilities painless.
Other benefits
Alongside its cash back program, the card delivers several nonprofit-friendly features that support transparency and budget control, as follows:
- Spending controls for employee cards that monitor usage in real time
- Accounting software integrations with QuickBooks, Xero, or other tools
- Access to rotating discounts from various vendors
- Cash back that’s credited automatically
Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: Best for office, internet & utility expenses
|Pros
|Cons
|Card Details
Rewards
Why I like it
The Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is a great fit for nonprofits of all sizes that regularly spend on operational expenses, such as Wi-Fi, software subscriptions, and supplies. The 5% cash back rewards on these essentials can add up quickly and can be a great way to boost your budget. Unlike flat-rate cards, this one rewards strategic spending in categories many nonprofits already use daily.
I chose it mainly for its high return potential, without having to pay an annual fee to maximize it. Alongside a 12-month 0% APR intro period, it can be a solid option as a financial tool to manage gaps in cash flow, which can be especially useful if your nonprofit counts on unpredictable grants or donations.
Other benefits
Beyond cash back, the card includes other valuable perks, like the following:
- Free employee cards with spending limits and individual purchase tracking
- Purchase protection on eligible items for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim)
- Extended warranty coverage that adds an extra year to eligible manufacturer warranties
- Year-end spending summaries to help with budgeting, reporting, and audits
- Fraud protection and zero-liability coverage for unauthorized purchases
- Access to Chase Offers with targeted discounts at select business and retail merchants
- Integration with QuickBooks and other expense management software
Capital One Spark Cash Plus: Best for high monthly spending habits
|Pros
|Cons
|Card Details
Rewards
Why I like it
The Spark Cash Plus card is ideal if your organization wants a simple, powerful rewards system without the hassle of tracking spending categories. Its unlimited 2% cash back on everything makes budgeting straightforward, so every dollar earns, no matter what you’re buying.
This card is especially useful if your nonprofit or business has large, predictable expenses, as it can make the most of the card’s unlimited rewards. Since it’s a charge card, there’s no preset limit, giving your organization more flexibility for larger expenses or fluctuations in cash flow. It’s also easy to manage with tools that sync to your accounting system and allow real-time tracking of employee spending.
Other benefits
Along with high rewards potential, the card offers these features:
- Earn an additional $2,000 bonus for every $500,000 spent in the first year
- $150 annual fee refunded every year you spend at least $150,000
- Flexible spending power that adjusts with your business’s financial profile
- Employee cards at no extra cost, with customizable limits and alerts
- Real-time purchase tracking to help reduce manual expense reporting
- Year-end summaries to streamline bookkeeping and simplify tax prep
- $0 foreign transaction fees
American Express Business Gold Card: Best for maximizing rewards in top spending categories
|Pros
|Cons
|Card Details
Rewards
Why I like it
The Amex Business Gold Card is a great choice if your organization has varied spending habits. Instead of being locked into fixed bonus categories, it automatically adapts, rewarding your top two spending areas each month with 4x points. I recommend it if your business or nonprofit might shift its spending habits based on its operations, such as seasonal campaigns, tech upgrades, or fluctuating travel needs.
The card combines this rewards structure with powerful expense tracking tools, purchase protections, and one of the most flexible redemption programs out there. Whether you’re looking to offset travel costs, invest in operations, or just maximize value, this card is a solid choice.
Other benefits
Beyond its generous rewards structure, the card offers other advantages, as follows:
- 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of opening an account
- Up to $240 annual credit for eligible US purchases at FedEx, Grubhub, and office supply stores, $20 in statement credits monthly, enrollment required
- Up to $155 annual credit for Walmart+ membership
- Automatic bonus category selection each month based on actual spend, no activation needed
- Employee card controls that track purchases and set individual spending caps
- Premium Amex benefits, including travel and purchase protections
U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card: Best for frequent travel
|Pros
|Cons
|Card Details
Rewards
Why I like it
The U.S. Bank Business Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card is ideal if your nonprofit or business has staff who travel often, whether it be for events, meetings with partners, or site visits. With up to 5x points on various travel categories, your organization can earn substantial rewards. This card also makes sense if you have mobile-first teams, as you can earn 2x points on cell phone service and even get built-in cell phone protection, which can be a valuable perk for your remote teams or field staff.
With $0 foreign transaction fees, it’s also a strong choice for globally active nonprofits or teams working with international vendors, partners, or donors. And because it integrates with top accounting tools, you’ll have less work when it comes time for grant reporting, audits, or board oversight.
Other benefits
In addition to its category-specific rewards, the card provides other benefits, including:
- $25 statement credit for every three consecutive monthly taxi or rideshare trips
- Built-in cell phone protection for up to $600 per claim against damage or theft
- Streamlined travel booking through U.S. Bank’s rewards portal
Charity Charge Nonprofit Business Card: Best for nonprofits seeking a mission-driven provider
|Pros
|Cons
|Card Details
Rewards
Why I like it
The Charity Charge Nonprofit Business Card stands out from traditional business cards because it’s built specifically with nonprofits in mind. It removes many of the common financial barriers, like personal guarantees and credit checks, that often exclude smaller or newer organizations. Instead of focusing on points and perks, this card delivers visibility, control, and accountability.
By using a card specifically created for nonprofit operations, your organization can streamline finances while staying true to its mission. If your nonprofit prioritizes operational efficiency and financial transparency instead of rewards, this card is a smart choice.
Other benefits
Charity Charge equips nonprofits with rebates and discounts inclusive of the following:
- Automatic rebates to your statement when you use your Charity Charge card on travel, fuel, business services, and more at participating vendors
- 10% to 20% discounts on office supplies, shipping, transportation, medical supplies, and much more when CHAMPS Group Purchasing manages pricing with your preferred vendors
Devote Nonprofit Card: Best for keeping track of finances all in one place
|Pros
|Cons
|Card Details
Rewards
Why I like it
The Devote Nonprofit Card is designed to solve the real-world financial challenges nonprofits face, especially if yours is managing restricted funds, grants, and complex reporting requirements. Rather than offering reward structures, Devote focuses on helping your organization stay compliant, transparent, and organized in its finances.
What makes the card unique is its program-level structure. You can issue cards tied directly to individual programs or grants, making it easier to track spending, generate reports, and prepare for audits without sifting through spreadsheets or manual expense logs. If your nonprofit handles multiple funding sources, Devote is a smart and value-aligned solution.
Other benefits
The card is limited in rewards, but it can still be beneficial for those looking for the following:
- An all-in-one platform to keep tracking spending simple
- Rewards are tailored to each organization
My methodology
My methodology in choosing the best credit cards for nonprofits revolved around features and capabilities specific to businesses that might utilize these cards to support their operations. Key features I looked for included employee spending controls, flexible structures, and seamless integrations.
I also considered cards that are low-cost and have potential for rewards. I made my decisions based on the most suitable options for businesses of all sizes and industries that need to utilize corporate cards in their day-to-day.
Considerations when choosing the best nonprofit credit card
When choosing the best nonprofit credit card, there are a few key factors that I think you should keep in mind before applying.
- How you plan to use the card for business operations: A credit card for nonprofits can provide access to funds to help cover a variety of expenses, whether it be to cover emergencies, fuel operations, or fulfill other short-term needs. It can be a solution that allows various users to access capital and pay off the balance over time. Consider exactly how you plan to use the card, whether it be frequently or as a backup in case of a financial emergency.
- Qualification and approval requirements: Approval requirements will vary widely depending on the provider you apply with. That said, factors like annual revenue, number of employees, and creditworthiness will be common considerations.
- Rewards and integrations: Rewards associated with business credit cards can include cash back, discounts, and travel benefits. Some cards also have various integrations to better manage accounting practices and simplify reporting, which can be great perks for nonprofits looking to simplify their financial processes. Consider how you might be able to maximize such rewards to your organization’s benefit.
How nonprofits can benefit from a business credit card
There are many ways in which your nonprofit can benefit from using a business credit card as part of its cash flow and expense management operations. The card is a revolving credit facility that allows you to access funds as needed, essentially providing a flexible way to cover upfront costs. Whether that be travel, supplies, event deposits, etc., it can help bridge the cash flow gap between grants and donations.
Many business credit cards also offer rewards or cash back on common nonprofit spending categories like office supplies, gas, or advertising. Plus, separating organizational spending from personal accounts helps simplify bookkeeping, improves transparency, and strengthens accountability, which can be crucial for audits, donor reporting, and board oversight.
For growing nonprofits, responsibly using a credit card can even help build business credit, potentially strengthening your opportunity for future financing needs.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Can a nonprofit get a business credit card?
Yes. Getting a credit card for a nonprofit is relatively simple. It can be used for a variety of expenses similar to those of any other business type. You’ll just want to ensure that it’s used strictly for business purposes and that you have policies that outline its intended use.
Do nonprofit credit cards earn rewards?
A lot of nonprofit credit cards offer some form of rewards. While not always specific to nonprofit organizations, business credit cards often offer discounts on purchases, cash back, or even travel benefits. Rewards will vary by card and spend, so be sure to choose a card that allows you to maximize rewards where your nonprofit spends the most.
Can I apply for a business credit card without a personal credit check?
It depends on the card you apply for. Some providers will issue credit cards without the need for a personal credit check, while others might. Be sure to look for this before submitting your application if you think it might be an issue in getting approved.
