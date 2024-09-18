Best overall: NOWPayments

Best for multi-user access: BitPay

Best for instant settlement: Coinbase Commerce

Best for Bitcoin-only payments: OpenNode

Best for zero merchant fees: Crypto.com Pay

In 2023, the total transaction value of crypto gateway payments recorded worldwide was $1.62 billion. This is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17% from 2023 to 2030. Since most crypto transactions are through direct wallet-to-wallet transactions, the actual value of cryptocurrency transactions used for payment of goods may actually be significantly higher than this value.

Businesses looking to get a piece of that pie are exploring ways to start accepting cryptocurrencies beyond the usual wallet-to-wallet crypto transactions. A crypto payment gateway allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether as payments within a more secure payment flow. Crypto payment gateways may also allow merchants to keep the payments as cryptocurrencies, convert cryptocurrencies to fiat currencies, and accept cross-border payments.

Aside from the increased adoption of crypto payments, some other benefits of accepting cryptocurrency payments are lower transaction costs, no risk of chargebacks, enhanced security, and access to a unique customer base.

Top crypto payment gateways comparison

The best crypto payment gateways offer a combination of seamless integration, extensive cryptocurrency support, robust security features, and competitive pricing. The comparison table below illustrates the transaction fees, number of crypto and fiat currencies supported, and e-commerce plugins for each crypto payment gateway.

Our rating (out of 5) Transaction fee* Cryptocurrencies Fiat settlement currencies E-commerce plugins NOWPayments 4.54 0.5% (if no currency exchange) 200+ 20+ 9 BitPay 4.30 1%–2% + 25 cents 15 9 6 Coinbase Commerce 4.25 1% 13 1 4 OpenNode 3.98 1% 1 8 6 Crypto.com 3.98 0 30+ 4 6 *Crypto transactions always incur a network or gas fee for executing operations on the blockchain. The transaction fee charged by the payment gateway is a separate fee.

NOWPayments: Best overall Our rating: 4.54 out of 5 NOWPayments is a flexible cryptocurrency payment gateway that allows businesses to accept both crypto and fiat payments. It offers a range of integration options and settlement methods, giving merchants control over how they manage their funds. Why I chose NOWPayments NOWPayments’ biggest strength is the complete flexibility it provides to merchants when it comes to accepting payments. It allows merchants to receive both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Upon receiving the payment, the merchant has continued flexibility on what to do with it (keep it in the same currency or convert it to a different currency) and where to put it (keep the payment in custody or withdraw it to a crypto wallet or bank account). Aside from the settlement flexibility, NOWPayments offers all the possible ways to accept crypto payments. Its Custody feature allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments without a crypto wallet and make currency exchanges without paying network fees. It also has a network fee optimization that can help minimize blockchain fees when converting or transferring cryptocurrencies. NOWPayments offers a more comprehensive set of features than other crypto payment gateways on this list. This makes it an excellent fit for businesses seeking full control and flexibility in managing their crypto payments. Pricing Transaction fee : 0.5% for payments without exchange.

: 0.5% for payments without exchange. Conversion fee: 0.5%. Visit NOWPayments

Features

Instant account registration.

Accepts over 100 cryptocurrencies as payments.

Settles in more than 20 fiat currencies.

Custody feature.

Ways to accept crypto payments: API integration. Invoices or payment links. Ecommerce plugins: PrestaShop, Magento 2, OpenCart, Zen Cart, Shopware, WooCommerce, WHMCS, Ecwid, Shopify. QR code. Subscription. Donation button.

Payment flow: Accept crypto > keep in custody Accept crypto > convert to other cryptocurrency > keep in custody Accept fiat > convert to cryptocurrency > keep in custody Accept crypto > withdraw to your crypto wallet Accept crypto > convert to other cryptocurrency > withdraw to your crypto wallet Accept crypto > convert to fiat > withdraw to your bank account Custody balance > withdraw to your crypto wallet Custody balance > convert to fiat > withdraw to your bank account/

Fixed-rate exchange option.

Crypto-to-fiat withdrawal: 1 business day.

Mass payouts.

Network fee optimization.

API to integrate with any mobile POS terminal.

Sandbox environment for testing.

24/7 customer support.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Settlement flexibility. Complex refund process. Custody feature to save on network. fees for currency exchanges. Limited reporting tools. Accepts both crypto and fiat payments. Minimum payment fluctuates. API integration with any mobile POS terminal.

BitPay: Best for multi-user access Our rating: 4.30 out of 5 BitPay is a cryptocurrency payment gateway known for its user-friendly interface and multi-user account capabilities. It offers tiered transaction fees that decrease with higher monthly volumes. However, it provides limited flexibility to merchants as payments are automatically converted and settled into the merchant’s bank account or cryptocurrency wallet. Why I chose BitPay BitPay is the only crypto payment gateway on this list that allows multi-user access. This makes it a great choice for businesses that require multiple team members to manage payments. It also locks in exchange rates at the time of purchase, which helps protect merchants from crypto price fluctuations. While its transaction fees may be higher than others on this list, BitPay is a reliable and well-known provider, and its mobile POS app makes it easy to accept crypto payments in-store. Pricing Transaction fee (based on monthly volume): < $500,000: 2% + 25 cents $500,000–$999,999: 1.5% + 25 cents $1,000,000 and above: 1% + 25 cents

Application fee: $75

$75 Minimum withdrawal amount: depends on currency; $20 for USD Visit BitPay

Features

Instant account registration.

Accepts 15 cryptocurrencies as payments.

Settles in 9 fiat currencies.

Automatic volume discounts.

Daily settlement.

Ways to accept crypto payments: API integration. Invoices or payment links. Subscription. E-commerce plugins: Magento 2, Shopify, WHMCS, Wix, WooCommerce, BigCommerce. Easy to embed payment button. Donation button. Mobile POS app.

Payment flow: Accept crypto > converted to your chosen currency > daily settlement to your chosen bank account or cryptocurrency wallet.

Multi-user login access.

Locks in rate at the time of purchase.

Lightning network support.

Customer support via email within 1 business day.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Multi-user capability. Fewer e-commerce plugins. Mobile POS app for accepting payments in-store. Application fee. Locks in rate at time of purchase. Higher transaction fees, even with the automatic volume discounts. Low minimum withdrawal amount.

Coinbase Commerce: Best for instant settlement Our rating: 4.25 out of 5 Coinbase Commerce is a cryptocurrency payment gateway that makes it simple and straightforward for businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments. It automatically converts incoming crypto payments into USD or USDC and offers instant settlement to the deposit address provided by the merchant. Why I chose Coinbase Commerce Businesses that are just exploring crypto payments and would like to start small will find Coinbase Commerce simple and easy to use. Unlike other gateways on this list, Coinbase Commerce does not provide the option to keep other currencies except USD and USDC. Instead, it locks in exchange rates at the time of purchase and transfers funds directly to the merchant’s chosen deposit address. While it lacks currency exchange options and is limited to website payments, its ease of use and support for popular e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce make it an ideal choice for businesses prioritizing straightforward, hassle-free transactions. Pricing Transaction fee: 1% Visit Coinbase Commerce

Features

Accepts 13 cryptocurrencies as payments.

Settles in 1 fiat currency only.

Daily settlement.

Ways to accept crypto payments: API integration. E-commerce plugins: Jumpseller, Primer, Shopify, WooCommerce.

Payment flow : Instant settlement to deposit address indicated.

: Instant settlement to deposit address indicated. Locks in rate at the time of purchase.

Lightning network support.

Customer support via account dashboard only.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Simple and straightforward. No currency exchange. Instant settlement eliminates rate volatility. No sandbox environment for testing. All incoming payments are converted to USD or USDC. Only for accepting payments on a website.

OpenNode: Best for Bitcoin-only payments Our rating: 3.98 out of 5 A cryptocurrency payment gateway focused exclusively on Bitcoin, OpenNode offers features such as split settlement and scheduled payouts. Its Lightning network support makes it highly efficient for Bitcoin transactions. Why I chose OpenNode OpenNode stands out as the best option for businesses that want to accept Bitcoin and nothing else. Its features, like custom automatic settlement schedules, multiple ways to accept crypto payments, and limited settlement currencies, make it an ideal option for businesses that want to limit their crypto payment acceptance but would like to accept it in various payment channels. Although limited to Bitcoin, OpenNode’s simplicity, combined with strong e-commerce integrations, makes it a great fit for businesses focused on Bitcoin payments. Pricing Transaction fee : 1%.

: 1%. Withdrawal fee: 1% for on-demand bitcoin payout. Visit OpenNode

Features

Accepts 1 cryptocurrency only (Bitcoin).

Settles in 8 fiat currencies.

Ways to accept crypto payments: API integration. Payment button. Invoices or payment links. E-commerce plugins: Shopify, Magento, BigCommerce, Prestashop, WooCommerce, OpenCart. QR code.

Payment flow : Accept bitcoin > keep as bitcoin or convert to local currency > transfer to bank account or bitcoin wallet.

: Accept bitcoin > keep as bitcoin or convert to local currency > transfer to bank account or bitcoin wallet. Merchant may choose to initiate payouts or to set them on a schedule.

Split settlement.

Lightning network.

KYC compliant.

24/7 customer support.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Merchants may set a custom automatic settlement schedule. Bitcoin only. Lightning network support. Withdrawal fee for on-demand bitcoin payout. Split settlement.

Crypto.com Pay: Best for zero merchant fees Our rating: 3.95 out of 5 Crypto.com Pay is a zero-fee cryptocurrency payment gateway that enables businesses to accept over 30 cryptocurrencies. It allows merchants to receive the exact price of their goods or services without incurring exchange rate volatility, making it a cost-effective choice for businesses looking to streamline crypto payments. Why I chose Crypto.com Pay I chose Crypto.com Pay because it ensures that merchants receive the exact price of their goods or services, whether they choose to price in fiat or cryptocurrency. Unlike other payment gateways, Crypto.com Pay passes conversion fees onto the customer, making it ideal for businesses that want to avoid merchant fees. With support for over 30 cryptocurrencies and various payment methods, it also provides strong e-commerce integration for businesses accepting payments online. However, its limited settlement currencies and lack of in-person POS options can be a drawback for some merchants. Although there is no transaction fee, it is good to note that Crypto.com Pay charges a payout fee. So, while the merchant receives the exact amount when the customer pays, there are fees associated with withdrawing from their account into their bank account or crypto wallet. Pricing Transaction fee : 0%.

: 0%. Payout fee : 1%.

: 1%. Minimum payout amount: depends on currency, $100 for USD. Visit Crypto.com Pay

Features

Instant account registration.

Accepts over 30 cryptocurrencies as payments.

Settles in 4 fiat currencies.

Ways to accept crypto payments: API integration. Invoices or payment links. Ecommerce plugins: Shopify, WooCommerce, OpenCart, Ecwid, NopCommerce, PrestaShop. Subscription.

Payment flow: Accept crypto > convert to your chosen currency. Account balance > withdraw to bank account or cryptocurrency wallet.

Any conversion and transfer fees are charged to the customer.

Customer can pay using a QR code or by linking to Crypto.com, Metamask, WalletConnect, or other cryptocurrency wallets.

The merchant receives the exact pricing amount.

Lightning network support.

24/7 customer support.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Merchants receive the exact price of the goods/services. Limited fiat and cryptocurrencies for settlement. Allows merchants to choose pricing currency in fiat or crypto. No POS option for in-person payments. Merchant is not subjected to exchange rate volatility. No advanced reporting tools.

Benefits of using a crypto payment gateway

Using a crypto payment gateway offers some advantages for businesses, including:

Lower transaction fees compared to traditional payment processors.

Instant payments and quicker settlements.

Global reach.

No chargebacks or payment reversals.

Enhanced security with the blockchain technology.

For some gateways, flexibility to convert crypto into fiat or keep as digital currency.

How do I choose the best crypto payment gateway for my business?

When choosing a cryptocurrency payment gateway for your business, consider these key factors:

Transaction fees : To maximize your profits, look for a gateway with low fees, especially if you process a high volume of transactions.

: To maximize your profits, look for a gateway with low fees, especially if you process a high volume of transactions. Supported cryptocurrencies : Make sure the platform supports popular cryptocurrencies or those most relevant to your customer base.

: Make sure the platform supports popular cryptocurrencies or those most relevant to your customer base. Fiat conversion options : If you don’t want to hold crypto, choose a gateway that offers easy conversion to fiat currencies.

: If you don’t want to hold crypto, choose a gateway that offers easy conversion to fiat currencies. Ease of integration : Ensure the platform integrates smoothly with your website, POS, or e-commerce platforms.

: Ensure the platform integrates smoothly with your website, POS, or e-commerce platforms. Settlement times: Consider how fast the gateway settles payments into your bank or crypto wallet to maintain your cash flow.

Methodology

For this list of the best crypto payment gateways, I focused on solutions that offer flexibility, security, and ease of use for businesses looking to accept cryptocurrency payments. I evaluated each gateway based on specific criteria: integration, developer tools, and user experience (25%); supported cryptocurrencies and payment options (25%); security, compliance, and privacy (20%); pricing and transaction fees (15%); and customer support and resources (15%).

My research included a thorough review of product documentation, pricing pages, customer feedback, and hands-on testing or demo environments where available. The goal was to recommend gateways that offer a strong balance of features, ease of use, and security for businesses across different industries.

This article and methodology were reviewed by our retail expert, Meaghan Brophy